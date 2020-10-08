The Public Pulse: Pro, con on Trump caravan; Biden's disturbing agenda; Virus data needed

The World-Herald article subsequently stated there were approximately 12 vehicles involved. However, I can testify that there many more as we waited through four periods of traffic lights. I had thought that perhaps the OPD was assisting with traffic but the chaos up ahead of me made me think otherwise.

90th and Dodge is said to be one of the busiest intersections in Omaha. The article said that 911 calls were coming from 72nd and Dodge but by the time police allegedly arrived, the parade was gone and was nowhere in sight. I must admit that I never did see a police presence even when we caught up with the parade again on I-80 West as they were seemingly headed to Lincoln.

There were some pretty obvious takeaways from what took place on Sunday afternoon. I’ll let the readers decide what they are. The First Amendment guarantees our right to express our opinions, but what I witnessed was simply disrespect for the community and it appeared as though our OPD was either complicit in it or they are very, very slow.

Craig Christiansen, Omaha

