The Public Pulse: Property tax statements; Praise for Ricketts; Thanks for the help

You better not pout

Who says Santa comes just on Christmas Eve? Who says Santa only comes down the chimney? Not this year. Santa came much earlier than Christmas Eve and dropped gifts in the mailbox. Santa came in the person of the county treasurer who brought anything but good cheer — unless an 18% increase in your property tax cheered you up. Thanks, Santa.

Paul Suhr, Omaha

Job well done

January 5 marks the end of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ tenure as our state’s chief executive and I am thanking him for a job well done. I don’t recall a governor in recent history who had to deal with back-to-back events like the blizzard and flooding of 2019 that caused extensive and expensive damage to both public and private property, and the COVID pandemic of 2020. They were overlapping critical events and the governor and his staff had to coordinate logistics for both at the same time. Governor Ricketts has proven his commitment to Nebraska and would be an excellent representative for us in Washington, D.C.

Jay Petersen, Omaha

Thank you

I want to say thank you to the young man who helped me up Monday when I fell in front of Le Peep on Center Street. He was so polite and reassuring. I really appreciated his help.

Donna Franzen, Omaha

Go and do likewise

Douglas Arthur’s letter (Pulse, Dec. 7) expressed the opinion that those holding student debt should not receive help from the government. He made some valid points about personal responsibility. It appears that the author’s personal background is in finance, and I would like to offer an opinion from mine, that of a pastor.

I always feel that the teachings of Jesus are a good place to start. Jesus once told a story about a man who was left beaten and bloodied on the side of the road. Two people went by and made no effort to help. The third person, who happened to be a Samaritan, did. Now, the first two did not do anything wrong themselves. They simply failed to do the good, which they could have chosen to do.

According to the most recent statistics from USA Facts, 42 million Americans, which is 22.3% of families are holding an average of $34,290 in student debt. Many of those being weighed down by student loan debt are having their aspirations of owning a home, starting a business or a family being stifled. We can choose to bring relief to these people and families. Our government stepped in to save the big financial institutions when they were on the verge of collapse in 2008 because it would, in the long run, help all of us. We can heed the words of Jesus in summarizing the behavior of the Good Samaritan, who, when confronted with a situation of need, chose to do the good thing, saying, “Go and do likewise.”

Rev. Stephen Pera, Missouri Valley, Iowa

Save your outrage

With regard to the recent Pulse writers who are angered that Brittney Griner was traded for Viktor Bout, save your outrage for Trump. He was offered a trade of Bout for Paul Whelan and turned it down. Biden brought home an American citizen, perhaps not the one you wanted, but Russia was refusing to add Whelan to the trade. So Biden got what he could out of it. I applaud him.

Cathy Lindmier, Omaha

Contract negotiations

Again, we find the contract renewal for the State of Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE) Union Workers having to deal with stalled or slow negotiations. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if they could be settled expediently and with the kind of benefits doled upon the UNL football coaching staff. After all, they too are just state employees.

Wiilliam Dudzik, Omaha

Hit and run

To the motorists traveling both directions on Pacific Street west of 132nd Street earlier this month who stopped to check on our condition, offered assistance and stayed until the police came to give reports, thank you.

To the police officers, EMTs and firefighters who came and provided professional and compassionate care for our physical and mental well-being, thank you.

To the two drivers who were drag racing their trucks, one of whom rear-ended our car and then left the scene of the accident without slowing down, I hope you spent the next couple of days fearfully checking reports to see if you had seriously injured or killed someone with your anti-social disregard of other people. Your actions have consequences beyond the damage to your Chevrolet truck and its now-crumpled driver side front fender.

The car, which was to be sold in a couple of days to a family to provide them with reliable transportation, was totaled. You may never suffer legal consequences for your pathetic behavior, but others will feel its effects into the future.

David Davies, Omaha

