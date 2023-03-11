





Not too much to ask

Passing a criminal background check, paying a $100 fee, and taking an eight- to 16-hour gun safety class is definitely not too much to ask of someone who wishes to carry a concealed weapon in Nebraska. Public safety is worth protecting. Reliable polls show that a majority of U.S. citizens want a return to common sense when it comes to guns. Gun ownership and public safety can co-exist, but only when lawmakers are willing to do their duty to protect all of us by using good common sense. Requiring less of someone who wants to carry a hidden weapon is unwise on all levels.

Tammy Hansen Snell, Omaha

Dodging potholes

When you see my silver Impala swerving and driving slightly erratically, please don’t call the police and turn me in as driving under the influence. I’m merely dodging potholes.

Linda Finney, Omaha

More potholes

Surely, the scientists who have reverse-engineered alien technology could come up with a solution for decades of Omaha pothole problems. After all, we are planning to resettle Mars.

Terri Nesselrotte, Omaha

Funding and support

I am writing in response to Jayleesha Cooper and Brandon Villanueva Sanchez’s Midlands Voices column, “School choice changed our lives — let’s expand it to more Nebraska students.” The paragraph that really stood out to me was, “In these [private] schools, class sizes were smaller, there were teachers who cared about students outside of the classroom, and students had mentors and tutors who guided them.” The line, “class sizes were smaller” is written as though it is an educational philosophy that this school adheres to, while public schools do not. Private schools, of course, have smaller class sizes — they limit who can attend their schools. However, despite a public school’s charge to serve every student, they are able to provide everything else on this list.

Public schools have teachers who care about students in and outside the classroom, public schools have mentors and tutors who guide students. Public schools have the same caring educators and staff. They are simply tasked with a larger, more complicated student body that requires more than what a private school can provide. Instead of desiring this experience for a select few — how about we fund and support our public schools in a way that makes it possible for them to have smaller class sizes? That way all of their efforts and caring can be more successful than they already are. That is our goal, correct, a good experience for all students?

Jenny Razor, Omaha

Secure elections

As a small business owner, I have a deep appreciation for the need for our federal government to spend our taxpayer dollars wisely. Balancing the budget is crucial for any small business, and, of course, for our government as well. But I also feel strongly about the need for secure elections, as the bedrock of our democracy must be protected in order for the free market to thrive.

That’s why I hope our congressional leaders will prioritize modest election funding this year. While many of the polling stations in Nebraska are rock-solid, those in rural parts of the state need all the help that they can get.

Staffing and office supplies are needed. And it doesn’t take some huge billion-dollar investment to get there. Just last year, there was $400 million in the congressional budget proposal for election infrastructure. It was sadly cut to $75 million by Democrats.

But this year, Republicans can take the lead. Where Democrats were curiously willing to slash funding for this critical election security area, Republicans know better and we trust them to take this up as a priority issue.

Brett Elliott, Omaha

Women are free agents

I am Roman Catholic. I am not in favor of abortion. And just as I would have hated to have my government force me to have an abortion against my will, so do I hate to have my government force a woman to carry a pregnancy against her will.

Women are free agents, just as much as men are. This is not for the government to decide. This is for a woman, her doctor and her conscience to decide.

For heaven’s sakes, Nebraska, respect women.

Marylyn Felion, Omaha

Sly as a Fox (channel)

“Sly as a Fox” usually refers to one that is crafty or dishonest.

If you watch the Fox channel, I hope you are not as gullible as Fox thinks you are. Fox has continually promoted the lie that the 2020 election was won by Trump, now called “The Big Lie.” I believe this was done to keep those Trump supporters watching their channel and thus padding their profits at the expense of the truth.

Now the latest deception. Fox continues to promote the big lie as Tucker Carlson has cherry-picked the U.S. Capitol security camera footage of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He received the footage when Kevin McCarthy handed it over to Fox as a way for McCarthy to get the votes he needed to secure the House speakership. Fox is again trying to manipulate the facts and hide the truth regarding the Jan. 6 events.

Fox is not a news channel if they lie to those that watch their channel. If they do so, they need to at least label the kind of programming they offer. The Fox CP Channel is a more appropriate label: the C is for Conspiracy and the P is for Propaganda.

There are those in the Republican Party that count on Fox promoting conspiracy theories and propaganda for their own political gain. I hope people watching the Fox channel will not continue to be deceived before Trump and Fox destroy the Republican Party and our democracy.

Here’s an idea: use your remote and switch to a channel that reports the true news, not lies.

Phil Koch, Omaha

Oil-soaked soil

If the so-called decontaminated soil that they are bringing from Kansas and dumping in the landfill in Bennington is so safe, why isn’t it being used in Kansas for fill dirt? They could use it for a school, hospital or apartment complex. I’m thinking it’s not so safe.

Steve Shipe, Bennington

Taxpayer pays again

I am an Omaha taxpayer, utility customer and voter who pinches pennies to keep current with bills. We elect officials to provide services and watch how the tax dollar is spent to support these services. Somehow, we are faced with paying for a proposed folly trolley from nowhere to nowhere. Costs escalate every time mention is made of this project ... not just costs for start-up, but utility rates to accommodate the proposed route.

This fiasco where voters were not afforded the opportunity to vote has now escalated with a proposal from State Sen. Justin Wayne to extend the line to the airport for another $100 million. Enough is enough. This thing is moving faster than getting a street pothole fixed. We voted in a mayor who promised to end the hated restaurant tax but that didn’t happen. I’m asking when the next election is as I want to correct the mistake of having voted for that mayor and city council member that is shoving this costly boondogle down our throats.

Dick Wilson, Omaha

Game changer

I have always approved of Mayor Jean Stothert and her policies and have voted for her in each election she has run in. However, the streetcar issue is a game changer. I do not expect her and the city council to just scrap the project due to the apparent opposition of the citizens of Omaha. Simply put the proposal up for a vote. If a majority of Omaha voters approve the project at the ballot box, I, along with all the other distractors would bite our tongue and except the outcome.

However, if that does not happen and the streetcar is pushed through without the input of the citizens who will end up paying dearly for this travesty, then I hope it is completed before the next election so the mayor and city council can board it and ride it out of office.

Jeff Miller, Omaha