The Public Pulse: Proposal is political; Thriving small town; Gubernatorial ads disappoint

Political proposal

The purpose of mask mandates is to protect both the mask wearer and other people from COVID-19, which can be lethal. Do those opposing wearing a mask because masks limit their “freedom” also oppose the requirement to have a driver’s license, for example? The purpose is the same, to protect the driver and other people from car accidents which can also be lethal. Mayors and city council members having a say in such critical matters means an issue is — by definition — politicized. We need to abide by science and the common good rather than party affiliations and self-centered notions of “freedom.”

Carole Larson, Omaha

Medical qualifications

I disagree with the Omaha City Council’s proposal to create a “special” epidemic health director position to be filled by the Omaha Fire Department physician medical director. Public health experts should make public health decisions. People will die every day during the proposed process: activate the “special” epidemic director, then wait for their recommendations, then wait to see if the mayor agrees or not, and if not, then wait for the city council to overturn or uphold the mayors decision.

Beyond the timing issues, there is the political risk of the mayor having undue influence in the decisions made by the OFD medical director. Our mayor has shown unusual interest in who will be the OFD medical director. In the past, rather than let OFD make their own decision, she has made clear who she thinks should and should not be the medical director.

If the city council passes this proposal, then the OFD medical director needs to have the competency to “make recommendations regarding health precautions and regulations.” There are a handful of well-qualified EMS physicians in Omaha, who after a three-year emergency medicine residency have completed an additional one-year EMS fellowship in order to develop several EMS core competencies. After passing a rigorous exam, these individuals became board certified in EMS medicine. The current OFD medical director is not one of those persons.

If the OFD medical director is going to become a “special” epidemic health director, then the medical community needs to weigh in on whom this person should be. Perhaps the Metro Omaha Medical Society would be willing to vet interested individuals with extensive EMS background and competencies and recommend two to three qualified candidates for the fire chief to choose from. The mayor should have no role in the selection process.

Bob Muelleman, Omaha

Albion story

The front page story about the town of Albion and the new community center was very interesting (“Albion invests in itself, building a better future,” March 14). The town of Albion decided a community improvement was needed and they succeeded in actually doing the improvement. And they did it themselves, without requiring the State of Nebraska to pay for the improvement of the Town of Albion.

What a bad example Albion has set for the rest of the State of Nebraska. Rather than mooching off the taxpayers of Nebraska, the people of Albion paid for their improvements themselves. The people of Albion did not go to Lincoln claiming that they could not afford to pay for their improvements themselves. The people of Albion instead did the work themselves to raise the finance to pay for their improvements.

Jay S. Purdy, Omaha

Campaign advice

I’m writing this in hopes this message reaches the Carol Blood marketing campaign.

Have Carol holding a gun with a hunter’s vest that has never been used stating she is a good Christian who believes hard work and treating people fairly are the reasons you think you should be governor of our state. Do not, under any circumstances, speak about any issues relating to Nebraska voters. You may also want to say something about missing Easter eggs to reflect more of your Christian values.

Jim Kozak, Elkhorn

Divisive ad

Jim Pillen’s campaign ad with him cocking a shotgun after appearing to threaten President Biden and Dr. Fauci is horrible. With this country so divided and with so much violence that has occurred, how could anyone support him to lead our state as governor?

Donna Barrows, Omaha

Public facilities

I know it is a little late in the game but, in the past, whenever I drove through downtown Omaha, I looked with pride at the Gene Leahy Mall and the W. Dale Clark Library. It made me feel like “this place belongs to us, the people of Omaha.”

I can’t help but wonder if the new tower proposed for the Clark Library location is in exactly the wrong location. To compete with the Woodman Tower and the First National Tower, I would think Omaha would want our newest skyscraper to tower over the other two. The new Tower should be higher up in the downtown landscape. Maybe Omaha and Douglas County could donate the Douglas County Courthouse and Omaha Douglas Civic Center site for the new skyscraper. The courthouse and Civic Center facilities could then be relocated to 72nd and Dodge!

Keeping public facilities at the head of the Gene Leahy Mall would continue to communicate: “This place belongs to us, the people of Omaha.”

Robert Gronstal, Omaha

Letter response

After initially being amused by Connie McMillan’s letter (“Threatening behavior,” March 12), I had to read it again. How in the world can patriots standing on overpasses holding flags to stop mandates become a threat to this woman? See First Amendment ending part “… and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances”.

Does she fear radical groups like liberal activists and ANTIFA in the same manner?

If Miss McMillan is vaccinated then why worry? Or is it that these vaccines are not what they were sold to the American public? If you’re vaccinated then stop crying about others who choose not to be vaccinated! The feebleness of Miss McMillan and others like her are just sad to witness.

It’s been two years since the scamdemic, everyone move on with your lives!

Kelly Kaluza, Papillion

Praise for legislation

We applaud the introduction of four Nebraska legislative bills (LB 1055, 1085, 1044 and Sen. Dorn’s) by State Sens. McDonnell, Pansing Brooks, Hilkemann and Dorn to support nurses and medical staff. Nebraska’s current and future medical staff desperately need financial support and encouragement to continue and to seek employment in their chosen field. Employees in the medical field are most-deserving of the benefits detailed in the four legislative bills.

Nebraska teachers also should to be considered for the same financial support. Their chosen profession is again being seriously tested, not only by the COVID pandemic, but by some political leaders and parents. Teachers have had to adapt over the last two years to conditions thrust upon them and, in spite of these difficult conditions, they continued to show up to teach despite the risks to themselves and their families. Teachers are the frontline leaders in preparing our next generations, certainly as important as those employed in the medical field. Teachers have been underpaid and under-appreciated for many years, resulting in early retirements and individuals being discouraged from entering the teaching profession.

The $62 million that is being proposed for the medical profession by the four state senators should be duplicated in support of Nebraska teachers. Bonuses and scholarships directed to the teaching profession may help resolve this drain on the teaching profession. There is no better time to make both investments in teachers and medical staff, with the State of Nebraska experiencing a more than $400 million budget surplus and receiving almost $1 billion in federal aid from the rescue plan. Federal rescue funds can be used for essential workers, and what could be more essential than Nebraska’s teachers and medical staff?

Robert D. and Linda L. Zuehlsdorf, Kearney

Patriotic education

There is a simple method to promote American patriotism and education at the same time. The most important step will be for newspapers to publish a two-page flowchart of American History every year on the Fourth of July. With that date of publication, the information in the annual flowcharts should quickly change into the minimum amount of information that every American should know. Even children will realize that they are going to be expected to know most of the information before they graduate from high school. And the social pressure on the Fourth of July to become better educated Americans could actually be made enjoyable by the newspapers also publishing news articles from 100, 200, 300 and 400 years ago.

Then the social pressure can be made more effective by the newspapers also publishing an exam with multiple choice questions and short essay questions. The multiple choice questions would mainly be about information in the flowchart. The short essays should cover problems that were exemplified in the real and simulated newspaper articles from years ago. Hopefully, some patriotism will be generated every year by stimulating people to think about the progress that has been made since the beginning of our country.

Finally, another improvement could be made by the newspapers publishing book reviews of some of the most important history books published in the previous year. And these book reviews should be more effective at promoting patriotism than the books they discuss because the reviews will always be very short and usually very well written. But some of the books will be read because people were stimulated by the reviews to read the books. Which will increase the education level of the average American. And that should increase the number of people who buy newspapers.

Stanley Krauter, Lincoln

Rights issue

Something seems amiss in the legislature. Two issues are being discussed that deal with Constitutional rights. In one case, there is a proposal to make voting much more difficult for some folks by requiring a photo ID, even for absentee ballots — which would place unnecessary barriers to a fundamental right. In another, there is a proposal to enable Nebraska citizens to carry guns without a permit — because requiring a permit places unnecessary barriers to a fundamental right.

There is almost no evidence of voter fraud happening in Nebraska. There is plenty of evidence that guns are dangerous and shootings are happening in Nebraska. Of course, requiring a permit will not ensure that a gun is not misused; of course many of the shootings may involve guns possessed illegally. But the push to build a fence around voting rights while opening the gate wide for gun possession makes no sense to me.

Patricia Ohlmann, Seward

Library architect

Architect Gyo Obata died this month at the age of 99. In the early 1970s, he came from St. Louis to design Omaha’s downtown library. The W. Dale Clark Library was built in 1977, and will be demolished later this year.

The Omaha World Herald article March 12 lists his other very “notable designs” throughout the country. Thankfully, these important designs will remain, as we watch ours disappear after serving Omaha for 45 years.

Margenne Hendricksen, Omaha