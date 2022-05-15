The Public Pulse: Primary obstacles; Agriculture in climate; Cease the carnage

Independent voter blues

I have been a registered independent in the state of Nebraska for at least the past 30 years. During and after voting in the primary on the May 10, I learned the details of some of the obstacles faced by independent voters in Douglas County and Nebraska.

When I began the voting process, I requested what they termed the non-partisan ballot(s) for the Republican Party. They handed me two ballot sheets. After I looked at the two ballots, I asked the poll workers (Ward 4, Precinct 16, 48th and Monroe Streets) why the ballots that they gave did not include the ballot for the Republican gubernatorial contest? They said I could not have that one, but they did not explain why. I called the Douglas County Election Commission, I found out that the Nebraska Republican Party only allowed independent voters in a primary election to vote for the U.S. Congress, which was the minimum required by law. I was disenfranchised by virtue of not being allowed to participate in this primary election for governor, at least if I wanted to vote in the Republican primary. The representative also told me that if I had requested the Democratic Party’s non-partisan ballot(s), I would have been allowed to vote in their gubernatorial primary.

I made a second call to the Election Commission office after I left the voting place and found out that, as an independent who requested the Republican ballot(s), I was also not allowed to vote for county sheriff, or secretary of state. I did not inquire about any other offices.

As a citizen, consistent voter, taxpayer, and Army veteran, I deeply resent the Nebraska Republican Party’s policy of denying independent voters the right to vote for almost all of the offices being voted on in Nebraska’s primary elections.

Walter Noordam, Omaha

Voter suppression?

Just back from voting. My polling place had changed. Once I found the right venue, I discovered that my ballot contained no place to vote for county attorney in Douglas County. A call to the Election Commissioner explained that since there was not a race in either Republican or Democrat primary, the candidates are just sent on to the general election. I asked “what about a write in?” Answer: “You can do that in the general election.” In a race widely seen as both close and interesting — and where one candidate has switched parties — I think this infringes on my franchise. Why? To save paper? Or some reason I am too benighted to comprehend?

Robert Sigler, Omaha

What we sow

Nancy Gaarder wrote a very informative article about challenges and losses that farmers and ranchers are facing at this time and the evidence points to damaging weather events (“Ag community takes stock as wildfire losses add up,” May 2). She hears from: Brenda Masek, president of Nebraska Cattlemen; Steve Wellman, director of Nebraska Department of Agriculture; Todd Whitney, a cropping systems educator with University of Nebraska Extension; and John Berge, executive director of Nebraska’s office of the USDA Farm Services Agency. Together, they point out the losses farmers and ranchers are experiencing due to drought, fire and high winds. Ground cover, pastureland, topsoil, fences, center pivot irrigation systems and some livestock all have been destroyed or lost.

As we have been told by scientists and it is happening now, burning more fossil fuels will make more weather events more destructive and more costly. Farmers and ranchers of all kinds produce our food. It’s time we care about keeping them in a productive situation.

Congressmen and senators in food producing states will need to decide who they represent. Do they vote to protect fossil fuel burning or do they vote to make agricultural communities thrive by finding necessary solutions to the damaging climate?

I offer one helpful solution: Pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It puts a price on carbon which makes fossil fuels more expensive while incentivizing development in clean energy. This bill takes the money it collects and pays dividends to households to offset higher energy costs. We can let the changing climate shape us, or we can shape the effects it has on us.

Steven Hultman, Crescent, Iowa

Cease the carnage

We have been dealing with a slow form of “genocide” in the U.S. for years. Homicide, suicide and mass shootings are all far too common. From March 19 through April 17, there were eight mass shootings in this country (Omaha World-Herald, April 19). When and how is this carnage going to cease?

I have contacted Sens. Sasse and Fisher and Congressman Bacon voicing my concerns my concerns. In return, I receive platitudes and form letters. Our three members of Congress have ratings above 90% from Gun Owners of America and the NRA, but 0% from the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. Legislation has been passed for the study of the causes of gun violence by the CDC. However it is continually blocked by the Dickey Amendment.

Our members of Congress all claim to be pro-life and anti-gun control. In light of the ongoing epidemic of gun deaths, those positions would appear to contradictory.

Who is going to stand up and say too many people have died?

John Wupper, Elkhorn

Benefits of composting

Composting is an environmentally friendly practice that all households should implement. Growing up, I have had family members who practiced composting and had their own compost bins. It is intriguing that people can have all different shapes and sizes of compost bins, if they work for the individual household that is what matters. In turn, adding this compost to soil will help plants grow. I have read that roughly 30% of what we throw away is food scraps and yard waste, which could be composted instead. Everyday garbage, even daily coffee grounds, can be composted. People should begin to compost a portion of their waste instead of sending it off to a nearby landfill.

Dejah Olsen, Fremont

Policy service regulation

As we head into general election campaigns, we focus on our workers in Nebraska. The railroads continue to exploit the customers they service, the workers who make them billions, and the public who funds the fed for regulation of safe efficient service of interstate commerce. Wall Street is at war with main street and rural Nebraska. Inflation numbers are pointing to supply chain issues caused by PSR railroads. Public safety is at risk and workers in Nebraska have been negatively impacted. Corporations have invested and strong-armed politicians and government officials to look the other way. It’s up to us, the workers, farmers, ranchers, public and the shippers to stop these abuses in our state. Stand with us to make all elected officials and candidates answer hard questions to make PSR — a policy service regulation rather than the PSR for Wall Street.

Jeff Cooley, Lemoyne, Neb.

Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council

Voter turnout

Fantastic job Douglas County voters, we had a record turnout for the primary with 31.5% of the registered voters doing their civic duty by casting a vote. What a joke. Can someone explain to me why people register to vote and then do not take the time to go and cast a ballot?

Tim Backora, Omaha