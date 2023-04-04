





Do your job

Another session of the Legislature and nothing is getting accomplished again. I have a suggestion for the legislators when they propose a bill: it needs to be prioritized by the number of people affected by it.

Every year, the governor and many legislators talk about their priorities — the ones they campaigned on — those being lowering property taxes, finding a more equitable formula for school aid and, this year, the voters tasked them with a bill to address voter ID.

My suggestion for example, a bill dealing with property tax relief affects not only property owners, but people who rent (as their rent will increase as the owners’ property taxes rise). So all residents over the age of 25 are impacted. The same logic can be used with the school aid formula. The residents over the age of 18 are affected by the voter ID referendum so that should be the first priority for the Legislature.

The same can be said for the Heartbeat bill, women of childbearing age are the ones affected by this bill so it is a smaller number and is placed behind higher priority bills. An even small number of students are affected by the L.G.B.T.Q+ bill and therefore would move to a lower position.

I am asking that you look at every bill and the number of people it impacts and prioritize them accordingly. Do your homework before you introduce a bill and may find that you are wasting your time on legislation that affects a minority of Nebraskans. The voters will appreciate and it will show in the voting booth when you accomplish something.

Helen Sorensen,

South Sioux City, Nebraska

Nothing can be done?

The Republican U.S. representative for Tennessee said it so well: “Nothing’s going to get done on gun violence in Congress” ... so long as Republicans continue to stand by the NRA and the Second Amendment. Individuals will continue to kill kids and teachers at will as long as they can purchase assault weapons. The apocracy of this concept falls on deaf ears.

I believe our own Nebraska representatives should be considered child killers if they condone this attitude that nothing can be done. There are ways to fix this: red flag laws, tightening the gun show loop holes, extending the time for background checks, banning assault weapons or banning ghost guns. All of these things listed do not infringe on the right to bear arms for self protection in ones’ homes or for the purpose of hunting game.

Ask yourself how you would feel if a person with a gun — concealed or open carried — and with no training or permit pulls it out in a public place to confront another person with a gun and they get into a shoot out? Just how many innocent bystanders could end up a victim themselves? It’s true, you cannot stop an idiot with a gun bent on self destruction or harm without either running or fighting, but that is what we hope the police will do for us.

There is an old saying that goes; “If you live by the gun then you will died by the gun.” I believe Congress needs to hear our demands for gun reform, not give us an excuse on why we cannot correct the problem and hide behind the Second Amendment, which was written when the only guns made were single-fire flint locks. If they won’t fight for us then they don’t deserve our vote.

Doug Schrawger, Omaha

Lack of focus

After reading the OWH article, “Trans health care bill advances in Legislature,” and Sen. Lowe’s letter from a couple of physicians stating big pharma has financial intentions related to the gender treatment, I would hope that the Unicameral would be more focused on property tax relief for those other than the top tier of taxpayers.

In addition, the issues of behavioral health, medical marijuana benefits and working to stop the brain drain from the state seem to be more impactful, especially when the number of individuals that would be impacted greatly outnumbers those associated with LB 574.

Unfortunately, the history of this group has been largely focused on issues that seem to have minimal affect on Nebraska residents. The legislative “game” of amendments only dilutes the opportunity to provide measurable advances to allow residents feel that issues are being addressed in a responsible manner.

Phil Bruch, Omaha

TikTok ban

Although I personally do not submit videos to TikTok, I sometimes watch and enjoy videos submitted by my grandchildren and others referred by my friends. I fully suspect that some entity is taking note of my viewing habits. Perhaps the National Security Agency (NSA sometimes referred to as No Such Agency), various companies that want to sell me something, or even the Communist Party of China.

What I don’t understand is this: What is the difference between the U.S. government attempting to block my access to TikTok and the Chinese government blocking its citizens access to Facebook?

Carl Brady, Omaha

Trump’s defense

From reading all the news accounts, it appears former President Trump is working on an “innocent by reason of insanity” defense.

George J. Lippert, Papillion

Outside looking in

First off, I am not a resident of Omaha but a frequent visitor over the last 22 years, namely because my daughter lives there with her family. I love the city with its progressive flare. Unfortunately, I disagree with the planned streetcar push. The city, over the years, has planned a north-south, east-west traffic pattern dominated by single and multiple lanes of vehicular traffic. Even at that, moving throughout city is exasperating. Certainly, with the suburbs growing rapidly, a mile and a half streetcar system doesn’t seem to fit well in the plans.

Please fix what you have first. An outside view looking at a great American city.

Larry Lavenberg, Columbia, Pennsylvania

What’s the issue?

Lately, proposed transgender legislations is a topic of discussion down in Lincoln and across the nation. I personally think its getting way out of character.

I’m not sure what all the fuss is about. If you’re born a male, you use a male bathroom. If you’re born a female, you use a female bathroom. Pretty clear. I believe it’s up to you what gender you want to become, but that doesn’t change what bathroom you go to. If I am not mistaken, children under the age of 18 have to get parental approval before any major surgeries. So why would this one be any different?

As for abortion, if it is legal, no one under 18 can get one with out parental approval. I don’t care what gender you are or what gender you want to be. But, it cannot be left up to young individuals minds to make those types of decisions when their minds are not fully developed.

There are far more important issues that need to be brought up rather than messing with this issue.

Kerry Hanson, Omaha

Legislating morality

During its current session, the Unicameral is or will (unless they run out of time) consider a number of bills that have very little to do with actual governance and much to do with controlling people’s behavior. There is a bill to give parents more control of their child’s education, a bill to outlaw gender change treatments (giving parents less control of their child’s well-being), a bill to essentially outlaw abortion, a bill that will likely make it more difficult for some folks to vote, and probably others that have not received a lot of publicity or debate yet.

I am pretty sure most of the senators ran on platforms related to cutting taxes, not legislating morality. Are there problems in Nebraska that should receive the senators’ attention — like prison/sentence reform and the need to relieve the huge over-crowding at the state prison? Are there roads and bridges that need attention? How about rural health care? And the perennial issue of school financing. That is definitely not an exhaustive list.

I bet I am not the only voter who is exhausted by the effort of our senators to enforce their view of “moral” behavior while the issues that are actually government responsibility go unaddressed.

Patricia Ohlmann, Seward, Nebraska

Stop the madness

LB 77 is an outrageous proposal. I can’t understand why, in this day and age with people and children dying so regularly from guns, we would make it less regulated. Not only does this need to be stopped, but concealed carry in general should be reversed along with an assault weapons ban. This violence has to be stopped. We are the only country in the world with this kind of gun violence, but not the only country with mental health issues. Read the room, this bill is ridiculous, and not something the people want. I urge Gov. Pillen to stop this madness.

Miguel Artzner, Omaha