The Public Pulse: Protect our planet

RV park proposal

On Tuesday, the Valley City Council will vote on a proposal to grant a conditional use permit (CUP) allowing the development of a 240-plus RV park with airboat access in the floodway of the Platte River near Valley, Nebraska. The proposal was soundly rejected by the City Planning Commission in June because it failed to meet a large number of the city’s own ordinances for granting such permits. Adjacent landowners and many Valley residents have mounted serious opposition, calling into question the lack of specifics that accompany the application.

Answers to three questions should help elected officials make their decision. Given the resounding 6-2 vote by their own Planning Commission, what grounds are there to overturn their negative recommendation? On what basis is there to dismiss statements by the Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District that they are opposed to any new development in the Platte River floodway? Why put the city in potential danger of losing its federal FEMA funding if the proposal goes forward?

Disputes between developers and neighboring communities are not new. In this case, permitting development in a floodway that has seen its share of floods is not worth the risk. A no vote is the safest answer to all three questions.

Helen M. Sramek, Waterloo

Protect our planet

Our planet is getting hotter. The summer of 2021 was the hottest ever recorded. During this summer, record high temperatures have been set across our planet. In order to stop the earth from getting even hotter, we need to dramatically reduce the amount of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere. Most importantly, we are running out of time to save our planet from overheating. A recent climate change report (IPPC) indicates that we need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.

Our Congress and the EPA both recognize this need. However, our Supreme Court recently ruled that the EPA cannot regulate greenhouse gas emissions from energy plants. This is despite the fact that reducing greenhouse gas emissions now is critical to preserving life on our planet. The Supreme Court overruled our Congress which gave special authorization, under the Clean Air Act, to permit the EPA to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. To us, the Supreme Court ruling is frightening and incomprehensible.

David and Barb Daughton, Omaha

Had enough?

Last election cycle there was one brave soul in my neighborhood that had Libertarian yard signs , one with the caption: ”Had enough?” I pondered that for a while and then I read a blurb from the Citizens Climate Lobby. Someone apparently thinks that Nebraska is the villain behind climate change. Since the nuclear plant went offline, we have had brownouts and now we have to keep the North Omaha coal plant going. We gave up zero emissions for this?

The whole USA grid can charge 4 million EVs in it’s current state but there are 150 million vehicles out there. You are going to get the extra power from solar? Are we suddenly in Arizona? Neither prominent party is paying any attention to nuclear energy . We have the fuel and we have an excellent, virtually finished waste disposal site in Yucca Flats. Nevermind the endless cutting down of rain forests, the over-population in Africa leading to desertification, and the current construction of coal plants in China and India, we are somehow going to make a difference here with solar? Do you realize that you would need a solar farm the size of the city of Fremont to equal one nuke plant? Take a lesson from France who gets 70% of their power from nuclear and reprocesses the spent fuel. Are they smarter than us? Apparently so. I have a feeling that the next election cycle is going to add another brave soul to the mix in this neighborhood. I have had enough.

Craig W. Smith, Omaha