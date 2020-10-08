The Public Pulse: Pro, con on Trump caravan; Biden's disturbing agenda; Virus data needed

Critics hypocritical about Trump caravan
I find it ironic that the recent hysterical reaction to a small caravan of Trump supporters resulted in 911 calls demanding action. It seems a few vehicles paraded down Omaha streets displaying Trump signs with their own motorcycle escort. Oh, the horror! Peaceful displays of support for Trump! Contrast that with the total blockage of 72nd and Dodge or the rioting and destruction of property in the Old Market.
It seems the ACLU is suing Omaha for arresting demonstrators who blocked Farnam Street without a permit and refused to leave. Apparently it’s OK to protest, disrupt traffic and destroy property if your cause is “righteous” but not to peacefully display your support for the president!
It should be noted that much larger caravans of Trump supporters paraded in Columbus, Ohio, and a large group peacefully showed support in Washington D.C. No destruction or violence followed!
Jeff Sena, Bellevue
A troubling Trump caravan
On Sunday afternoon I was stuck at the intersection of 90th and Dodge about four cars back in the right turn lane to head to I-680. I noticed several pickups driving by supporting President Trump with various flags flying high and with horns honking. The light turned green but we didn’t move. It was then that I noticed bikers blocking traffic from proceeding, tagging off with other bikers so they could maintain their position in the parade caravan.
The World-Herald article subsequently stated there were approximately 12 vehicles involved. However, I can testify that there many more as we waited through four periods of traffic lights. I had thought that perhaps the OPD was assisting with traffic but the chaos up ahead of me made me think otherwise.
90th and Dodge is said to be one of the busiest intersections in Omaha. The article said that 911 calls were coming from 72nd and Dodge but by the time police allegedly arrived, the parade was gone and was nowhere in sight. I must admit that I never did see a police presence even when we caught up with the parade again on I-80 West as they were seemingly headed to Lincoln.
There were some pretty obvious takeaways from what took place on Sunday afternoon. I’ll let the readers decide what they are. The First Amendment guarantees our right to express our opinions, but what I witnessed was simply disrespect for the community and it appeared as though our OPD was either complicit in it or they are very, very slow.
Craig Christiansen, Omaha
Biden has a disturbing agenda
I watched the special report on Biden last night and several of his answers to questions had me asking more questions. One question was about the American dream. Biden says he would give every college student $10,000 and everyone buying their first home $15,000. Sounds like the beginning of socialism to me. The American Dream means working hard and earning and saving, not getting big handouts. Besides, who is going to pay for all of this? He has been quoted saying he will raise taxes. The U.S. is so far in debt now, this will only put us further in debt. All these taxes will be hard on the middle class and slow the economy.
Another question was about the new nominee for the Supreme Court and what she would do about contraception. In his answer Biden said he would make Roe v Wade the law of the land, meaning he is for killing innocent babies.
For these reasons, I will not vote for Joe Biden.
Angie Wingert, Omaha
This virus data would help
In the Oct. 6 World-Herald, once again we are told that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the state. At the start of the pandemic, many Nebraska public officials extolled the benefits of contact tracing. However, only macroscopic data from tracing has been shared on the county/regional health COVID-19 dashboards. Currently, most dashboards categorize four types of exposure — community, direct, travel and unknown.
I think that the public, especially people at higher risk, would be better served if dashboards included data on where community virus exposure occurs. For example, community exposure data should include where it is believed to have occurred, i.e., shopping, restaurants, bars, schools/universities, sporting events, gyms, social events, church.
This data would better enable citizens at higher risk to weigh exposure chances as they decide on their daily activities.
Paul Berg, Bellevue
Flu season and mask wearing
We need stability in any part of life but especially the issue of wearing masks. Many of us are wearing masks and gloves, watching distance between people, and washing hands.
The Omaha City Council continues to vote monthly. Please, with the flu season in high swing from December and February, why doesn’t the council make mask wearing mandatory till end of February?
It seems it is worse when a person thinks the wearing of mask will end and it also takes up (in my opinion) time for the council to do other things.
This is life and death Please, make mask wearing mandatory till end of flu season. We have enough to worry about.
Kath Kielion, Omaha
