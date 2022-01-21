The Public Pulse: Prison population debate; Huse protects citizens; Bias training

Prison population
A front page story in the Jan. 9 OWH shows Nebraska and Idaho are the only states that have increased prison populations. I see that as a good thing. Bad people are doing the time.
I also see it as a solution. Instead of spending hundreds of millions to build more prisons, ship out our extras to neighboring states. They obviously have room and they might like to make some money renting out their empty cells. I’m sure it would be much cheaper than building and staffing more prisons.
Neil Willer, Blair
Moving inmates
The Jan. 9 World Herald article reported that the Nebraska prison population is an outlier in that our prison population has increased over 15%. Every other state in the nation, with the exception of Iowa, have seen prison populations decline. The increased population is primarily due to gun crimes, sex crimes, assault, drugs, and homicide. The blue states of Connecticut, Massachusetts, California, New Jersey, and New York are among those that have seen the greatest declines in prison population.
If any of those states with extra capacity would like to have these violent offenders, they are welcome to take them. They can incarcerate them, or turn them loose on their streets, at their discretion. Just don’t allow them to come back here.
Thank you, Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Legislature for keeping these violent offenders off our streets.
Dan Anderson, Gretna
Thank you
Thank you, Lindsay Huse, for your courageous stand in declaring a mask mandate for Omaha. We are fortunate to have you represent us. You may not have been elected to a public position, but you were definitely hired for your medical expertise. It is disheartening to hear that some of our elected leaders have chosen to throw up road-blocks.
What evidence do our elected leaders require to comprehend the need for action? The state’s health systems are getting hammered by rising COVID numbers and staffing shortages. An all-time high number of new COVID cases occurred this past week in the state of Nebraska. The president of the Nebraska Hospital Association opined that our state could see a doubling of COVID hospitalizations in the next two to three weeks — enough to overwhelm our health care systems.
Health care workers are being sidelined, due to having COVID themselves or within their families. More people have died in Douglas County. The presidents of seven metro area teachers’ associations appealed for a mask mandate — a plea which has apparently fallen on deaf ears.
Thank you again, Lindsay Huse, for taking this simple lifesaving measure that our elected leaders have chosen to avoid. A final question: Why have our elected representatives allowed your position to exist if it is not to protect the health of the citizens of Douglas County?
Glenn Irwin, Omaha
Bias training
I was dumbfounded when I read that State Rep. Michaela Cavanaugh was proposing a law that would require professionals who need licenses to practice medicine in Nebraska to complete an annual implicit bias training program to expose any unconscious prejudices they may have. Really! I think a better program would be to have our representatives take an annual exam to certify they have an acceptable level of common sense to introduce a bill. Come next November, I will expose my bias by voting against her.
Donald Busenbark Sr., Omaha
Medical choice
I’m going to make this as clear and simple as I can: I’m the only one that has the right to choose any medical procedure I receive, let alone an invasive and experimental one. We must stop letting blind fear put our fundamental liberties at stake.
Gary Tuma, Fremont
