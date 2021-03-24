The Public Pulse: Private schools serve public interest; Keep pension strong

Best way to choose

Every elected official should be required to win a majority with broad support, but our system of primaries and plurality winners forces voters to choose between a final two. The general election candidates are often two who did not even win a majority in their own party primary.

If we want better candidates, we should adopt Ranked Choice Voting — already used in dozens of places across the U.S. — as proposed by State Sen. John McCollister in LB 125. RCV gives voters a ballot that allows them to rank as many candidates as they wish. If any candidate wins 50% plus one more vote, they win. But if not, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and their voters’ second choice is tallied; this continues until there is a winner with a true majority.

RCV mitigates the toxic negativity that permeates politics. Candidates are incentivized to run on policies that the vast majority support, work with their “opponents” vying for second- and third-choice votes, and puts the polarizing effect of diehard partisanship on ice.