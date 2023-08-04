Congrats ‘Bud’

Congratulations to Terence “Bud” Crawford, the greatest boxer in the world and the best athlete to ever come out of the state of Nebraska. You make us proud, Bud!

William H. Prieto, Omaha

Strengthen public schools

In order to promote equity and build democracy, society has to provide equality of opportunity.

Legislative Bill 753 promotes the false notion that somehow that can happen by helping some less-advantaged children attend private schools.

In reality, the only way a true democracy can be created is by allowing every child, regardless of income or parenting, to attend the best schools possible to meet their diverse needs.

If we strengthen public schools and invest in children and society — there is no need for the false and limited opportunities offered by LB 753.

We need to make Nebraska’s public schools the best education available.

So please sign the petition and bring the focus and funding back to public education!

Georgie Scurfield, Papillion

At our expense

The July 30 article on the vast data centers and the amount of our “cheap” electricity they want to use makes me think we, everyday citizens, are being used as pawns in the business world. In April my husband and I took a road trip to see seven of our amazing national parks. It struck me that the railroads in the late 1800s-early 1900s saw the benefit of expanding tourism to these areas, so they invested in building roads and lodges for those visitors, who would use the railroad to get there, thereby increasing their profits. They didn’t expect the taxpayers to foot the bill; they footed the bill. I certainly haven’t found any such generosity on the part of any big businesses in our area (Facebook, Conagra, TD Ameritrade/Charles Schwab, Mutual of Omaha). I appreciate people like David Corbin of the Sierra Club trying to get answers to big questions. An overload of electrical demand is only going to make our rates higher here, where we have tried to be good stewards of the land and resources.

Shame on our leaders who are duped into the lies of big business. All big businesses should always be held accountable and set aside money for undoing damage they might likely do to our resources in the future (be it land, water, air, or taxes)!

Bev Beam Hornig, Omaha

Omaha Supernovas

Omaha’s new pro volleyball team should have been named the “Omaha Golden Spikes.” The Golden Spike Days were held in Omaha April 26-29, 1939 (celebrating the world premiere of the movie, “Union Pacific”).

Harold Povondra, Bellevue

Most kosher Bacon

In the letter “Big Donors,” writer Anthony Zarzycki, who is actually a Tony Vargas campaign staffer, falsely and shamefully insinuated that Congressman Bacon harbors bias against Jewish Americans.

In early June, Mr. Bacon was one of only five members of Congress appointed to the advisory council of the renowned U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum — an appointment that runs through the end of the 118th Congress.

Moreover, as a constituent of Congressman Bacon and a volunteer for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in Omaha, I have seen firsthand that Don Bacon is regarded as one of the premier champions for Jewish Americans and the State of Israel in all of the United States Congress.

Indeed, he is frequently one of the first to cosponsor bipartisan legislation that mutually benefits both America and Israel technologically and economically, militarily, and in the field of cybersecurity.

Rep. Bacon was also a key supporter behind the successful passage of a Unicameral bill requiring Holocaust education to be taught in Nebraska.

Nebraskans of all backgrounds and faith traditions are fortunate to have a good and honest man like Don Bacon representing them in Washington. Finally, with regard to his relationship with the Jewish people, I can quote the congressman: “I’m probably the most kosher Bacon you’ll ever meet.” I agree with that statement completely.

Gary Javitch, Omaha

Why Trump?

While watching and reading about the Big Ten media fest, it occurred to me that we may have a highly likeable and competent head coach. Which got me wondering, what would the people of Nebraska think about someone with Trump’s credentials being our coach? If you are like me and wouldn’t want him for our coach, why would you want him as president of the U.S.A.?

Carl Glup, Plattsmouth, Neb.