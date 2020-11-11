The Public Pulse: Promote reconciliation; Herd immunity's high price; Need for masks

Show leadership, promote reconciliation
It is very concerning that Mark Esper, the defense secretary who opposed using troops to attack citizens, was fired. Is the president shopping for someone who will fire on American citizens?
While not surprising, it is unfortunate that there has been so little Republican response to unfounded allegations of voter fraud. Kudos to Sen. Sasse for sending congratulations to President-elect Biden. I call on the entire Nebraska congressional delegation to unite and take the first step toward healing the nation and the chasm between the parties. Present a united front and congratulate the president-elect and pledge to work together for the good of all Americans.
Be the leaders of reconciliation. Be an example of class.
Cathy Lindmier, Omaha
Too high a price
I was pleased to note in today’s OWH Mr. Groene’s recovery from a mild case of COVID-19 (World-Herald, Nov 10). But I am dismayed by the notion of “herd immunity,” because in order to achieve it, roughly 200 million Americans would have to be infected — 20 times the total cases to date.
At the current U.S. mortality rate of 2.4%, that means 4,800,000 Americans would have to die to achieve Mr. Groene’s stated ambition.
That’s 4,560,000 more empty places at the table, and it’s a price too high to pay.
Joleen David, Omaha
Nebraska is superior to Texas
One of the aspects of the recent election that pleased me the most was to see that Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District went to Biden. I grew up in Columbus, but I went to college in Texas and have lived in San Antonio for five decades. However, I am still a Nebraskan, especially now that the Republicans here have become so bitterly partisan and cowardly.
All the major cities of Texas went to Biden despite obvious voter suppression, yet Trump got all of the state’s 38 electoral votes because of the small town and rural voters.
So, the one “blue” vote for Biden shows that Nebraska has the superior policy on Electoral College voting, and that Omaha is a kind of “Athens of the Plains,” a blue lantern that shines out a great sea of Midwestern misinformation and indifference to Trump’s catastrophic presidency. Well done.
Laird Loomis, San Antonio, Texas
Virus, Ricketts, freedom
It is refreshing that Gov. Pete Ricketts is concerned with our personal freedom. I am grateful to live in a country where everyone is free to spread a deadly disease to anyone. I am so happy to see your faces and your noses. I am glad you have your freedom, but I have lost mine.
My freedom to read a bedtime story and snuggle with my 5-year-old without worrying that my breath will sicken or kill her and break my heart or that her breath may kill me and break hers. I lost my freedom to safely swim and get massage to treat a chronic illness. I lost my freedom to visit my family. So many others, mostly women and minorities, lost their freedom to work and make a living for their families.
Imagine if Gov. Ricketts had acted quickly to stop this virus. His response to this pandemic is remiss and clearly partisan.
On 9/11, when 3,000 people died in 2001, our personal freedoms were stripped in the name of national safety, and nearly every Democrat and Republican went for it in a New York minute. Now 20 years later, we are still subject to the same racial profiling and degrading searches at airports even though the data is clear that giving up those freedoms has done nothing to improve our safety. Yet, every single day people are harassed by TSA in what amounts to theatrics. (Of course not rich people, who fly privately and make our laws.)
I don’t know of any TSA agents shot because they searched someone in spite of the litany of violations against our personal freedom.
Now, 240,000 American deaths later, Gov. Ricketts is worried about personal freedom? You mean the freedom of people who will shoot someone because they have been asked to wear a mask to protect their community?
I want my freedom, too! And I want my government to protect my freedom. Before there is nothing left to protect.
Crystal Edwards, Omaha
COVID/election connection
It certainly is ironic that Donald Trump lost his bid for re-election at the exactly the same time as a major spike occurred in the COVID virus infection rate. Maybe now he will take this virus threat seriously — maybe even wearing a mask himself?
K. C. Bagby, M.D., Blair, Neb.
Football decision risks public health
This past weekend, two football players quarantined by Beadle Middle School still played their football game. Can someone please explain to me how if a child is quarantined, had direct exposure at school, has to miss 14 days at school and is not allowed to play any school sports — is still allowed to play in the championship football game and MYFL (Metro Youth Football League) agrees to let them play, putting the other players at risk? Then the league told two players on a different team that they were not allowed to play.
Where is the consistency? It doesn’t make any sense and overall is an irresponsible decision. Why would you think the other players and teams would not know?
Do what is best for the team and all kids involved and don’t say yes to some and no to others — just do what is right. Life lesson learned here, that’s for sure! It’s more than just football, Metro Youth Football League.
Not only is the decision not fair, it’s unethical. And a massive public health danger in a pandemic where Nebraska’s numbers are sky high.
Patty Russell, Omaha
