The Public Pulse: Prison re-entry services work; Salute to Chief McCoy; Heat waves and the future

Recidivism rate drop

Reducing the number of people who return to prison is a key goal of any criminal justice system. In Nebraska, more than 70% of those discharged in 2019 have not returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) — a significant benchmark.

Recidivism is typically measured in three-year increments. Based on just released data, Nebraska’s recidivism rate has dropped to 29.8%. This is the third year in a row that recidivism has trended downward in Nebraska. In comparison to publicly available data for surrounding states, Nebraska is the only one with a rate under 30%. We are in the top third nationally for low recidivism.

While many factors influence whether someone will return to prison, Nebraska’s recidivism rate supports that reentry services are working. Opportunities offered through NDCS include clinical treatment, skills training and employment, prosocial activities, education, and more. The Vocational Life Skills (VLS) Program, which provides grants to community providers, has been a particular success. In the last grant cycle (July 2020 — June 2022) participants completed nearly 4,800 programs.

NDCS takes the position that reentry begins at intake. Our focus on that goal is undeterred. We offer a robust platform of services and work in tandem with incarcerated individuals to address needs such as housing, medical and mental health, employment, education and transportation.

Of the 70.2% who have been out of prison for the past three years, they have an increased quality of life and are contributing members of families, employers and communities. An improvement in our recidivism rate means more transformed lives, which leads to our collective mission of keeping people safe.

Scott R. Frakes, Lincoln

NDCS Director

Selfless service

We lost a living legend with the passing of the sixth chief master sergeant of the Air Force, James (Jim) McCoy.

I had the honor to visit with Chief McCoy during my tenure as public affairs officer at the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System. He frequently visited our fellow veterans and attended many military and veteran-related events in the area. Even in retirement, Chief McCoy always gave back to our servicemembers, veterans and community.

Thank you, Chief and Mrs. McCoy, for your selfless service to our community, Air Force and veterans.

Will Ackerman, Bellevue

USAF Master Sgt. (retired)

Understanding the atmosphere

UNL has now received a Defense Department grant to "develop an early warning system for global political instability fueled by drought."

In April 2007 a Pentagon report, “National Security and the Threat of Climate Change, stated that “worldwide" climate change threatens to create sustained natural and humanitarian disasters ... “the chaos that results can be an incubator of civil strife, genocide and the growth of terrorism.”

Chronology: Our understanding of the atmosphere began with Fourier in 1824, progressed with Tyndall's simple experiments in 1859, that demonstrated how certain gases absorb long-wave heat radiation, and Arrhenius in 1895, who calculated the greenhouse effect.

In 1979, carbon isotopes in the atmosphere positively identified the escalating CO2 as coming from fossil fuels. In 1988, NASA's James Hansen raised the alarm in testimony before the Senate but was ignored, leading Al Gore to define the problem: "The minimum that is scientifically necessary far exceeds the maximum that is politically feasible.”

With too little support for doing what's necessary, leaders are giving up hope for the goal of limiting warming to two degrees. It now looks like 3+ degrees is likely, described by David Wallace-Wells in his book on the subject: "whole regions of Africa and Australia and the United States, parts of South America north of Patagonia, and Asia south of Siberia would be rendered uninhabitable."

Increased energy in the atmosphere means increased energy in weather systems, breaking records. Our lawmakers will be accountable for what becomes of our children and grandchildren.

Jim Bechtel, Omaha

Protect electoral count

In response to Dan Beeson's Pulse letter (July 23), asking the Jan. 6, 2021, committee to "stop the nonsense" and get back to work, I question his conclusion that they have done what they wanted to do by "showing what a jerk Trump was." It reminds me of when Sen. Susan Collins explained why she voted against convicting the former president in his (first) impeachment trial: that he learned his lesson to avoid pushing the legal boundaries of his office.

Testimony by his own aides suggested otherwise, revealing an extensive network of his supporters who believed that the 2020 election was stolen and were willing (and evidently are still willing) to engage in similar efforts in 2024. Steps taken to supply alternate slates of state electors; to give legal advice to seize voting machines; and to pressure the vice president to stop the electoral count on Jan. 6 were apparently all part of these wide-ranging efforts. The riot at the Capitol was apparently the outcome of a final push to challenge the electoral count and trigger a provision in the Constitution sending the matter to the House, where each state delegation would get the same number of votes .

The goal of the committee is to ensure that the events leading up to, and during, Jan. 6, 2021, never happen again, not to show that Trump is "a jerk." I also hope that their efforts have not been a waste of time, but for a different reason, and that Congress will pass legislation to protect the electoral count. It is up to voters to decide if they will support state and local candidates who question the integrity of their own electoral laws, and to decide if they will support the former president for a second term in office.

Christine Reed, Omaha