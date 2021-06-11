The Public Pulse: Property tax accountability; Vaccination and civic duty; Librarians

Stop this insanity

I am losing hope. Reactionary Republicans are ruining our country! Power and control are their gods. The end justifies the means. They are setting us up to be a police state. It is obvious, yet no one calls “Stop the insanity”! Have we learned nothing from our world’s history? Are there no moderate Republicans to save us?

History repeats

They say that history will repeat itself if we do not learn a lesson from it. It seems that we are reliving the late 1930s. Once again, we have a ruthless aggressor (this time China) that is working to take control of the Pacific. Unlike Japan from that period, China has four times the population of the U.S. and the largest manufacturing base on the planet. The next battle in the Pacific will be a David and Goliath struggle with the U.S. being little David. But what is the incompetent Biden administration doing about preparing? Nothing. Old Joe is more interested in climate change, open borders and social justice. He’s even forcing the Pentagon to go “woke.” Meanwhile China just laughs at us strangling ourselves over climate change and social justice. China handles social justice like they handle their Uyghur population — with genocide.