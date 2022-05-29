The Public Pulse: Praise for prison series; CPR week; Cares Act indictments

Prison reform movement

The Omaha World-Herald recently published an in-depth article by Henry Cordes about the failed prison reform movement in Nebraska (May 22). The piece was a tour de force. Cordes described, in painful detail, how the reform process began last year with great optimism shared by all three branches of state government. The collaborative effort created LB 920 to enact evidence-based strategies to reduce inmate populations and lower recidivism while improving public safety. The bill ultimately failed to overcome a legislative filibuster. Despite reform successes in a great many red states, some Republican senators were unwilling to follow the same path.

Senator Steve Lathrop was relentless in his effort to add Nebraska to the list of 35 states that used the resources of the Crime and Justice Institute to update their criminal justice statutes, reduce prison overcrowding and save taxpayers’ money. Unfortunately, the Unicameral squandered its best opportunity in years to make important sentencing and probation reforms. As Lathrop warned during floor debate, the regrettable result will be the construction of multiple prison facilities to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars to accommodate our ever-ballooning prison population. Fueled by the failure of prison reform this year, the senator, understandably, chose to forgo a second term. Suffice it to say, Sen. Lathrop will be profoundly missed.

John S. McCollister, Omaha

Nebraska State Senator District 20

CPR week

At 6 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2010, my husband awoke to hear me gasping for breath. When he tried to wake me, I stopped breathing. As a healthy 42-year-old at the time, I never expected he would have to save my life.

Thanks to my husband’s training in CPR and the calm reassurance and directions of the 911 operator, he was able to keep blood moving to my vital organs until the paramedics could arrive. I cannot stress enough how important it is that our emergency 911 dispatchers are trained in telecommunicator CPR (T-CPR) — basically, how to talk someone through CPR over the phone until paramedics arrive. A patient who suffers a cardiac arrest outside a hospital has a 64% higher likelihood of surviving upon to discharge if they receive T-CPR than if they did not receive T-CPR.

As we approach CPR Week this June, it would be wonderful if this training would be required of all our emergency dispatchers in all of Nebraska’s 93 counties. It will give Nebraskans, no matter where they live, a better chance at survival. No one knows better than I do the importance of T-CPR. It literally saved my life.

Ginny Curley, Omaha

COVID relief fraud

On the front page of the OWH, there was an article about indictments of 11 people on charges of defrauding the federal government by filing false claims for money from the CARES Act (May 26).

No one with any common sense is surprised by the fact that people figured out how to file claims for free money from the federal government. If the authorities caught 11 people, there are probably more that they have not caught, and may never catch.

They could have prevented a lot of the theft by simply giving the money to each state based on population and letting the states administer the program. I would be willing to bet that a majority of the states would gladly take 90 cents on the dollar from the program and set up their own process to administer the funds, provided that the states would be free of federal government interference and bureaucracy.

I wonder how many government programs would be eliminated if each state could just take 90% of the funds and tell the federal government to butt out. Department of Education — absolutely, in its entirety would be eliminated by taking this approach. Housing and Urban Development — gone in six months.

The federal government (taxpayers) would save 10%, the states would get what they need instead of what the federal bureaucrats think they need, and the citizens would get better results — everyone wins.

If our senators and congressmen really want a solution that will work, put this idea to the test. Call it the “Freedom 90” law.

Dan Anderson, Gretna

Rigged system

I am a small business owner, community organizer and social activist. I pursued college as a part of the “American dream.” I had to find ways to afford college on my own, sometimes working three jobs at a time starting when I was only 14. I went to college to have a better life than my parents, and to help better our community.

Now, as a community activist and even as a business owner, I am so far in debt that owning a home, starting a family, and simply living is impossible. Despite working multiple jobs and taking out student loans, I had to drop in and out of college because it was so unaffordable. After finishing my degree, I still have a student loan from 2007 where I borrowed $1,500. Today, interest has brought it up to $4,000. The system is simply rigged and it does not favor anyone else other than the wealthy. The number of people drowning in student debt will have significant economic consequences for the prosperity of America. Conservatives and Democrats alike should care about this and create better policies for their constituents because a loss of faith in the “American dream” is a loss of faith in civic life which threatens democracy and the fabric of this nation. We need a fair economy, one that works for all classes.

Kat MacHolmes, Omaha

Franken best for Iowa

After meeting Michael Franken twice, we are more convinced than ever that he is the most qualified and experienced individual to be our next senator. His roots in western Iowa provide him with a deep understanding of life in rural communities, especially the lives of older Iowans. He is a strong champion of better, affordable health care, like the care he received during 36 years in the Navy. Having lived and worked in countries around the globe, Admiral Franken has extensive experience in foreign policy and the knowledge to keep our democracy safe from both foreign and domestic threats.

As a senior advisor to administrations of both major parties, he has negotiated with representatives from diverse nationalities and ethnic groups and knows how to achieve win-win solutions to difficult problems. He has demonstrated he can “get things done.” He will do what is best for the people of Iowa, not what is dictated by a party boss. He is not a multi-decade career politician, but an individual ready to undertake the mission to make life better for all of us. We encourage everyone to learn more about Admiral Michael Franken and decide for yourself. Be sure to vote June 7.

Tom & Joan Cook, Iowa City