The Public Pulse: Property tax burden; OPS, seek teacher input; Military service

Property tax burden
I want to thank Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Legislature for giving retired military a state income tax exemption on their pension. Plus the phase-in on Social Security income being exempted. I was thinking the extra income would help pay for the rise in gas and grocery prices. I was wrong. I received my valuation notice from the Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds Office (thank you, Dianne Battiato).
The valuation on my house went up $27,800, or 12.75% over last year. Based on last year’s tax levy of 2.22242, my property tax will increase over $800. It looks like Douglas County, City of Omaha and the Millard School District will get my extra income. I recall when I received a federal tax break from President Trump and the Republican Congress, that extra income went to pay for two property valuations that totaled an increase of $51,000 and a property tax increase of $1,088. You can do the math.
Taxpayers cannot win. The State of Nebraska wants to give taxpayers a break; the county, city and school district get a windfall just by having the county increase property valuations. I am on a fixed income, but at this rate I will not be able to afford my house because I will not be able to pay my property taxes.
Pat Welch, Omaha
Some relief, please
Will the taxing bodies please lower their mill levies by the same percentage my house valuation went up? I would like to remain in my home.
Edward A. Tusa, Omaha
Seek teacher input
The OPS administration’s pathways and academies had a strong pushback from teachers and parents. There seems to be a common thread here.
My friend, previously a para with OPS, frequently saw students put in situations for which they were not ready (through no fault of the teachers). He recalls that when they were having teachers review math curriculums, teachers were upset that the administration went ahead with a program that the teachers didn’t vote for.
Additionally, my para friend implemented with struggling third to fifth graders a highly successful math program developed by a renowned math professor. But it was discontinued by the OPS administrative offices after a year despite its obvious success. This, after teacher comments like: “I don’t know what you’re doing with the kids, but whatever it is, keep it up.”
After observing for years, I think one of the largest impediments with the OPS system is not utilizing more input from teachers, staff and parents. The pathways and academies initiative is the latest example.
Arthur Ashe said: “Start where you are, use what you have, and do what you can.” Using more teacher input would help start students where they are, use what they have, and experience success where they can. As any good teacher knows, students must experience success to be motivated to learn.
OPS administration has had good ideas, but input from staff is not utilized adequately, even though they are the ones dealing directly with the students on a day-to-day basis. Please make sure there is teacher buy-in instead of steamrolling new programs or curriculum.
Jerry Pascale, Omaha
Sports analogy
As long as so many states are enacting or trying to enact laws that limit the attendance of certain voters allowed to participate in an election, why not expand that idea to the sports world? Let’s allow the home team to select only the players from the other team that they want to play in the game. This will eliminate their best players and guarantee a victory. It will make it a little harder on the bookies, though.
Don Wells Jr., Omaha
Service, remembered
Unlike the past couple Memorial Day weekends out here in Bennington, this last weekend was very calm and quiet. I am thankful for that because Memorial Day is about remembering with respect all those in uniforms (and their family members, I would add) who have sacrificed so our country and we can be free. This is not a time for fireworks.
For me, it’s a time to remember my dad and his WWII South Pacific service in the Army’s 43rd Corps of Engineers. It’s also a time to remember my mom and her first husband, who died when his bomber crashed in Europe, making my mom a young Gold Star widow.
I am here because one man died and another lived through WWII and also because my mom persevered to make a life and family of her own. I used to hoist “Jack’s [48-star] flag” up the flagpole Dad erected in our front yard when I was a boy.
God bless our men and women in uniform and their family members who serve now or served anytime in our nation’s history. As Will Rogers said, “It’s a free country, but you can’t live in it for nothing.”
Scott Yahnke, Bennington
D.C. politics
In regard to a Jan. 6 commission, it is amazing how many people, including senators who voted for it, cannot see through it. The FBI, Secret Service, etc., have thoroughly investigated this for five months. They didn’t even need five months. The incident is negatively painful to the Republicans, and the Democrats want to keep this in the public eye. I assume Pelosi and Schumer, etc., are behind this. They will be beating a dead horse for the next 10 years.
Donald F. Sutton, Omaha
He’s a hero
I went to the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office today to pick up new license plates and was waited on by a wonderful young man. He took my papers and commented, “You have a birthday soon, you look so young for 80.” I told him I could still play a heck of a good pickup basketball game and joked with him. When finished he said, “Is there anything else I can help you with?” and I said, “Why yes, you can put the plates on the car for me.” He looked at me and I said, “Just joking.”
I went to my car and put my things in my purse — and there he was. He said, “Hand me your plates,” and he most graciously put them on for me. It meant the world to me. So, Gerald Jones, you are my hero. I’ll never forget you for that gesture. Douglas County is proud of you, kind man.
Barbara Lewelllen, Omaha
Right energy path
A recent OWH article discussed the use of offsets by many governments and corporations to allow them to hedge on promises to cut carbon emissions. Instead of promising to stop polluting, they promise instead to achieve “net-zero” carbon emissions by a certain date.
OPPD might have been named in this article, having promised net-zero by 2050. Fortunately, OPPD is publicly owned and offering its customer/owners many ways to engage as they move to clean energy.
And customer/owners are engaging.
While the clean energy goals as expressed are wonderful, concerned folks are watching to see just how they use offsets. So far, they are not suggesting that they will just plant enough trees to make up for burning more gas, and that is good.
Going forward, all OPPD customer/owners should continue to lobby for two things: They need to eliminate fossil fuels sooner than 2050, and, in the meantime, they need to specify what offsets will be used and under what circumstances. Otherwise, as the article warned, “Net-zero by 2050 is a meaningless target.”
Magan Smith, Omaha
A coup in America?
Disgraced Gen. Flynn agreed with a person in the crowd asking, why can’t the United States can’t have a coup like in Myanmar? Gen. Flynn said yes! Then Trump is telling everyone he will be reinstated as president sometime in August! Have these folks lost all sense of reality? Isn’t installing an autocrat as president against the Constitution? Calling for a coup, whether violent or not, is also against the Constitution besides being illegal! Haven’t Republicans been touting the United States Constitution? I can’t make any sense of it!
Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha
About that flag
How about a Velcro-attached image of Scott Frost on one side and his motto “NU team looks good on paper this season” on the other? You never know when Nebraska will fire the current coach and give him barrels of money to go away. LOL.
David Young, Council Bluffs