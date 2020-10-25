The Public Pulse: Pro, con on presidential election; Support for Palmtag; Keep snow days

President kept his promises

I cannot believe that there are people in this country who would willingly destroy this economy because they do not like how the president tweets or talks. How can these people listen to the news every night and not pick up the anger and hatred spewed forth from the commentators? They are the reason our country is so divided with their distortions, lies, and bias. They do not like this president because he fights back and reveals their duplicity.

Keep in mind that this president is a businessman, not a career politician like Biden. He has made mistakes in his choices for his associates, but he is learning that he cannot trust those who have been in the swamp for far too long. He is not politically correct, but at least you know where he stands. Promises made, promises kept.

He is a fearless leader. You cannot say the same for Biden. The president has accomplished more in the last four years than Biden has done in the last 47 years. This is why more people think they are better off now than they were four years ago.

Ginger Gosch, Omaha

