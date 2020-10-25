The Public Pulse: Pro, con on presidential election; Support for Palmtag; Keep snow days

President kept his promises
I cannot believe that there are people in this country who would willingly destroy this economy because they do not like how the president tweets or talks. How can these people listen to the news every night and not pick up the anger and hatred spewed forth from the commentators? They are the reason our country is so divided with their distortions, lies, and bias. They do not like this president because he fights back and reveals their duplicity.
Keep in mind that this president is a businessman, not a career politician like Biden. He has made mistakes in his choices for his associates, but he is learning that he cannot trust those who have been in the swamp for far too long. He is not politically correct, but at least you know where he stands. Promises made, promises kept.
He is a fearless leader. You cannot say the same for Biden. The president has accomplished more in the last four years than Biden has done in the last 47 years. This is why more people think they are better off now than they were four years ago.
Ginger Gosch, Omaha
Trump’s bungled COVID response
R.H. Davis (Oct. 22) questions Joe Biden’s statement that he would have done a better job handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, no one around the world has done a worse job. Even countries near China, like Taiwan and Vietnam, have this disease under control.
The Trump administration disbanded the White House pandemic response team, downplayed the seriousness of the disease and its spread, ignored and disparaged advice from medical experts, and gave mixed messages about severity, treatment and prevention. As a result, the U.S. has the most cases and most deaths.
And that’s one of the many reasons Trump is the worst president ever.
C. Richmond, Omaha
Oct. 28 is deadline for letters
Editor’s note: The last day to submit election-related letters to the Public Pulse is Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Trump and his team are the best
Let’s look at the big picture facing the American people in this election.
We have either Donald J. Trump or Joe Biden. Donald Trump has a government in place made up of Mike Pence, Ben Carson, Mike Pompeo and William Barr — people who are doing a great job and are in place to continue.
Joe Biden has a “plan” with Hunter Biden, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Voting for him means changing everything.
As we face coming back in our country from the pandemic with an economy that needs rebuilding, let’s go with the good, honest, responsible people who are already doing a great job!
Janet Heliker, Waterloo, Neb.
Elect Palmtag to Legislature
In the closing days of the 2020 election cycle, we come together as current and former members who have been elected to the United States Congress from Nebraska — both Republican and Democrats. We don’t always agree on every point of ideology or policy. But we do agree that both Nebraska and America need elected officials who can unite and heal in these troubled times.
One such candidate has attracted our joint attention — Janet Palmtag running for Legislature in Southeast Nebraska in Legislative District 1. As a 30-plus-year successful businesswoman, she has real experience in meeting a payroll, creating jobs and paying property taxes. She has spent decades bringing two diverse groups of people (buyers and sellers) together in an ethical manner in order to find a common solution. She’s successfully operated businesses in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri, and that gives her a wealth of experience of how to make our local communities more competitive.
Janet is a respected professional in her industry. She’s been a leader with proven results in multiple organizations helping Veterans, hospitals, UNL and children in need. That’s exactly the experience that is needed in the Nebraska Legislature today. Farmers, small business owners, workers and families can trust Janet Palmtag to represent them well. We have a variety of real problems facing our great state in the years ahead — from economic growth, taxation policies, health care, community safety and education, just to name a few. Janet Palmtag has a real history of working hard to invest in Nebraska communities and to bring people together.
Janet Palmtag is the best candidate to represent Southeast Nebraska. She’s a wife, mother, grandmother, experienced and trustworthy. We encourage all voters to cast their ballots wisely and to choose experience that matters in these troubled times.
This letter was signed by U.S. 1st District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and four former Nebraska congressmen: Doug Bereuter (1st District) plus Hal Daub, Lee Terry and Brad Ashford (2nd District).
Fortenberry serves well
In this politically charged environment, leadership, experience and commitment matter. I am grateful to Congressman Jeff Fortenberry for his extraordinary service to Nebraska and our nation, and while he may be humble in touting his own record of accomplishments, I am pleased to do so! Jeff puts public service above politics.
Jeff has established a reputation amongst his peers as a thoughtful and reliable leader in Washington. Jeff is a good person of character that I know represents all Nebraskans with integrity. On matters large or small, if you need him, Jeff is there to help.
I encourage you to vote for Congressman Fortenberry on Nov. 3 or before if voting by mail.
Tonn Ostergard, Lincoln
Bolz is best for 1st District
Jeff Fortenberry has spent almost 15 years in Washington D.C., and clearly is out of touch with his constituents in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. Nebraskans want affordable heath care, an economy that works for all Nebraskans, healthy global markets for Nebraska’s agricultural products, and an effective response to COVID-19 and its consequences.
But Fortenberry doesn’t focus on these issues. Instead, he launches malicious attack ads against Kate Bolz, and parrots the scaremongering and race-baiting themes of the Trump campaign.
As a lifelong Nebraskan and effective state senator, Kate Bolz thinks about the concerns of Nebraskans and works to address those concerns. Jeff Fortenberry can’t even think for himself.
It is time for a new U.S. representative for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. It it time to elect Kate Bolz.
Christine Smith, Bellevue, Neb.
Childish Trump, Subpar Sasse
I have read the president’s Twitter response to Sen. Sasse’s town hall admonishment of his character. I found Trump’s response so infantile, so full of third grade insult that my initial response to laugh turned to deep shame, knowing this came from the thumbs of our commander in chief, let alone the leader of the free world.
I do not share the president’s opinion of our senator, however. Mr. Sasse, why this clarity of vision and voice now? Although I thoroughly agree with your criticisms of our president, if Trump was currently leading in the polls or if your own reelection race was in jeopardy, I seriously doubt you would have tossed this calculated critique out to the press.
Mr. Sasse, just what practical value do your well-placed criticisms have if you still vote to retain Trump in office? In the cold light of vote tabulation, there really is no difference than if you were in total agreement with the man.
In our society, we must hold good people accountable for their complacency. Republicans, this unchecked presidential firestorm was enabled on your watch.
Given the conviction by which Mr. Sasse voiced his criticisms at his town hall, it is truly hard to reconcile that he voted to acquit Trump on both impeachment charges. In one respect, the president’s “little” assessment of Senator Sasse is actually true — this is too little, too late.
True courage comes at a price. So, for the record, who are you voting for, Senator?
Tom Viessman, Omaha
Wrong priorities
Tell me where else tens of millions of dollars are spent to put someone in a job that pays in the low six figures? Our priorities are way out of whack. God help us because we aren’t helping ourselves.
This election cannot get over soon enough.
Ted Hall, Omaha
Let’s keep snow days
After reading an article about the possibility of remote learning on snow days, I want to say that I think we shouldn’t do online learning on snow days.
I’ve always enjoyed snow days as a time to play outside, spend time with friends, and have fun. Snow days can even be a time to catch up on homework or work on school projects. If we did remote learning, all the fun would be sucked out of the day. Besides, who really wants to do remote learning on a snow day? I’d do it, but I wouldn’t enjoy it. However, I’m guessing a lot of kids wouldn’t even do the work.
Also, our teachers and parents are always telling us to go outside and spend less time on our phones. How can we do that if we have homework on our phones that we have to do before we go outside?
Finally, what’s really so bad about kids having a surprise day or two off school? Let’s keep snow days, and the fun that comes with them.
Victoria Bogatz, Bellevue
