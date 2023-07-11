LGBTQ+ rights

The civil rights of gay and lesbian Americans are threatened by the recent Supreme Court ruling. How will the Supreme Court rule when any public business (hotels, restaurants, etc.) refuses to provide services to gay and lesbian people because of religious beliefs? Fortunately, the Supreme Court ruling came at a time when a majority of Americans support gay and lesbian rights and are strongly opposed to discriminating against people because of their sexual orientation. A 2022 Gallup poll reported that “71% of Americans believe that gay and lesbian relationships are morally acceptable.”

Currently, there is no federal law which prohibits any public accommodation from refusing to serve gay and lesbian people. This needs to be corrected, especially in case the American voters elect an anti-gay president (Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis). At a time when the majority of Americans support gay and lesbian rights, we need Congress to enact a law to protect them. This law can be modeled after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to specifically include provisions to ban discrimination against gay and lesbian people.

David and Barb Daughton, Omaha

Rights vs. responsibility

After reading the opinion column in praise of late abortionist, Leroy Carhart (June 15), I felt compelled to respond. I certainly don’t have all the answers, but this much I know: There’s one Creator for all mankind, and this Creator made it clear long ago the commandments by which we are to live, the commandments written on stone tablets and carried down the mountain by Moses, the commandments that’ve never been altered since. We’ve become a nation ignorant of, or simply ignoring, these rules — a society demanding their rights, somehow conveniently forgetting the other side of that equation, responsibility. When it comes to abortion, a woman (definition: those born with fallopian tubes and a uterus) has a right not to become pregnant, but if she does, her rights in this regard end and shift to responsibility — the responsibility to protect that child until birth. This is spelled out clearly in those commandments: Thou. Shalt. Not. Kill. For those who do not believe in this Creator, or have their own beliefs or none at all, the rules are the same, and if they ignore them, they do so at their peril.

It is more evident every day that we are a Godless society. Sex outside of marriage has become as common as breathing, and no doubt leads to most of this killing. But can we change? If we want our society to survive and thrive, we must change. The rules are clear and they are simple. It is imperative that we do the right thing, that we take responsibility for our actions, that we stop this “final solution” for the most innocent among us — all making our society much better.

Jeanne Gray, Omaha

Teaching kindness

In the June 25 Sunday World-Herald were two articles promoting activities for children involving animals. The first was in the Midlands section regarding the “Mutton Busting” challenge at the Buffalo Bill Wild West Arena in North Platte. Pictured was a youth trying to ride a sheep not much larger than the child. The caption portrayed the rider as “brave” for holding on for eight seconds. More than 100 children participated in this “fun” activity. Not mentioned were how many terrified sheep had to endure such cruelty.

The second article was titled “15 Quick Tips to Hook a Kid on Fishing” in the Timeless Living special section. This article seemed very concerned about missing out on the critical period in a child’s psyche and development in which they are open to trying fishing. If a child is naturally apprehensive and reticent to hook and kill a fish, why try to coerce them to do so?

Both of these activities inflict pain on an innocent animal. As a former elementary teacher I have seen the inherent kindness all children possess. Why not let them carry that love and care for all animals into their adulthood? Encouraging children to engage in abusive activities in the name of fun only reinforces the cycle of cruelty to animals we see in today’s society. We can end it by giving careful consideration to the examples we set.

Thankfully, in the Sunday comics that day was the comic strip Lio, with the title character rescuing lobsters from the supermarket tank and giving them a safe home in her backyard pool. What a wonderful example of kindness!

Kristine Walkley, Omaha

Handicapped camping spots

The old adage you can’t fight city hall is true. My wife, grandson, and I were camping at Platte River State Park. I am a disabled American veteran and we had to camp in a non-handicapped camping spot as we assumed the handicapped spot was being held by a handicapped person. We did notice the person in the handicapped spot did not have a handicapped license plate or a placard for the window. They were not handicapped; they just wanted room for all their toys. We went to the office and told them and they said they do not enforce that. I have written the governor but I will be real surprised if I hear from him.

I think handicapped spots should be for handicapped people only. If you camp in a handicapped camping spot and you’re not handicapped, you should get a big fine.

Lloyd Mulick, Omaha

Person, not party

Jim Ross Lightfoot’s Midlands Voices column (“America needs a person — not party — as president”) was spot on! I’m a senior citizen and everyone I know — people of all ages — feel just as former Rep. Lightfoot does. I don’t understand why the media tries to deepen the divide between us. Such a shame that some of them try to turn us against each other, depending on which political party they are promoting. Just deliver the news honestly and let us all make decisions based on the truth.

Merikay Anderson, Omaha

Stars of tomorrow

One night I’m watching on TV sensational rookie for the Cincinnati Reds Elly de la Cruz hit for the cycle on TV. Another day on TV I see KC Royals rookie Samad Taylor drive in the winning run. It was only a couple of months ago that I saw both of them at Werner Park. Want to see the stars of tomorrow? The Storm Chasers games certainly answer that question for this baseball fan.

Tim Schmad, Omaha

Windfall tax

On June 24 there was an Omaha World-Herald article about the rising cost of housing and how that affects the tax assessment and the subsequent levied property tax. The article, however, missed the point. It’s fine that housing assessments follow housing values. What’s not fine is that the tax rate did not decline as property assessments rose. My house assessment rose 18% one year and the property tax also rose 18%. My entire neighborhood’s assessment rose 18%. This results in a windfall tax for the county, city and school systems if everyone’s assessment also increases and the budgets for the county, city and school systems rise only modestly as they should have. Taxpayers should be asking where this windfall went and why the tax rate is not declining.

We retirees are most affected as our sources of income are largely fixed. And the 8% rise in Social Security payments we received went to pay for the $2,000 increase that followed the property tax assessment increase. It’s no wonder why taxpayers are fleeing Nebraska.

Jim Edwards, Omaha

On LB 753

I find it absolutely ludicrous that State senator Lou Ann Linehan saying “that Nebraskans wouldn’t appreciate national sources trying to tell them what to think on this issue” referring to tax credit credits for private school donations. How is this any different than politicians who receive PAC money to help them win elections?

Veronica Galloway, Omaha

False hope

When President Biden was asked if he gave “false hope” to young people who are having to pay back their student loans, he gave a resounding “no” answer. And, yet, he and his secretary of education were quick to present an alternative “Plan B.” It seems as if, his administration was planning this alternative plan because he knew that his original plan would not pass the Supreme Court. It seems that he knew that it was not feasible and was unlawful. So, in my opinion, yes, he did give false hope in order to gain votes. Of course, this next plan will drag out until the next election. Does he think people will buy this next “false hope?” Some will. I hope his supporters wake up and face reality before it is too late.

Ginger Gosch, Omaha