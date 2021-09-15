The Public Pulse: Pulse writers sound off on the redistricting issue

With two options on the table, Sen. Linehan struck the right balance by shifting the districts instead of removing a district from western Nebraska and plopping it into Douglas, Sarpy or Lancaster County. Her plan balances the worry of rural Nebraska while meeting the needs of growing urban-suburban population centers.

Her proposed congressional map also strikes the right balance for the 2nd Congressional District. Sen. Linehan could have swung for the fences, sliced Douglas County in half along 72nd Street and pressed forth with a new heavy-Republican congressional district. She did not, however. Instead, her proposed map combines all of Sarpy and Saunders County into the 2nd District with most of Douglas County minus the northwest cut-out. In the end, this changes the electoral breakdown of the Second District very little while giving Douglas County residents more equal representation in the U.S. Congress.

For a county that is nearly double the population of its counterpart to the south, two representatives makes better sense for Douglas County than it does for Sarpy County.

Chase Stenger, Omaha

Redistricting factors