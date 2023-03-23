Courageous votes
This Republican is thankful for the courageous “yes” votes in support of school choice cast by North Omaha Sens. Terrell McKinney and Justin Wayne. In order to ensure equal access to quality education, Democrats McKinney and Wayne realize that we need to empower students not enable systems. I am happy to see that freeing students from failing schools is a bipartisan priority.
Mary Harper, Bennington
Tired of the filibusters
Is anyone else in Nebraska tired of Sen. Michaela Cavanaugh’s filibusters? She was voted in to vote her opinion, not to stop everyone else who doesn’t agree with her. Our senators are trying to get some work done. The rest of Nebraska is sick of it.
Rebecca Richards, Geneva, Nebraska
Driving Nebraskans away from here
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan is quoted in a March 17 article (“Bill cutting top income tax rate advances”) as saying cutting Nebraska’s top income tax rate would make “us more competitive ... We have got to move or people will leave the state.” I am more worried that people are leaving Nebraska because of legislators wanting to: make abortion nearly impossible, penalize the doctors who provide maternal care, make voting more difficult, prohibit compassionate care for transgender youth and thinking our children are too fragile to know the truth about the mistakes our country has made. In short, Nebraska’s cruel policies are driving people away.
Kathy Gruba, Hastings
Will of the voters
Nebraska voters said there needed to be a raise in the minimum wage, plain and simple. Now there are those in the Nebraska Legislature led by Sen. Jane Raybould who want to alter the will of the voters by changing the law to add a subminimum wage. Why should a 17-year-old doing the same job as a 33-year-old get paid less? Tell your state senator to oppose this effort to undermine the intent of the voters.
Al Mumm, Waterloo,
Nebraska
President, Nebraska Alliance for Retired Americans
Fentanyl facts
As a former educator and one who cares about young people, I would like to ask others if they know what threat to America’s youth is killing over 150 people a day? It is the number one cause of deaths for adults ages 18-45 in the U.S. Its cause of overdoses has tripled among teens over the last two years. The answer: Fentanyl. Yep, that’s the killer and the use is rising. Please check it out at cdc.gov for more information.
I have one more request. Naloxone, the life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, should be present in all high schools and middle schools. Finally, if you see someone who has overdosed, call 911 immediately, turn the victim on his/her side and keep that person awake until help arrives.
Robert McMeen, Omaha
Streetcar meetings
It’s rather “in your face” for the Streetcar Authority to be inviting the public to meetings for input. Apparently, they haven’t been reading the Public Pulse. There, they will find what they are looking for. Has the word “recall” been mentioned?
Atley Wedemeyer, Omaha
Forward-thinking
I have followed with interest the discussion around the streetcar. The strength and volume of opposition doesn’t surprise me. Civic improvements are frequently opposed, even by many who will benefit from them. The experience of other cities shows there will be social and economic benefits from the creation of this mode of public transportation. Furthermore, research has shown that many will ride a streetcar/light rail system who will not board a bus.
Speaking personally: my wife and I are researching possible places to live, now that we are both retired and wish to live in a more urban environment. We were leaning strongly to moving east, but the plan to build the streetcar line and the serious discussion of expanding it to serve North and South Omaha, as well as Eppley Airfield, have shown us that Omaha is a forward-thinking, exciting place to live. The streetcar will sway us strongly toward moving to Omaha.
I look forward to seeing it come to pass.
Robert Keefer,
Clarinda, Iowa
LB 343
Representative Don Bacon’s March 16 Pulse letter, “Carbon capture,” is so right-on. He states that “Nebraska farmers are a critical piece of the energy transition.” As a science teacher, I agree that “increased demand for responsible food, fuel, and fiber” require new investments through methods like carbon capture and sequestration. Nebraskans in the agribusiness profession know how to be responsible and respectful of the land. Do Israelis?
Bacon’s letter prompted me to look into the issue of carbon capture by the State of Israel where American-made bulldozers are using large amounts of diesel and spewing high levels of CO2 while destroying Palestinians and their property. The Israeli Occupation Industry (whoprofits.org) reports example after example of bulldozers being used by the Israeli military in “pressure cooker” and “crowd control” procedures for demolitions as land is cleared for settlements. Company workers have become a military unit for repairs and maintenance. Palestinian farms and villages are destroyed. Bedouin communities are displaced. In March 2003, Rachel Corrie, a 23-year-old peace activist from Olympia, Washington, was crushed by a bulldozer.
LB 343 was introduced to “prohibit public contracts with companies that boycott Israel.” If Nebraskan businesses want to boycott Israel or not boycott Israel, it should be their own choice, not the Legislature. The more I learn about Israeli government land policies, the more I believe LB 343 needs to be withdrawn. My position does not mean I am anti-Semitic; it’s the Israeli form of democracy I oppose.
Cynthia Hruby, Omaha
