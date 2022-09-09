The Public Pulse: Praise for religious-order schools; Value of home visiting program; The house of Husker football

Setting their own policies

Recently, Pope Francis met with Father James Martin, SJ, an internationally known writer and speaker, who works extensively with LGBTQ persons. Here is part of what the Pope said on that occasion, “About the Outreach LGBT Ministry Conference, I want to thank you for your pastoral zeal and your ability to be close to people with that closeness that Jesus had and that reflects the closeness of God. God’s heart is to open to each and everyone with ... closeness, compassion and tenderness. I pray for you to continue in this way.”

This sounds quite different than the edict from the Omaha Catholic Chancery last month. We don’t know if the Chancery is afraid that LGBTQ children will act in inappropriate ways, but the edict does not sound like closeness, compassion or tenderness. A person must wonder if anyone at the Chancery reads the New Testament and really pays attention to the people that Jesus spends his time with and the words He offers us to live by.

We could not be prouder of Ms. Michelle Ernst and Father Matthew Spotts for representing Marian High School and Creighton Prep with strong voices that said, “No, we are not going to be bound by that edict.” We could not be prouder of the five years we spent as teachers and administrators at Marian.

Maryanne and Tim Rouse, Omaha

Home visits

Mackenzie Schreiber’s Midlands Voices article about home visitors who helped turn her life around was a wonderful way to recognize an aspect of health care that is sometimes forgotten. Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) has provided health care to many of our community’s most marginalized individuals and families — wherever they call home.

Like Mackenzie, there are uninsured and under-resourced parents and children in Omaha and Council Bluffs who need home health and supportive services to survive. VNA’s parenting programs, including Healthy Families America, Nurse Family Partnership, Project WIN, Love & Learn, and Physician-ordered Maternal-Infant Services — bring expert care directly into homes where other risk factors like mental health, food insecurity and abuse can also be recognized and addressed.

Last year, VNA helped 3,434 parenting support clients overcome obstacles, access resources, and achieve goals that positioned their families for a lifetime of success. We’re grateful to a supportive and generous community for helping VNA provide care to those who are at-risk. Because of you, there are parents like Mackenzie who have the resources to succeed.

Jamie Summerfelt, Omaha

VNA President & CEOO

Crumbling house

Four coaching changes over a 20-year span since the firing of Frank Solich, and a once-elite football program is now “once upon a time.”

What good would a Scott Frost firing do now? How many times does one have to continually start over? Another change, another agenda, another five-year, multi-million dollar contract, and in the end, well, you do the math. Bob Devaney laid a foundation and built a house. Tom Osborne took that house to new heights. Since then, it seems no one knows how to mix cement.

Charlie Aliano, Omaha

Give LIV a chance

Some of the largest corporations in the United States do business with the Saudi’s. AT&T, GE, Bank of America, Apple, Pfizer and Halliburton are just a few. The Saudi’s have numerous sponsors on the LPGA. So why is it supposedly so bad for the men’s professional golfers to take Saudi money? Why, because the PGA has had a monopoly forever on golf. Pay the big boys while the lesser golfers often get nothing.

The USA pays Saudi Arabia $9 billion a year for their oil. Number 3 behind Canada’s $80 billion a year and Mexico’s $13 billion a year.

So, is it better to receive money from the Saudi’s like the LIV players or to give the Saudi’s money like our corporations and every American who occupies a house or drives a vehicle that operates on oil and fuel?

LIV golf is more fun to watch. All players are on the course at one time. Unlike the PGA where some players are subject to more wind or rain in the morning while those playing later may have different conditions. There is also team play, which allows players to collect money both individually and as a team member. The best part is even the worst player gets to cash a check. The players love it. Give it a chance and see where it goes.

Now and only now is the PGA making sweeping changes to keep golfers. Why couldn’t they have done that sooner?

Don Lightwine, Surprise, Arizona

(former Omahan)

Pillen support

I’m writing this in response to Chuck Chevalier’s letter (“Pillen’s issues,” Aug. 31).

First and foremost, Mr. Chevalier has many points that are misleading or taken out of context. Secondly, I noticed the first thing he talked about and was concerned about was teachers not getting a raise. A simple Google search will show that Mr. Chevalier has respectably been a teacher for over 40 years, so I see why this is his biggest concern.

The other thing I wanted to point out was that most everything he was saying was subjective. How he “thinks” Jim Pillen will implement policy is not fact and it is not fair to attack a candidate off of that, as if it is fact. I worry that Chuck is intentionally misleading voters.

He was also wrong when he wrote that Mr. Pillen supports flat out banning critical race theory in university institutions. As Mr. Pillen says, “My resolution does not violate anyone’s academic freedom or inhibit any campus speech. The resolution prohibits only instruction that is one-sided or mandatory. It says that nobody should be subjected to this extreme ideology as a result of a graduation requirement, curriculum standard, or mandatory training. It states, plainly and clearly, that the University of Nebraska should play no role in forcing critical race theory on anyone — students, faculty or staff. ”

Reading his letter only motivated me more to vote for Jim Pillen this November.

Joseph Torres, Lincoln

Free transportation

The World-Herald reported that Iowa and Nebraska State Troopers were going to be “working overtime” to ensure people don’t drive drunk over Labor Day weekend (Aug. 31). Yet there are other ways we could avoid having people drive drunk, ones that don’t involve putting more cops on the road. One way, for instance, would be to actually have free, accessible and abundant public transportation in this area, so that people don’t feel the need to drive when they will be drinking.

As some Nebraskans may have learned from their recent excursion to Ireland, people in other parts of the world can afford to have more fun than we can primarily because they will not, at the end of the night, be getting behind the wheel of a multiple-ton, climate-killing machine that is unsafe to drive when intoxicated.

For goodness sake, in this city we even have bars inside strip malls that are only accessible via car. It almost makes you think that this part of the world wants you to drive drunk.

Pete Fey, Omaha

Money better spent

While I agree about the importance of furthering education after high school, our taxpayer dollars should not foot the bill for student loans which are already subsidized. I worked in a post-graduate financial aid office (work-study program) and watched some classmates take out student loans to invest money into a stock market bubble. There are consequences to poor fiscal behavior, and our financial aid counselors educated us about it. Some people just get greedy. Instead of student loan forgiveness, money is better spent on personal finance classes with competent counsel. If a company says that Nebraska has a brain-drain, then that company should afford the education as an apprenticeship.

Katrina Tomsen, Minden