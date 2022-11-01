The Public Pulse: Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the Nov. 8 general election.

Initiative 432 vaguely written

The League of Women Voters encourages Nebraskans to vote against Voter ID Initiative 432 in the Nov. 8 general election.

Nebraska elections are secure, safe and accurate. Voter impersonation is non-existent in our state. In the last 50 years, over 25 million ballots have been cast in Nebraska. There have been zero cases of voter impersonation fraud.

Voter ID laws makes it more difficult for certain groups in our community to vote. The elderly, young, low income, minority, and rural voters would be disproportionately impacted if Initiative 432 were passed. The enforcement of this law can also have a discriminatory element as well.

Initiative 432 is vaguely written. The initiative leaves uncertain the type of identification required. Among other things, it is unclear how photographic identification would be implemented with mail-in ballots, what constitutes an “approved” ID, how poll worker volunteers would be trained on verifying “approved” ID’s, and how a photo ID preserves the constitutional rights of a voter.

Voter identification laws carry a price tag for all Nebraskans. It is estimated that the state would spend $3 million implementing Voter ID and $1 million per year maintaining the law.

Since Voter ID would cost Nebraska taxpayers, would add no security to elections and would make it more difficult for citizens to vote, the League of Women Voters recommend a no vote on Amendment 432.

Linda Duckworth, Omaha

League of Women Voters Greater Omaha co-president

Cynde Glismann, Omaha

League of Women Voters Greater Omaha co-president

MaryLee Moulton, Omaha

League of Women Voters

Nebraska president

Spread the wealth

It was very generous of President Biden to forgive $10,000 of graduate student debt. But while he was in this generous mood, he should have also given $10,000 to other groups of Americans who deserve it as much, if not more.

For instances: every household to offset the increase price of food and fuel; Americans who did not go to college so they could learn a trade or tech skill to increase their future incomes; Americans who paid off their student loans as reparation to achieve equity; retirees who are limited in the means they have to increase their incomes to combat inflation; and homeowners and renters to cover the increasing cost of shelter.

Donald Busenbark Sr., Omaha

Voting priorities

I keep reading articles about our voting priorities. I feel disheartened when I read that so many people and politicians cannot think beyond economy. Why are we such a short-sighted people? Economies move slowly and change slowly and have a lot of outside influences. Further, if our current inflation situation was all the fault of Biden and the Democrats, why is the problem worldwide? We are being impacted by war, COVID recovery, and climate change disasters, to name a few.

I realize that the high prices make everything harder, especially for those of us who live on a tight budget, but those same Republicans who claim that they will make it all better did little to alleviate COVID issues, most deny climate change and the tax breaks they like to give to the upper classes rarely trickle down. And don’t even get me started on all who still claim there is wide-spread voter fraud. Talk about a solution looking for a problem.

Deanna Reilly, Omaha

Enough already

Dear political candidates, do you really think every time one of your attack ads come on TV that we make everybody be quiet and we turn up the volume to hear you? Or that we wait by our mailbox for the postman so we can read your ads? Or we wait by our phones so we can receive your phone calls?

The answer is no we don’t. Nobody does. So if you really want our vote, find some other way to get your message across. Quit punishing us. Sending all these ads — especially negative ads — is not leadership. This too goes for all you political parties and committees. Stop it. Be a leader, not a bully.

Chet Bressman, Omaha

Voter ID initiative

Sponsors of the initiative to require voter ID should have stated how those voting by mail can meet this requirement. Simply saying that this will be worked out after the initiative passes is insufficient.

As an older voter who is also diabetic, I need to know that I can satisfy this requirement safely, without needing to come to an office and stand in line with those whose vaccination status and willingness to mask is unknown.

The Oct. 17 article, “Nebraska voter ID ballot measure would be among nation’s toughest,” describes some methods used by other states such as including a copy of a voter ID with the ballot. If there are models available through the procedures of other states, I think Nebraska citizens who want to vote should have been presented with Nebraska’s future procedure.

How can we vote on this unknown if we care about being able to vote by mail?

Mary Ann Lamanna, Omaha

Bipartisan record matters

In the race for Congress in Nebraska’s 2nd District, experience and a proven track record matters. Congressman Bacon laid out in the debate on Sunday night specific ways in which he has worked across the aisle to get bills passed for Nebraska. For instance, he was 1 of 13 Republicans to support the hard infrastructure bill last November, 1 of 12 to support the stand-alone bill to cap insulin back in March, and 1 of 47 Republicans to support the marriage equality bill this summer.

For this work and so much more, he was rated by Georgetown as the 12th most bipartisan member of Congress and by the Common Ground Committee as the No. 1 elected official in America for seeking common ground. Because of this, Congressman Bacon has my support for re-election.

Patrick Roy, Omaha

Voter ID op

position

The Voter ID measure currently on the ballot is unwarranted and unwanted. As a voter by mail due to frequent business travel, I am fearful that if the ID requirement is enacted, I will no longer be able to vote in my state. There is nothing spelled out on how remote voting will be accomplished if an ID needs to be presented. I also do not see the need to force those without current IDs to have to undergo the expense and hassle to obtain so said ID just so they can vote when there is no evidence that voter fraud is an issue.

Jennifer Hays, Ashland

Maxwell-Ostdiek support

How refreshing would it be if politicians were beholden to their constituents and not the party that got them elected? Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek is an Independent for Legislature District 4, and the best candidate for the job. She approaches policy with curiosity and willingness to listen to nuance. She’s unafraid to have frank conversations and is forthright with her views. Unlike her opponent, who is attempting to tiptoe around his positions, Cindy will serve all her district.

Jane Pille, Omaha

On school finance

Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen’s assertion on school finance is not correct. Candidate Pillen asserts in an advertisement that only one-third of Nebraska schools receive additional state funding, while two-thirds get nothing. The facts are that all public schools in Nebraska receive state funding. Some schools just do not receive equalization funding.

The purpose of the equalization fund is to assist the poorest schools with the fewest resources per pupil to get to the average of comparable districts. Equalization that is shared equally among all school districts, regardless of wealth, would not be equalization. A funding system where money is distributed to all districts without regard to their ability to fund their system would create losers and put students in the poorest schools in the state at risk.

If candidate Pillen becomes governor, let’s hope that he seeks out expert advice and becomes better informed on public school funding.

Craig Pease, Lincoln

Blood support

The choice for governor should be clear to all critical-thinking Nebraskans this November. As Nebraskans, we are united in our desire to lower property taxes and other out-of-control expenses however, we continue to vote for the same leadership to run the state over and over again. These are the same leaders who have created the over-taxation, high-spending mess for the past 20 years. It’s time we stop the insanity and vote differently.

Carol Blood has been open, detailed, and analytical in all her answers to questions and has proven she is an effective leader with clear and logical plans who is not afraid to discuss and debate them. Why would you consider anyone who stays hidden from public view and refuses to communicate and debate? The choice should be clear on Nov. 8, Carol Blood for governor.

Michelle Heisler, Gretna