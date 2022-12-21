The Public Pulse: Property tax statements; Restaurant tax revenue; Dysfunctional party







Two-step solution

Our arriving new property tax statements should spark some serious debate among the elected officials that could change the system. It’s a simple two-step solution: First, for current homeowners, cap potential taxes increase to the annual inflation rate with a maximum of 5% to 7% annually. This would eliminate the double-digit surprise occurring sometimes in consecutive years. Second, allow the assessor’s office to reevaluate individual property taxes when that property is sold since the selling price must be the value of the property to the new owners and taxing them on that value would seem reasonable. With the indexing of potential increases, local government entities would be better able to estimate their upcoming revenue stream and adjust their budget process accordingly.

Yano Mangiameli, Omaha

Revenue source

Mayor Jean Stothert’s decision to defer the repeal of the restaurant tax for at least 10 years has definitely proven to be pure genius. And, a belated thank you to former-Mayor Jim Suttle.

Jim Day, Omaha

Dysfunctional party

Recent criticism by Bob Kerrey Calling “the Nebraska Democratic Party pathetic” and asking that his name be removed from their fundraising dinner has raised the hackles of local Democrats and resulted criticism of Republican election success in Nebraska.

Peg O’Dea Lippert (“Kerrey’s comments”) and Christine Smith (“It’s the numbers”) lament that the Republican Party is controlled by the likes of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Green, ignoring the radicals in their own party such as AOC and IIlan Omar. They claim that Ricketts and other big donors poured massive money into Republican campaigns and help elect Republicans. This would be humorous if it wasn’t so sad. The Nebraska Democratic Party is so broken that any voice of moderation is quickly drowned out. The party drove out successful Douglas County prosecutor, Don Kleine. They cry that Tony Vargas lost because of the outside money spent by Republican groups to sponsor negative ads, ignoring the money spent by outside groups on Vargas’s behalf. The numbers (from opensecrets.org) reveal something differently:

Candidate: In-State/Out-of-State

Tony Vargas: (D) $856,126 (45.9%)/$1,010,854 (54.1%)

Don Bacon: (R) $598,552 (37.0%)/$1,021,110 (63.0%)

As you can see total out-of-state spending was almost equal and Vargas had more in-state money. Yes, there are more Republican voters in Nebraska but the dysfunctional Nebraska Democratic Party and its leadership refuses to take a more moderate position instead clings to radical platform and candidates. This will insure continuing success by Republicans whose views are more inline with Nebraska voters.

Jeff Sena, Bellevue

Respect religion

Now that the Respect For Marriage Act has been approved, how about a Respect for Religion Act?

Dan Hedrick, Omaha

Streetcar funding

Once again, the streetcar is closer to reality with the council vote. Kudos to Jennifer Taylor for the one vote against the $440 million bond issue. What happened to all the promises that the streetcars would not cost the taxpayers anything because it would all be paid for by increased taxes from businesses that would be established along the streetcar line. Talk about smoke and mirrors. It will cost MUD to move sewer and water lines, and guess who will pay for that? We the people, didn’t get to vote on anything because it wasn’t going to cost us any money. I am old enough to remember when Omaha’s streetcars were shut down and, for years, tracks were removed. Oh yes, times are different now. It has been said that if you don’t pay attention and remember history, you are destined to repeat it.

Richard W. Keely, Omaha

Other protections?

Joe Biden just recently signed into legislation a bill that protects same sex marriage. Tell me something Joe, where is a bill protecting America’s southern border? Where is a bill protecting and seeking the release of Americans still being held captive in Afghanistan for over a year? Where is a bill protecting the rights of parents involvement in their children’s education? Protect the recognition of same-sex marriage? The Catholic Church, without argument, should move swiftly with the process of ex-communication and denial of the reception of Holy Communion to those Catholics who hold a public office and support such legislation along with abortion.

Charlie Aliano, Omaha

Pronouns and gender identity

This Dec. 15 article “Pronouns and the Club Q attack,” struck an idea in my head. There seems to be a lot of confusion as to gender identity, but little confusion on sex identity. Here is my idea to eliminate a lot of conflict over use of restrooms and locker rooms and such: Let’s change the designations to “male” and “female” in lieu of men, women, boys, girls and whatever other gender identity names may surface.

Tony Staup, Waterloo,

Nebraska

Streetcar saga

I continue to be amused by the persistent return of politicos who feel we need a streetcar system of some sort that will, it is said, make our city outstanding in ways we are apparently not. For those who see this as our nirvana, I’d suggest they take a look at what happened in Edinburgh, Scotland, not that many years ago. Here’s a reference as a starting point for those who are interested: https://bit.ly/3v3hyQK.

In brief, in extending a tram line to service their international airport, the tracks laid were a different width than the tram cars that were ordered. Major whoops. It’s my admittedly jaundiced view of our political leadership that this is the type of error that could happen right here in River City. You know, the right hand not knowing what the left one is doing. Right-leaning and left-leaning seem to be integral componenst of our city/county/state political scenes. Beware. The Ides of 2023 approach.

Dean Pierce, Omaha

Politicized probe?

Melanie Collette, who is the vice chairman of public relations for the National Federation of Republican Women, stated in her opinion article: (Dec. 18) “While the conduct of some bad actors during the events was indeed unacceptable, the actions of protesters hardly rose to the level of domestic terrorism.” She can’t be serious since the “events” were televised in real time and were witnessed by the nation for what is was — an insurrection.

And her title of the article “Panel wastes $4M with politicized probe” only distracts from the cost of Republicans politized probes of Democrats. (i.e. Benghazi) The State Department spent $14 million and Department of Defense spent $2 million defending themselves, according to press releases by the Benghazi Committee Democrats. Not to mention the duration of approximately two years with no prosecutions of Democrats for the deaths of government personnel in Benghazi.

Josephine A. Glass, Omaha

Collette column

Perhaps Melanie Collette has forgotten to recall how much better Congress could have used the $7M used to investigate Benghazi!

Jerry Godding, Hastings, Neb.

Where are you?

Do you want a bully, a thug, a nationalist religious cult, a person who only wants to have their beliefs, and people to judge and hate every day if people only do what you expect. Or do you want a person who loves all, accepts all people, who loves all people, who respects all people and works to have all people have a great life like you do? Do you respect people who do not believe how you do, but accept them to believe as they do? America is a melting pot ! As a Christian, God teaches us to love all and respect all. It is a joy to do. It is also a joy to give to those who don’t have as much as you do. To me, it is sad that many love to judge, hate and degrade people who are not doing or believing as they do. By God’s teaching, that is a sin. For years studying the Bible, I’ve learned that hate is not accepted by God. God is the only judge. I see many people playing God. Many people do not believe in God.

It was a pleasure to read in the Dec. 17 Public Pulse letters from Rev. Sarah Dickinson, Michael McCellan and Dave Peck. Their letters were displays of common sense, respect and no discrimination or fascism. My heart felt a glow of hope, for there is love in America. Yes, I do know we have too much discrimination in our world, but over 50 years later we are still facing hate and discrimination in America. People are coming to America for hope and love and freedom. Where are you? Hate and fascism or love and democracy for all?

Connie McMillan, Omaha

Humorous misspelling

We men need to be grateful to Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) for stopping tweeting when he did, calling only for “marshall law.” His next text might well have called for marital law!

James Kelly, Omaha

Some questions

The Dec. 15 OWH contained a half-page article titled “Pronouns and the Club Q Attack.” It was all about when to refer to individuals as he or she, they or them or their. Instead of Mr. or Mrs., we should use Ze or Zim. It even said you need to use the correct pronoun to address a person as to how they are feeling at that moment. I guess you need to ask “Hey Bill, are you masculine today or are you in touch with your feminine side?”

Bruce Sprain, Glenwood, Iowa