The Public Pulse: Pro, con on Sasse; Foreign aid; About that 'pork'; Husker enthusiasm

Sasse shows integrity

I want to thank Sen. Sasse for exhibiting common sense and a strong ethic for disagreeing with those Republicans who follow in lockstep behind Trump. He helps me to have faith in a two-party system. I know there are other Republicans who agree with him but remain silent, which presents a weakness inherent in the GOP for now.

Jannette Davis, Omaha

Sasse way out of line

Ben Sasse continually shows his disregard for the people of Nebraska. His academic elitism and Harvard education make him think he is smarter than the rest of us and knows more than we do. He has forgotten that he works for the people of Nebraska and we do not work for him. I voted for him, but only because he is a Republican and I wanted to keep a Republican majority in the Senate.

His comments on the state of the presidential election results show his disregard for the majority opinion in Nebraska and the rest of the country. The majority of Republican voters feel that the election was stolen for Biden.