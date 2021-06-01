The Public Pulse: Pulse writers, don't just complain; Freedom, equality

I love you Israel, because you are the land set apart in the Bible, the written Word of God that has changed my life and has given me a plumb line of moral excellence and standards for living. I love you, Israel, because you provided a home for the Holocaust survivors after 6 million of your men, women and children were murdered, and denied a home in other countries. I love you, Israel, because millions of Jewish people from various countries now reside under the shelter of your wings after being hated for centuries, shunned, discriminated against, terrorized and forbidden to build homes or worship freely in places.

I love you, Israel, because you remember, learn from, and preserve your ancient roots, celebrating appointed Biblical feasts and festivals, keeping the Sabbath, blessing bread and wine, and teaching me ways to pray and honor God. I love you, Israel, because you are a sheltering tree where deserts bloom, snows fall, and amazing inventions and contributions are birthed, giving new life to the world every day. I love you, Israel, because you fight the daily battle against lies, deception, hate, injustice and terror for all of us in the free world.