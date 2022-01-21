The Public Pulse: Prison population debate; Huse protects citizens; Bias training

Prison population

A front page story in the Jan. 9 OWH shows Nebraska and Idaho are the only states that have increased prison populations. I see that as a good thing. Bad people are doing the time.

I also see it as a solution. Instead of spending hundreds of millions to build more prisons, ship out our extras to neighboring states. They obviously have room and they might like to make some money renting out their empty cells. I’m sure it would be much cheaper than building and staffing more prisons.

Neil Willer, Blair

Moving inmates

The Jan. 9 World Herald article reported that the Nebraska prison population is an outlier in that our prison population has increased over 15%. Every other state in the nation, with the exception of Iowa, have seen prison populations decline. The increased population is primarily due to gun crimes, sex crimes, assault, drugs, and homicide. The blue states of Connecticut, Massachusetts, California, New Jersey, and New York are among those that have seen the greatest declines in prison population.