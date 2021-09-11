The Public Pulse: Preserve these important genealogical materials; U.S. bullying abroad

Stuart Williams, Omaha

A personal decision

“The Handmaids Tale” may well become a reality for many women in this country if the current momentum in Texas continues beyond that state’s borders.

I am writing, in total despair and terror, in response to the absolutely insane abortion ban (SB 8) that Texas lawmakers recently passed. Gov. Pete Ricketts tweeted last week that he is looking forward to coordinating similar legislation here in Nebraska, and I would like to take this opportunity to sound the alarm to our residents: This law is not pro-life; it is pro-birth. There are no exceptions for rape and incest. Any women in our state could be forced to carry and deliver a child conceived out of incest or rape, against her will. Abortion is health care. Abortion is safe. Abortion is a personal decision.

I am calling on every single elected official in Nebraska to stand up for the rights of women as strongly as they’ve stood up for the rights of our citizens to not wear masks.

Sarah Foley, Lincoln

Editorials’ history