In her March 5 Public Pulse letter (“Use of tax dollars”), Faith A. Colburn stated her opposition to state tax support for private and church schools. The people who go to churches pay the same taxes as anyone else that does not support a church. So when past state support was denied to those institutions, the people who chose to send their children to private and religious schools, actually paid double support for education. Nothing seemed to be mentioned about how classrooms have a set amount of pupils per class, and those who don’t send their children don’t impact that number. School buildings that are provided for groups outside state schools are fully paid for without tax money, thus actually saving tax dollars for the public. Let’s just get the job done and not complain.

Wayne B. Rupp, Weeping Water, Nebraska

Chivalry isn’t dead

Last month, I was with a group of elderly persons in Gretna for a movie. Most of our group had to climb to the back of the theater, which was very difficult as many used walkers. A very nice gentleman from the audience came over to help navigate our way to the seats. When the movie ended, he again came to assist individuals to descend the stairs. I want to thank him for his kind assistance in helping with our departure. Chivalry is still demonstrated by caring individuals. I hope to pay it back.

Mary Stolzer, Omaha

Helpful employee

I usually don’t want to acknowledge a government employee, so this will be a first. I had submitted forms to the County Assessor’s Office, and received a letter back stating I used the wrong forms. Included were the forms I needed, however there was supposed to be an included addressed envelope, but there wasn’t. I filled out the new forms and noted the lack of envelope on their letter. Imagine my surprise to get a call from Jennifer at the Assessor’s Office apologizing for the oversight. This is a first for me and I wanted to give her a public shout out for this.

Randy Duda, Omaha

Upward development

What critics of the streetcar project simply don’t seem to accept is Omaha’s Urban Core and Midtown must develop vertically.

Up.

Not horizontally. Out.

Parking lots are a vast disappointing and unimaginative urban dreck. Vacant most of the time. Concrete wastelands and ugly.

The streetcar project feed that vertical, upward development it the Urban Core. Developers can build housing and offices and retail buildings where parking lots used to dominate the available space.

Fewer cars need fewer parking lots in a vertical Urban Core.

Why? Because people inhabiting that part of a city get around on foot or by using people-moving systems: streetcars and buses.

For decades, Omaha has simply squeezed farther and father out. It was huge costly infrastructure projects like freeways and expressways which pushed expansion out. Not up.

Remember when the West Dodge Expressway relieved 1990s congestion at 114th and Dodge? Thirty years later that same expressway is bumper-to-bumper traffic at rush-hour and nearly at a standstill.

The West Dodge Expressway cost hundreds of millions of dollars. For what? More choking traffic and pollution.

Of course, suburbanites don’t need a streetcar. The streetcar really is not for those citizens and they wouldn’t use it anyway.

But in the downtown and Midtown core of this city, a streetcar as an infrastructure project will positively impact development. And downtown and Midtown dwellers living in and moving about a vertical, upwardly developing landscape will use this streetcar mode of transportation to move around.

Why?

Because they are most probably going to be young people living in the city’s downtown and midtown urban core.

Employees living and working in the core. The streetcar really is for them and it will create more of “them” as this city grows up.

Kevin Penrod, Blair

Political landscape

Something needs to be said: The radical right has invaded the political landscape. We need to worry.

Majorie Taylor Greene called for a divorce of the country, as in civil war. Lauren Boebert told all her fellow “patriots” to arm up heavy. Andrew Clyde introduced a bill to make the AR-15 the National Gun of America. I believe this rhetoric is exactly what inspired and incited Timothy McVeigh to blow up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City nearly 23 years ago. Killing 168, including children.

Again, something needs to be said. And those that need to be saying it loudest are in the same party as these three Representatives. I’m calling on Nebraska’s Reps. Bacon, Flood and Smith to speak up about the possible ramifications from the words and actions of these colleagues and members of their own party.

I’ve got a bad feeling that “thoughts and prayers” won’t suffice next time.

Dave Clements, La Vista