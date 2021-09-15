The Public Pulse: Pulse writers sound off on the redistricting issue

Cass, redistricting
I live in Cass County, within 10 miles of Lincoln. Now it appears Lou Ann Linehan believes I should reside in the 3rd Congressional District instead of the 1st District, which I am currently in and includes Lincoln. Western Cass County is intricately woven into the fabric of the social, economic and business community of Lincoln.
Moving Cass County into 3rd District is nonsensical.
Justin Wayne has come up with a reasonable map for congressional redistricting that includes moving Bellevue back into District 2. Madison, Platte and Polk Counties have more in common with District 3 than Cass County. Why move them to District 2?
Please work together and come up a solution that doesn’t border on the ridiculous.
Laura White, Walton, Neb.
Linehan’s terrific work
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan deserves credit for her proposed new maps for Legislature and Congress. Her maps balance the urban-rural divide exceptionally well. A battle has been brewing at the Capitol. How many seats will be cut from rural Nebraska and moved to one of the more densely populated urban-suburban counties? The number has ranged from zero to two seats, depending upon who you talk to. The rural voices in the state would prefer to see the districts remain relatively unchanged while the urban representatives argue for the addition of one to two seats to reflect the state’s population shift.
With two options on the table, Sen. Linehan struck the right balance by shifting the districts instead of removing a district from western Nebraska and plopping it into Douglas, Sarpy or Lancaster County. Her plan balances the worry of rural Nebraska while meeting the needs of growing urban-suburban population centers.
Her proposed congressional map also strikes the right balance for the 2nd Congressional District. Sen. Linehan could have swung for the fences, sliced Douglas County in half along 72nd Street and pressed forth with a new heavy-Republican congressional district. She did not, however. Instead, her proposed map combines all of Sarpy and Saunders County into the 2nd District with most of Douglas County minus the northwest cut-out. In the end, this changes the electoral breakdown of the Second District very little while giving Douglas County residents more equal representation in the U.S. Congress.
For a county that is nearly double the population of its counterpart to the south, two representatives makes better sense for Douglas County than it does for Sarpy County.
Chase Stenger, Omaha
Redistricting factors
The Unicameral passed LR 134 in May 2021. It provides criteria for the legislative redistricting process. Among these are: population, “District boundaries shall follow county lines whenever practicable,” “districts should be easily identifiable and understandable to voters, preserve communities of interest and allow for the preservation of cores of prior districts.”
The resolution also prohibits determining district boundaries “with the intention of favoring a political party or any other group or person.” This would prohibit boundaries based on “Nebraska’s industry leaders,” as Chris Routhe suggested in a Sept. 7 Pulse letter. And it prohibits “the unlawful dilution of the voting strength of any minority population.”
Redistricting, which happens every 10 years and is based on population distribution, is a complicated process and has long-lasting effects. Understanding LR 134 would benefit all Nebraskans as our state goes through the redistricting process.
Mary Ruth Stegman, Omaha