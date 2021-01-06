The Public Pulse: Pro, con on Sasse; Foreign aid; About that 'pork'; Husker enthusiasm

Sasse shows integrity
I want to thank Sen. Sasse for exhibiting common sense and a strong ethic for disagreeing with those Republicans who follow in lockstep behind Trump. He helps me to have faith in a two-party system. I know there are other Republicans who agree with him but remain silent, which presents a weakness inherent in the GOP for now.
Jannette Davis, Omaha
Sasse way out of line
Ben Sasse continually shows his disregard for the people of Nebraska. His academic elitism and Harvard education make him think he is smarter than the rest of us and knows more than we do. He has forgotten that he works for the people of Nebraska and we do not work for him. I voted for him, but only because he is a Republican and I wanted to keep a Republican majority in the Senate.
His comments on the state of the presidential election results show his disregard for the majority opinion in Nebraska and the rest of the country. The majority of Republican voters feel that the election was stolen for Biden.
Sasse refuses to acknowledge that voter procedures in the key states can be amended only by their respective state legislatures and not by the governors or secretaries of state. When they were amended, that was done unconstitutionally according to the U.S. Constitution.
Evidently Sasse is smarter than our Constitution. It is time for the Senate to expel Sasse.
Mark Renner, Omaha
Lack of decency
Reading the transcript of Donald Trump’s hour-long call to the Georgia secretary of state, pressuring him to “find” enough votes to overturn the election and threatening him with criminal prosecution if he will not, reminds me of Joseph Welch’s famous question to Joseph McCarthy in 1954: “Have you no sense of decency?”
In regard to this president, he has so frequently made clear the answer to that hypothetical question that his latest actions are hardly a surprise.
Margaret Nipper, Omaha
Election fairness
To accept any outcome, we must believe we played by the same rules and that fairness was applied.
It’s disturbing to see states which do not openly invite an investigation into the validity of their process involving federal elections when challenged.
In my opinion, we now need to insist we implement federal laws to govern all federal election processes. First, every citizen must have confidence that each state plays by the same rules, that the federal election process in each state can be validated (fairness). Lastly, each state will be held accountable if found negligent in its duty to the citizens of the United States beyond its own borders.
David Phipps, Columbus, Neb.
Sasse is right
There have been times this last year when I have found it hard to agree with many of our elected officials on any level. Thank you, Sen. Sasse, for allowing me to end 2020 on an optimistic note. Your evaluation of the shenanigans related to the current presidential election aftermath was articulate and well presented. Thank you for being a calm voice of reason.
Charlotte Dorwart, Sidney, Neb.
Surprised no lawsuit
In the last election, both Republican Ben Sasse and Republican Don Bacon won their respective races while at the same time Democratic President-elect Joe Biden won his race in the same Nebraska District 2. According to the Trump lawyers, this shows that there was fraud because nobody would vote for both a Republican congressman and a Democratic president. I’m surprised that Trump and company didn’t file a suit to dispute the District 2 results.
Rick Madej, Omaha
Dangerous division
I was drafted into the Marine Corps in 1970. I served two years. I am proud I was able to serve my country. For the next 50 years I have voted in every election (maybe missed a few primaries). I am an Independent. By my count I have voted Republican in four presidential elections and Democrat in five presidential elections. My choices were not always elected.
I know people who have been called to serve as poll workers and witness the election process. The election process is run at the county level by hard-working, honest people in nearly every state. I believe we all have a duty and obligation to respect the election results. The current level of strife is tearing us apart when we should be working together to find solutions.
Robert Gronstal, Omaha
Foreign aid
I’m compiling a list of all the countries that tax their citizens and send that money to the United States. Still looking for the first one to put on that list.
Evan Trofholz, Columbus, Neb.
About that pork
Could someone tell Kenneth Becker (Dec. 29 Pulse) that the pork Trump is complaining about was requested by Trump himself? Another reason Jan. 20, 2021, can’t get here soon enough.
Sean McGrath, Omaha
Why he lost
I agree wholeheartedly with Kim Buck’s letter in the Dec. 29 OWH. Trump didn’t lose because of alleged rigged voting. He orchestrated his own defeat by being a world-class jerk. I also voted against Trump by voting for Biden.
I also think Congress functions in the best interests of all the people when the House is controlled by one party and the Senate by the other, or vice versa.
Now if Trump will exit the stage and let order be restored and sensible government resume.
Larry Johnson, Omaha
Too few riders
ORBT — I still don’t understand the point of it. I live near 42nd and Dodge and I see few people on this huge bus. Is it part of a study for a light rail system? Besides that, all it is, is a fancy bus stop. They could have at least put in a couple heaters for the people that actually do use it. They do that in Chicago. You hit the button and the heat runs for a minute or so.
Nick Hornig, Omaha
No to new prison
I and many other Nebraskans agree with Danielle Conrad (Midlands Voices, Jan. 1) that the solution to prison overcrowding is not to build more prisons. It’s to incarcerate fewer people. It’s to use the funds to provide more and better quality mental health services, more and better quality substance abuse rehabilitation, more and better quality programs and jobs for young people. This is what the BLM crowds meant when they were crying, “Defund the police!” They mean to emphasize prevention over punishment!
Please don’t do this!
Marylyn Felion, Omaha
Wrong tax policy
Government has no money; it confiscates it from taxpayers, borrows it, or prints it out of thin air. Yet, the media continues to somehow present the fantasy that government will save the taxpayer from themselves. So the representatives, using the moniker Congress, decide how to redistribute that revenue to the folks most likely to help the congressmen get reelected.
That is how the left has divided the country using the progressive tax code: vilifying having wealth, so it has sought to tax that group more than the low earners. Biden will be “dividing,” as he intends to ramp up taxation of the high earners. Sadly, he has no statements saying he intends to earmark that taxation for debt reduction, just more progressive spending in the midst of an economy slammed by the pandemic.
I cannot ever agree that we can spend our way out of an economic downturn. It sounds like Obama v2.0.
Thomas Hanthorn, Omaha
Football behavior
College football at its finest. Two national championship playoff games, Alabama-Notre Dame-Clemson-Ohio State, with no taunting or unsportsmanlike behavior. Most of the other games have had poor behavior. Coaches need to get their team’s behavior under control.
Gary Paul Neumann, Omaha
Husker enthusiasm
Fifty years ago, I was mid-way through my tour in Vietnam. New Year’s Day was just another day. I went to my communications unit’s operations center. In the operations center was a Nebraska soldier nicknamed Popcorn listening to a football game. He reacted to every play with amazing enthusiasm. His team won the game, and I thought he went berserk. I had never witnessed anything like it.
As it happens, I have lived in Nebraska for the past 40 years. I now understand Popcorn’s excitement.
Charles Keene, Bellevue