The Public Pulse: Protect these workers; Stop these thefts; Winter's meaning; No loyalty

Protect these workers
I was pleased to read Amanda McKinney’s call to back Nebraska Legislative Bill 241 (Feb. 9 Midlands Voices). This bill, introduced by State Sen. Tony Vargas, is officially called the Meatpacking Employees COVID-19 Protection Act. As the name implies, this bill sets out procedures for meatpacking companies to ensure the safety of all their workers. Even though vaccines are on the horizon, Amanda McKinney tells us that there have been around 1,300 positive cases at Nebraska meatpacking companies within the past three months. We need to act now.
As the granddaughter of four immigrants (two from Western Europe and two from Eastern Europe), I recognize the importance of providing safety procedures for essential factory workers. My mother was born in 1918 during the Spanish Flu pandemic, and her father was a factory worker. I will be forever grateful that my grandfather did not bring the pandemic home to her.
Please support this bill by calling your Nebraska senator and asking them to support Nebraska LB 241.
Donna Alcocer, Bellevue
Well-rounded education
Regarding Dennis Tierney’s assertion that the University of Nebraska College of Law is focused on targeting landlords (Feb. 9 Pulse), I disagree. I am a 1993 graduate of the NU College of Law. I graduated with distinction. I was fortunate enough to matriculate in the College of Law Civil and Criminal Clinics, which were at that time awarded on a lottery basis. I own a private law practice and represent several Omaha landlords.
I can assure Mr. Tierney that those law students are not pushed to one ideology or another but are well rounded and able to represent both sides of any dispute. Don’t mistake their passion and zeal for their client as being a factory churning out anti-landlord lawyers. Be happy that they are engaging in the process of making laws and turn your bitterness into an opportunity to share with them your view of the legislation and why it has merit. Methinks you doth protest too much.
Rex Moats, Elkhorn
Stop these thefts
I just read in Thursday’s paper that in the past 40 days, over 100 catalytic converters have been stolen in Omaha. There would be no reason for people to steal them if they couldn’t get easy money for them.
I often take scrap metal to sell at the scrap yard. I have seen on a number of occasions someone walk there with a backpack full of freshly sawed-off catalytic converters. These obviously aren’t from a mechanic shop.
Once I asked the guy where he got them. He told me he put an ad in Facebook marketplace to buy them! And that he doesn’t question them where they got them. Since that time, I’ve seen ads like that.
If we want to stop catalytic converters thefts, we need to make it illegal for scrap yards to purchase them. They stopped buying railroad items and those thefts went down considerably.
It’s time the city and police removed the incentive for these thefts.
Bill Van Haaften, Bellevue
Winter’s meaning
Growing up in Minnesota, I learned to enjoy winter as my favorite season (delivering papers year a round on my bicycle, skiing, snowmobiling, etc.) and so when I saw the weather forecast Sunday night Feb. 7 calling for a full week of temps between minus 10 and plus 10 here in Omaha, I knew I had to adjust my schedule.
I am grateful for the opportunity this past week (Mon-Fri) to spend four hours each morning outside skiing along the shores of the Missouri River. Each day I averaged seven miles on my skis, which kept me plenty warm, but even more important was the time I had to just sit, be still, and listen. In those quiet moments alone and still in the cold, God spoke to my heart and encouraged me greatly. I’m thankful for what looks like one more week of bitter cold (Feb. 14-20) and I’m making my outdoor plans now. Anyone want to join me?
Stephen Richard Stout, Omaha
Work together
I just read Lane Phillips’ Public Pulse comments (Feb. 13) regarding single-family zoning. If he wants to dismantle structures that enable racism in the U.S., then he’s got to end the self-imposed victimhood that he is enduring. Start with conversations with White people at his work place or neighborhood. I think that he’ll find that most White people also live paycheck to paycheck, wondering how the rent is going to be paid and how they’re going to put food on the table, all wanting a better place to live for themselves and their families. Many Whites would also love to live in the relative safety of West Omaha but can’t afford it, either.
He should work together with Whites and use their collective power, both Black and White, to get the results that they want. Otherwise the “us vs. them” attitudes and his victimhood will persist along with the systemic racism that he’d like to eliminate.
John Glazeski, Omaha
A job well done
Kudos to the Douglas County Health Department. I received my first COVID shot last week and must say it was the most professional and well organized event that I have ever experienced. The location was the Christ Community Church. It started when I pulled into the parking lot and was met by an individual who directed me to the parking spot. Then another person in a golf cart arrived to give me a lift to the front door. There I was greeted by another individual who directed me to the check-in desk.
The check-in was quick and efficient and I was then sent to a waiting area. After a very short wait I was escorted to the main gym where I was seated and given my shot, all with in a matter of minutes. The entire operation was staffed by many health care people as well as National Guard personnel. It was the most efficient operation I have ever witnessed and been a part of.
Congratulations to Dr. Pour and her staff for a job well done. I look forward to getting my second shot.
Tony LaMalfa, Omaha
Outstanding clinic
When it’s your turn to get your COVID vaccination, sign up. I visited two sites this week for shots, one for my 85-year-old uncle and one for me. I went to the Kroc Center and I took my uncle to Immanuel. There are not enough words to express our appreciation for the men and women who organized and worked at these sites. In and out — wow, best 20 minutes I’ve ever experienced. Parking the car, getting a wheel chair ... short, quick lines, no crowding ... painless. Even my uncle can’t stop talking about how nice everyone was. Please organize my life like this.
My only surprise was that I couldn’t see their halos. Thank you for your dedication.
Jeri Holt-Walling, Omaha
VA income limit
I went to VA hospital for a COVID-19 shot. I served from 1967-71. I am 71 years old. I was turned away from receiving the COVID shot because my combined gross income with my wife is over $55,000. Doesn’t make sense to me.
Daniel Cannella, Omaha
A man without loyalty
The loyalty that Donald Trump receives from his supporters is truly amazing! It is even more amazing when you consider how he does not return that loyalty, even to his most reliable allies.
Mike Pence had been Trump’s consistent, supportive vice-president, defending even Trump’s most egregious policies. He made a sincere effort to investigate his ability to interfere with the electoral college certification, as Trump had demanded. When he learned that it was not possible (in effect, he could not spin straw into gold), Trump then betrayed him and encouraged the violent mob on Jan. 6. What would have happened if the mob had been able to reach Mike Pence?
If Donald Trump can betray such a devoted partner, then no one — not senators, not representatives, not even his base — is safe from his wrath. He cares for no one but himself, and anyone who trusts him is making a mistake.
Fred Grimm, Omaha
They’re hate-obsessed
Hear ye! Hear ye! The less than honorable Kangaroo Court of the U.S. Senate was recently in session for the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Despite no basis in the Constitution for this sham trial, we witnessed Democrats trying to convict Trump again. The hatred for Trump among these people is beyond obsessive, and unfortunately it won’t stop with this trial.
Lou Totilas, Kimballton, Iowa
They keep crying wolf
Robert Anthony’s Pulse letter (Feb. 12) says that the presidential election had more holes in it than Swiss cheese. I have to say that I found his arguments not substantiated by facts and therefore as thin as one-ply toilet paper.
Does he criticize Nebraska’s handling of the election where District 2 voted clearly for President Biden but elected Republican down-ballot candidates? In response to the pandemic, our election officials decided to send vote by mail requests to every registered voter, which was not their usual practice. Is Nebraska’s election in question? No.
Also, state election officials of both parties have been under scrutiny, judges (many Republican appointees) and even President Trump’s attorney general, and cybersecurity expert declared the election free from interference — free and fair. If there was election fraud to the scale claimed by Mr. Anthony, then we would know about it. However, all we have are the cries of President Trump and Mr. Giuliani over and over and over and over: There is no wolf. It is clear that the majority of the American voters wanted change and rejected Trump’s leadership, or lack of it.
Marcia Anderson, Omaha