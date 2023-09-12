Don Bacon for everyone

I read Jay Jackson’s letter, “Breath of fresh air,” about attending Don Bacon’s re-election announcement, and I too walked away excited about the future of our country and the GOP. Don has built a coalition that the GOP should replicate across the country.

The 400 people at his announcement were full of union members, and leaders from North and South Omaha along with folks who have been members of the GOP for many years. His message, too, was one of putting the country over partisanship.

If we want to solve the nation’s problems, we can’t be pushing for a civil war with fellow Americans. In the 117th Congress he was rated the most effective Republican in Congress by the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University. He was #2 of 435 for getting bills signed into law according to GovTrack. He was rated the most bipartisan elected official for the last three years by the Common Ground Committee, an impressive feat. We can be proud of the representative we’ve elected from the Omaha area.

Brandi Burkett, Omaha

Biden’s early exit

I was in disbelief and disgusted watching President Biden first pin the Medal of Honor on Capt. Larry Taylor and then walk off the stage, making an exit before the final prayer and ceremony was over (Sept. 6).

You see, I served with these brave men as an avionics mechanic with the 1st Air Cavalry, 1968-69. How many memorial services for these helicopter pilots my unit and I attended, I cannot remember, but I know it was a lot. These were some of the bravest officers trying to save others in Vietnam. I doubt very many did receive their just awards.

So now we have a president walking off the stage and out of the ceremony of one of the bravest of these people. Who does that? This was followed by the press secretary saying that this was the plan! Who makes plans like that? This is such total disrespect of a hero. And lastly, where was this Medal of Honor for the past 55 years? I’m at loss. God help our country!

Dale Kaisershot, Omaha

Colorado fans

What? You say the Colorado football fans were classless and vulgar? And the Buffaloes’ quarterback, the offspring of Deion Sanders, opted to be ungracious, even in victory?

As Captain Renault (in “Casablanca”) would say: I am shocked! Shocked!

It seems that on the C.U. campus, “class” is just something you attend — or don’t — the next Monday.

Bob Winkler, Omaha

Give Rhule some time

This is for all of the Husker football fans who are calling for Coach Rhule’s replacement already or want to transfer the fan base to other teams.

I say step back and read Tom Shatel’s Sept. 10 column, “Builder, quarterback hit with quick Boulder in NU’s 0-2 start.”

Quote: “Rhule inherited a roster with flaws and holes and bad habits. He accepted that. And he chose to keep most of that roster, trying to coach them up.”

Should he have taken the Coach Prime mentality and replaced the whole team through the transfer portal? That is obviously not the Nebraska way.

In the next paragraph related to the inherited roster, “It’s an approach that was universally applauded by a coaching community that looks at the portal crosswise.”

To use a favorite Tom Shatel phrase, one more and I’m outta here: “In a first season, installing the culture and rules takes precedence over all.”

It’s frustrating and the frustration continues, but give Coach Rhule and his staff a chance.

Dennis Young, Omaha

Who’s coaching?

I thought they fired Scott Frost.

Randy Rodgers, Shenandoah, Iowa

Effecting change

Thank you, Ron Sadler (“Get involved”) for your inciteful and informative letter on climate change.

I too am concerned and interested. I plan to look into the NASA website and also learn how I can reduce my emissions.

Climate change is here, the sooner we learn to do our part, maybe we can actually effect some changes ourselves.

Kathy Kudron, Omaha

Fight song

Last month, 92,000+ Nebraskans showed their support of women’s volleyball in our state.

Yet, how is it that one of the most popular fight songs, Scarlet and Cream — also called “The Cornhusker (Come A Runnin Boys)” — which is played at every UNL volleyball game, references men? “Come a runnin’ boys?” And “from the sons of Nebraski?” The song was adapted for volleyball and references Coach Pettit and Coach Cook. I’m pretty sure they coach women. What makes this even more reprehensible is the fact that Nebraska just broke a record supporting women’s volleyball.

Obviously, the gender equity folks at the university are asleep at the wheel!

All teams shined

I agree with Peggy Shepherd (Pulse, Sept. 8) that UNO, UNK and Wayne State should have received more attention from the announcers and interviewers. I applaud the Omaha World-Herald sport writers for referring to UNO as UNO. The announcers and scoreboard referred to UNO as Omaha. Let’s remember UNO is part of the Nebraska system and should be referred to as UNO.

Kathleen Tompkins, Omaha

Streetcar route utility work

The Metropolitan Utilities District and the city are going to spend millions of dollars moving and relocating the gas and water mains to make room for the new streetcar which is also costing millions. I still cannot figure out why they don’t use “cars” like Ollie the Trolley. At least they could try this to see how people will like it and possibly use it. Seems like such a waste of time and money to dig up the streets again. Or why not just have a bus run this route? They can “pretty” them up to look like a streetcar.

Susan Peters, Omaha

Security shortcomings

Shame on both U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts for tolerating (and implicitly approving of) the action of their Republican Senate colleague, Tommy Tuberville, in holding up action on approving the promotions of deserving and commendable U.S. Armed Forces ranking officers for the despicable ploy of advancing an anti-choice right wing agenda.

For the first time in a century-and-a-half, the U.S. Marine Corps has no commandant, and the U.S. Army and Navy have no comparable “Top Dog.” You two are as culpable as Tuberville in leaving the United States in an unnecessary security shortcoming. I find it stunning that the two of you haven’t been deluged by mail, phone calls, emails, and newspaper editorials. Be assured that you will both be challenged, hopefully successfully, in your pitiful attempts to hang onto your seats in the Senate in 2024.

Bring back Roe.

David A. Wilken, Omaha