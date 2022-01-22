The Public Pulse: Prison incarceration growth; Bomber's stimulus; Filibuster 'hypocrisy'

Lack of empathy

Many remain unvaccinated, with no intention of wearing a mask or social distancing. Being unvaccinated, in the absence of a valid medical reason, is a lack of empathy. Not taking precautions against spreading COVID while going to work, bars, restaurants, religious services, and stores reveals a complete lack of concern for your fellow citizens and means you are not a patriot. You say you are doing what you are doing for the people. You are not. You are wasting precious time forcing the pandemic into an endemic. Unless you lived through the 1918 pandemic, you don’t know anything. Medical breakthroughs allowed us to get vaccines and we are learning from real science. You spend so much time fighting in courts, schools, etc., when you should have worn masks, got vaccinated, boosted, social distanced, etc. We could have easily been back to semi-normal lives. You are the reasons we have lost so many! Stop being selfish!