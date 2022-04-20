The Public Pulse: Prayer list; Sanctions ineffective; Inclusive education

Prayer list

According to the Omaha World-Herald, Gov. Pete Ricketts said he and his wife were praying for the women whom candidate Charles Herbster allegedly assaulted.

I ask that the Ricketts family add to their prayer list the following:

Families who will lose their homes, however humble, because of Ricketts’ refusal to accept federal COVID rental assistance;

Nebraska’s abused and neglected children who were further neglected by a failed and expensive experiment with child welfare;

Residents of Mead, Nebraska, poisoned by inaction against a polluter;

Thousands of working Nebraskans who delayed or missed medical care because of Ricketts’ refusal to expand Medicaid as directed by the voters.

Perhaps the governor and other elected officials could also pray for the wisdom to see how their official actions hurt Nebraskans who are less fortunate than they are.

Patricia Zieg, Omaha

History of high gas

Let’s look at higher gas prices from a series of events. Opinion polls continue to show a majority of Americans think that climate change is real and we should be making the changes to address it.

Oil refineries suffered damage from hurricanes and the sudden cold spell in 2021. (More frequent because of climate change?) COVID took many off the streets and out of the airways, drastically reducing demand. Oil companies reduced production to keep profits up. Manufacturers had to cut back on production with COVID outbreaks causing shortages of meat, computer chips and toilet paper.

Then everyone went crazy hoarding, online shopping, etc., creating such a demand for tankers and truckers to get those products to the consumer. American automakers and consumers alike are interested in alternative options to gas guzzlers. And President Biden made some changes to oil drilling leases to address the need to cut back on our dependence on oil. Then in 2021, the threat of COVID was lessoning with the development of vaccines. Businesses and consumers are rushing back to the streets with the sudden demand for workers and drivers are hitting the road again.

A tremendous demand for gasoline has led to a shortage and again, refineries are switching to summer blends and oil companies are working to keep profits up to keep stockholders happy. The war in Ukraine has upset the markets worldwide. And Americans say they will support the higher prices if it helps Ukraine. So, let’s remember where we have been and that things are getting better. The supply chain will catch up, but, climate change is still with us and causing severe weather related crises year-round. The millions in storm-related damage affects everyone who pays for insurance. And we still need to reduce our dependence on oil.

Deb Gilbert, Murdock, Neb.

Sanctions mean nothing

In some ways, it’s gratifying to see so many governments, organizations and entities around the world come together to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

It all looks good on paper, but one thing that’s become abundantly clear throughout Putin’s reign is that sanctions, economic isolation and the threat of consequences mean nothing to him.

Whether you agree that they make sense or not, Putin had very deep-seated reasons for his takeover of Ukraine. His political aims supersede any kind of economic considerations, which are temporary.

Sanctions aren’t going to be any more effective than they would be against the U.S. if we were bent on some policy or another.

The extraordinary array of measures taken by the world is inspiring and will have some effect. But we’re already seeing how well they’re working to put a stop to Putin’s schemes.

Eric Foster, Lincoln

Make it make sense

Night after night, we see the devastation, heartbreak and horror of the war in Ukraine. I understand the fear of triggering a nuclear World War III, but if Russia sets one inch into Poland, we would defend by doing what was needed, including a no-fly zone, shooting down Russian aircrafts and destroying their ability to shoot long-range missiles across their border. Would this not pose a possibility of escalation to the use of nuclear weapons? So, why can’t we do this in and for Ukraine? I realize there are smarter people than I that have a response that makes sense.

In the meantime, I cry for the loss of life, for the destruction of historic buildings and structures, and for the fear of all those who can’t get out and suffer from dehydration and hunger. I pray for the displaced mothers, grandparents and children, for their spouses, fathers and friends on the ground passionately defending their country. And I pray for the safety of Ukraine’s Churchill, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has inspired not only his countrymen, but the entire world.

So I ask, if you can help me make sense of this, I’d appreciate you sharing what you know that I don’t.

Cathy Beck, Omaha

Holocaust education

How can we acknowledge teaching about the Holocaust and ignore America’s history regarding slavery and Native Americans? You do our young people a disservice. Both were in our history books when I was in school. We learned about the good, the bad and the ugly in a non-biased presentation that made us aware of America’s and the world’s mishaps, only to resolve to not ever repeat our past. Our lawmakers in Lincoln failed to do that this session.

Phyllis Thrower, Bellevue

Animal cruelty

Kudos to the Fremont Police Department and the Nebraska Humane Society for going the extra mile to save the life of a severely malnourished and mistreated dog. It was the worst case of animal abuse the responding officer had ever seen, in over 18 years. Yet, the owner got probation and nothing more: No jail time, no fine, and (incredibly) no restriction from owning another pet.

Animal cruelty is not to be taken lightly. It’s almost always the tip of the iceberg. When will our judges start to see it as a serious offense?

Jean Hulbert, Lincoln

Dark money

Rules around campaign funding have got to change. We need to get rid of Citizens United and all of this out-of-state dark money. This money used to promote candidates and tear down other candidates spreads distortions beyond belief. To call Brett Lindstrom a “liberal” is a joke. His mantra, like so many of our Republican candidates, is lower taxes and gun rights. Although, in one particular ad he is compared to Biden, so that sets him apart. No matter how much money organizations like Say No to RINOS throw at these types of attack campaigns, please know that it is all bogus. Why should these well-funded out-of-state groups get to weigh in so heavily on our local elections?

Deanna Reilly, Omaha

Resolution 278CA

Senator Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn introduced Resolution 278CA. The proposed constitutional amendment would go before Nebraska voters in November. Because some politicians and parents disagree with what the State Board of Education may introduce or propose, voters need to think long and hard before voting in November to eliminate that board and put children’s education, programs, academic standards, assessments, accountability, teacher certification, discipline, school accreditation, federal school aid, programs, careers, technical and adult education and vocational rehabilitation in the hands of the governor’s office.

When was the last time anyone from the governor’s office or the governor spent time in a classroom, other than a photo op? Any parent, teacher and/or employee of and school district should be concerned about this passing. If currently (2022) the governor doesn’t feel that school districts (regardless of size) need additional funding, think of what it would be like if that office were able to eliminate programs and cut funding? This amendment would give that office the power to do so without giving student and/or parents a second thought and some districts probably would not survive.

At least with the current State Board of Education, there is a process where citizens can express their concerns, have decisions questioned and have changes made. If you don’t like what is happening, run for a position of that board. If it is left up to the governor and his or her office every time there is a new governor, policies may be subject to change. So, citizens of Nebraska, a knee jerk reaction like this proposed Constitutional amendment may do more harm than good so think long and hard before voting for Legislative Resolution 278CA.

Ernie Boykin, Omaha

Not for everyone

The campaign ads our gubernatorial candidates are running certainly prove one thing, our state motto is right on the button, Nebraska is not for everyone.

It’s not for you if you are a “radical liberal.” It’s not for you if you are LGBTQ. You may not even be welcome if you are atheist.

A large portion of Americans are going to see these ads and might just say “Nebraska, no thanks.” How many “radical liberal” CEO’s are going to consider Nebraska as a site for their companies after seeing these ads? How many corporations are going to see Nebraska as not a good fit for their conventions? These ads are outright counter productive in fighting brain drain. How many young people are going to say these Nebraska values are not for me?

There are a lot of people out there who are probably going think that Nebraska is honestly not for them.

Tom Lutz, Papillion