The Public Pulse: Promote inclusion in Nebraska; Biden failures

Need for inclusion
Jim Pillen, in my opinion, embodies everything that is wrong with politics today. Instead of writing an op-ed on COVID, poverty, or tax policies he writes (Midlands Voices, Aug. 11) about his critical race theory resolution — to heighten political outrage.
Jim, we need to teach students about historically oppressive laws, bias and prejudice to avoid “history repeating itself.” If you want to serve as our governor, use your op-eds to express your plans for opportunities, inclusion, and equality for all.
Marcia Shadle Cusic, Omaha
Contradiction
Pro-life adherents oppose mandating face masks for children. Go figure!
Roger Brodersen, Herman, Neb.
Biden failures
During his term in office, President Donald Trump faced an impeachment process after a formal House inquiry alleged that he solicited foreign interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to enhance an upper hand in the outcome, Trump was also served with a second article of impeachment on a claim that he orchestrated, incited and committed an act of treason in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Both impeachment proceedings ended with an acquittal.
In eight months, the Biden administration has suffered the American people and our country into a frenzied state of chaos and uncertainty. Re-entry into the Paris Climate Agreement and the end of the Keystone XL Pipeline will result in enormous job losses. Open border policy continues, and will continue to raise more fear for our citizens in regard to more pandemic disease, drugs, guns and gang affiliation. Cyberattacks, an agreement with Germany which will allow the construction of an energy pipeline and make Europe dependent on Russia.
And Donald Trump was impeached for treason? Donald Trump was impeached for being an “insurrectionist”?
Charlie Aliano, Omaha
Biden, Trump
In a July 31 Public Pulse submission, Scott Long, in criticizing Biden’s border policy as a failure, suggests “There are plenty of voters who are beginning to realize that voting this administration into office was a mistake.”
Biden’s average approval rating stands at 56% while Trump’ s approval rating peaked at 41%, and had difficulty breaking 40% most of his presidency.
Besides those who already knew, there are many who are beginning to recognize the previous administration as one of, if not the most, corrupt administrations this country has ever seen. Four years of policy failures, bungling of the coronavirus, two impeachments, a corrupt administration filled with indicted criminals, the Big Lie, a failed insurrection and an increasing number of revelations regarding the depth of corruption of this administration and shameless acolytes. I’ll stick with my vote, thank you very much.
Michael Leonard, Omaha
COVID facts
I recommend that Andrew L. Sullivan (Aug. 7 Public Pulse) check out the Douglas County COVIS-19 dashboard (douglascountyhealth.com). It has factual information that he writes is not being released by the experts. His claim that the experts aren’t infallible is correct but neither is his apparent source of information, Donald Trump.
The health experts have given us information based on real world facts but facts change when there are new developments. I believe in the saying “the greater good.” This is where individual freedom is subjugated for their neighbors’ and country’s benefit and in the case of receiving the vaccine would help keep the spread of COVID-19 from killing a lot of people. I’ve read that the current delta mutation is possibly 100 times or more as infectious as previous versions. Our Southern states are suffering because of this.
John Wees (Aug. 7 Public Pulse) wrote that no one is being forced to get vaccinated, which is true. Our government might not be what he wants, but I see no tyranny as Mr. Sullivan claims. I’d like to point out that the Public Pulse is a forum that publishes dissenting opinions which is contrary to his belief that the media does not allow that.
Wendy Leitch, Omaha
UNMC animation
Finally! I was relieved to see the front-page article by Julie Anderson about UNMC’s color video animation of cellular biology, the delta variant and its infectious capabilities and how the new vaccines work to protect us. Although I have not yet seen the animation, I am excited that it has been created and am confident that it will expertly explain the disease. I have been so frustrated with the lack of understandable explanations for the past 18 months. Although a multitude of experts have repeatedly given the public explanations over and over, none have given us an animation like this.
I strongly suggest UNMC arrange to show this video on all the TV networks and social media sites. The biology, the well developed and safe vaccines and the story of its decades-long development is a true medical miracle which we should all celebrate.
Coleen Stice, M.D., Omaha
Knowledge they need
I read an amazingly accurate op-ed written by a Miss Ruby Kinzie (Midlands Voices, Aug. 5) regarding the sex education plan before the Nebraska State Board of Education. She is a very astute young woman.
I went to school in the ‘50s and ‘60s, when there was practically no sex education at all.
Believe me, when a kid has feelings about being transsexual or feels that they are attracted to the same sex, all parents need to do is listen to them. Let them play with the toys they enjoy and give them a few years to think it over — there is no need to jump the gun and talk a kid into something that they were just interested in for a few weeks and expect them to make such a serious decision about their life at such a young age.
Teaching young people about birth control is a must.
I told my girls that they could ask me anything at any age, and I would give them a straight answer. If they are old enough to ask, then, they are old enough to get an answer. They should never be getting “the facts of life” on the playground at school.
Judith Timms, Omaha