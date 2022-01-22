The Public Pulse: Prison incarceration growth; Bomber's stimulus; Filibuster 'hypocrisy'

Prison growth
I wonder how many Nebraskans knew that we lead the nation in prison incarceration growth and that we also spend on average $40,000 per prisoner? Knowing that our overcrowded prisons and the thought of building additional prisons, adding to the taxpayers’ bill, is just short-sighted and doesn’t do anything to address the systemic cause of crime. An investment in addressing the cause could yield savings for all Nebraskan’s.
Andrew Williams, Omaha
Bomber’s stimulus
Was it just a bad dream or did I read in the Omaha World-Herald (“Judge OKs marathon bomber’s COVID payment going to victims,” Jan. 6) that one of the accused men in the Boston Marathon was to receive a stimulus check that will now go to the victims of the bombing? This is just crazy.
Katherine Braunlich, Omaha
Filibuster ‘hypocrisy’
In 2005, Chuck Schumer said ending the Senate filibuster would be “doomsday for our democracy”. In 2017, 32 Democratic senators signed on to a letter urging Senate Majority Leader McConnell to retain the filibuster. They then proceeded to invoke the filibuster over 300 times during the Trump presidency. Twenty-five of those senators are still seated in that body and have announced they need to end the filibuster to save our democracy. The blatancy of this extreme hypocrisy is astounding. It appears they have no sense of personal shame.
Randall Bradley, Papillion
Life and love
Are you enjoying life in America with your job, friends, and family? Are you bringing love and great words to all that you do in life? Are you paying attention to all that you know or do not know what they need to survive every day to enjoy life? Are you open-minded to help others when you listen to their needs that are not your needs in life? Are you loving those who are in danger of not being healthy or sick with the virus today? Do you care about everything or everyone in life or just yourself?
We are losing our great America to greed, big money, bad morals and character, following liars, dictatorship, extreme religion of racism and hate, loss of jobs, people not getting vaccines for a new virus or wearing a simple mask to not spread it, more guns not used properly and loss of lives, and hate and words that hurt others. A power better than evil is to love life. A power better than evil is giving love in words and actions.
Love is giving dignity to another. God brings you joy by good works. Loving yourself and others is the best gift you can give yourself in life. What are you doing with your life? Love always wins and sometimes it takes us a long time to learn just that! Love also brings smiles to others!
Connie McMillan, Omaha
Lack of empathy
Many remain unvaccinated, with no intention of wearing a mask or social distancing. Being unvaccinated, in the absence of a valid medical reason, is a lack of empathy. Not taking precautions against spreading COVID while going to work, bars, restaurants, religious services, and stores reveals a complete lack of concern for your fellow citizens and means you are not a patriot. You say you are doing what you are doing for the people. You are not. You are wasting precious time forcing the pandemic into an endemic. Unless you lived through the 1918 pandemic, you don’t know anything. Medical breakthroughs allowed us to get vaccines and we are learning from real science. You spend so much time fighting in courts, schools, etc., when you should have worn masks, got vaccinated, boosted, social distanced, etc. We could have easily been back to semi-normal lives. You are the reasons we have lost so many! Stop being selfish!
Kath Kielion, Omaha
Relief funding
Did everyone see the irony, or political rhetoric, in the statements by Gov. Pete Ricketts and State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan (Jan. 6)? They propose “returning” a state revenue surplus to citizens through tax reductions; yet they’re also planning to spend $1 billion in federal pandemic relief funds. So, they’re saying state funds aren’t needed for state programs or public welfare, but federal funds are? Hopefully those politicians won’t also complain about the federal deficit and inflationary federal spending, while using those federal funds.
Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act come with rules aiming to help low to moderate income people, essential workers, and small businesses, because the pandemic has impacted them most. But Gov. Ricketts suggests he’ll propose using it for infrastructure instead. And Sen. Linehan values tax relief for corporations, over helping more of the state’s developmentally disabled. Fortunately, there are some compassionate conservatives, as well as “progressives,” in the Unicameral and running for election to it. Certainly, it’s difficult to balance tax concerns and fiscal restraint with all the needs out there. But I hope we use some surplus to improve Nebraska and be proud of those achievements.
Steven Rothe, Omaha
Mandate questions
The announcement by the Douglas County Health Director issuing an emergency health mandate for mask wearing in Douglas County leaves many questions and much accountability needing answers by our local officials. First, what is the reporting process and penalty for persons who violate this order willfully or unwilfully. What accountability lies with the business or organization where the violation occurs?
Second, are the officials responsible for the appointment of the current health director and those who are providing blanket support of this latest forced intrusion planning on following this mandate to the letter themselves, or only when necessary to “save face”?
Finally, is your support of this mandate strong enough that you are willing accept the consequences such as being voted out of your current elected office, or failing to get support for a future office due to your stance on this issue?
I think Douglas County residents deserve answers and actions on all of the above. For the record, I was vaccinated and received a booster within one week of being eligible. I encourage others to do the same.
Brian Leimbach, Omaha
Tax relief
I read about a potential bill to make voter fraud a felony in Nebraska. I was wondering if it would be possible to add an amendment to this bill that would have the proceeds from this felony crime to go to property tax relief?
Donivan Huwaldt, Uehling, Neb.
Look to God
It’s time to do the following: Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, and mind. Love others as much as you love yourself. These are the most important commandments, period! We must all “be born again.” Repent, be positive! Look to God for direction. Say “The Lord’s Prayer” every day. All of us will benefit!
Philip H. Fisher, Omaha
Romance shows
Elon Musk stated, “At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful. It basically gives mean people a shield to be mean and cruel, armored in false virtue.”
It’s a hard truth by Musk. We are now seeing ads for shows on cable tv touting the virtues of “in-prison romances.” In my youth, that would be the last thought of a single young woman/man to seek the romance of a person in prison.
This is definitely another cog in the post-modern destruction of a decent society, by creating some degree of normalcy while being incarcerated for committing a crime.
William Steiner, Omaha
Prison location
Build the new prison right in the richest community in Omaha. Why are they any different? Imagine having to see guard towers and barb wire next to your clubhouse. They deserve to face the real world just like all good citizens. Make it happen.
Patrick Salvatore, Omaha
Presidential election
It was nice to see where South Dakota Sen. John Thune joined Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson saying President Joe Biden was the legitimate winner of the last election. It took courage to speak the truth rather than foster the big lie as former President Donald Trump does. The sooner the GOP decides we need a leader that is honest and reputable, the better off we will be.
John W. Hoffert, Omaha
Debt of gratitude
Residents of Omaha owe a huge debt of gratitude to Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse. Thank you so much for taking the initiative to enact a mask mandate to protect us all from the latest COVID omicron variant. As more and more of our friends and family fall ill each day and our hospitals become overwhelmed, it is comforting to know there is at least one sane person out there who is willing to step up and take appropriate action. It is sad our mayor, city council and even the governor have done nothing but sit back and spew tired political rhetoric in the face of this latest surge. Obviously, relying on “personal responsibility and accountability” has failed. On behalf of the residents of Omaha, especially the children who need and deserve our protection the most, thank you, Lindsay Huse!
Jon Nelson, Omaha
Mask protection
The elected officials in Omaha and Nebraska care more about getting votes than they do about their citizens getting COVID. They care more about citizens’ freedom than realizing we might just need a mask mandate for our protection.
Don Sloter II, Ralston
