The Public Pulse: Promote reconciliation; Herd immunity's high price; Need for masks

My freedom to read a bedtime story and snuggle with my 5-year-old without worrying that my breath will sicken or kill her and break my heart or that her breath may kill me and break hers. I lost my freedom to safely swim and get massage to treat a chronic illness. I lost my freedom to visit my family. So many others, mostly women and minorities, lost their freedom to work and make a living for their families.

Imagine if Gov. Ricketts had acted quickly to stop this virus. His response to this pandemic is remiss and clearly partisan.

On 9/11, when 3,000 people died in 2001, our personal freedoms were stripped in the name of national safety, and nearly every Democrat and Republican went for it in a New York minute. Now 20 years later, we are still subject to the same racial profiling and degrading searches at airports even though the data is clear that giving up those freedoms has done nothing to improve our safety. Yet, every single day people are harassed by TSA in what amounts to theatrics. (Of course not rich people, who fly privately and make our laws.)

I don’t know of any TSA agents shot because they searched someone in spite of the litany of violations against our personal freedom.