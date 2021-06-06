The Public Pulse: Property tax burden; OPS, seek teacher input; Military service

Arthur Ashe said: “Start where you are, use what you have, and do what you can.” Using more teacher input would help start students where they are, use what they have, and experience success where they can. As any good teacher knows, students must experience success to be motivated to learn.

OPS administration has had good ideas, but input from staff is not utilized adequately, even though they are the ones dealing directly with the students on a day-to-day basis. Please make sure there is teacher buy-in instead of steamrolling new programs or curriculum.

Jerry Pascale, Omaha

Sports analogy

As long as so many states are enacting or trying to enact laws that limit the attendance of certain voters allowed to participate in an election, why not expand that idea to the sports world? Let’s allow the home team to select only the players from the other team that they want to play in the game. This will eliminate their best players and guarantee a victory. It will make it a little harder on the bookies, though.

Don Wells Jr., Omaha

Service, remembered