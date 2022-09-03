The Public Pulse: Pumpkin boat journey; The onside kick; Bacon support

Journey is a triumph

Many thanks to Duane Hansen (“Giant pumpkin ride may set world record.”) His ride down the Missouri River in a pumpkin is a wonderful story, which has been thoroughly enjoyed by our extended family. Though one suggested he is a bit out of his gourd, genius is always a bit over the top, just like the photo if him floating in the Missouri. The general consensus in our family is that his journey is a triumph of the human spirit. It required considerable planning, work, persistence and (for those of us of a sufficient age to appreciate) some physical discomfort. It also engaged the support of his family, friends and community. Our daughter-in-law who lives in the UK noted that the story has reached the other side of the Atlantic, where it reads equally well. A triumph, particularly one completely free of any kind of partisanship, is always a good thing. Many thanks, Mr. Hansen.

Stephen Rennard, Omaha

Thought process

Scott (Frost), what were you thinking? And 11-point lead and you had just taken control and momentum of the game. An onside kick? What were you thinking?

Daniel Trombla, Omaha

Bacon support

It has been fun to watch the congressional race develop between Tony Vargas and Don Bacon. Nebraska Democratic leadership say Bacon is too partisan and yet he’s rated the best elected official in the country for seeking common ground by the Common Ground Committee and Georgetown rates him in the top 3% for bipartisanship.

Democrat leaders also say Bacon is anti-labor, yet the National Steamfitters rated him the best legislator in Congress and Bacon has the support of 30 unions. Democrats also say Don is loyal to Trump, yet Trump came to Nebraska and campaigned against him. Don is not a “yes” man to anyone and works for our district.

Chase Stenger, Omaha

Bible teachings

In the Bible (John 13:34), Jesus said: “Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.” There are numerous examples in the New Testament showing that Jesus rejected no-one; not even the outcasts of His time. Yet the Omaha Archdiocesan leaders have chosen to reject school-aged children who have been born “different” from the leaders’ accepted norms. But, no worries, leaders; Jesus will forgive you your sins of intolerance; and, he will accept and love those with diverse orientations.

Marguerite McGill, Omaha

Disappointed in Pillen

I was extremely disappointed with the news that gubernatorial candidate, Jim Pillen, will not be debating or appearing in a forum with opposing gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Carol Blood. Nebraskans should have at least two debates to observe the candidates and hear their positions on the issues.

Citizens, no matter their party affiliation or location in our state, should be encouraged to vote based on the issues not who is leading in the polls, who has the most money or any other thing that say’s little about how a person will govern. Citizens deserve to hear a thorough discussion of the issues. One debate does not accomplish that.

The strategy not to debate breaks with established tradition and deprives citizens of making a really informed choice. Can you know how a person will govern without them answering the hard questions? It is not political theater to tell people where you stand on life-altering issues. Let’s erase disappointment. Won’t you join me in demanding a serious discussion of the issues facing our state by Mrs. Blood and Mr. Pillen?

Michael Williams, Omaha

Stop signs

I was out of town last month and had to leave something on Main Street in Norfolk. I had to go out east to catch Highway 275 and, (in Norfolk’s) downtown, they have red blinking lights around the four-way stop signs.

That would be a good thing to put down on Farnam Street where they want to put the roundabouts in, and they would save tons of money. I know they caught my eye.

Lois Preusser, Omaha

Losing faith

I am losing all faith in the White House and Congress. They continue to pass laws that add to the national debt. I recently ran across an article written by David Brinkley on Aug. 3, 1986. He talked about in 1981, that the White House claimed to cut $130 billion of future spending; in 1982, Congress passed the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act that would reduce the deficit by $100 billion; in 1984, the Deficit Reduction Act would save $60 billion. To David Brinkley, these only increased the national debt.

What are the White House and Congress doing in 2022? There is the Inflation Reduction Act, the College Loan Debt Reduction and a few more that are costing trillions (not billions) of dollars. When will the taxpayer get a break? When will the national debt really be reduced?

Angie Wingert, Omaha

Bearing the burden

Last week, it was announced that Biden wants to forgive up to $10K each in student loans for those who foolishly continue to borrow up to attend overpriced and overvalued collegiate institutions. These loans are never forgiven; rather, they are transferred to another party to pay off.

I am 77 and went to Creighton in the 1960s when it was reasonably priced and returned commensurate value for the education. I had a couple of small scholarships and a government loan. I finally paid it off and it was never a burden. Most of my fellow classmates were responsible for a good portion of their tuition as well. It was how we did it; it was expected of us.

Today’s average cost of tuition is well beyond the reach of the average student for almost any institute of higher learning. There is an entire industry dedicated to providing school loans; and colleges raise their tuitions if the lenders are willing to approve more funding. It is another way for universities to bring in more money, even if it isn’t fiscally responsible on the student’s part.

If the schools became the lender, and hold the risk, it’s a fair bet that tuitions would be more affordable; and, we would not be left holding the debt. Of course, if the family and prospective student research the value of the degree vs. being able to pay off the possible loan debt, they may reconsider how much they are willing to borrow ... or look for more common sense alternatives.

Finally, as a taxpayer who paid for my own tuition and helped two of my children achieve theirs, I am dead set against bearing the burden of another student (not related to me) who made poor decisions and borrowed irresponsibly.

Mike Spinharney, Omaha

Student debt

The predicable pushback from conservatives over Biden’s student debt reductions is wrongheaded electioneering. The additional thousands of IRS auditors to curb tax cheating, and the 15% basic tax on corporations put in place by this administration will reap at least the $500 to $600 billion to pay for the program. The trope that low-income Americans will bear the cost is patently false.

Roger duRand, Omaha

Hanson support

Soon we will be voting for Douglas County sheriff. Remember the name Aaron Hanson. I have worked with Aaron and observed his interactions with people. Aaron is a no-nonsense-type police officer, no smoke and mirrors, or hiding-in-an-office type. Aaron “listens” to people, regardless of their opinions — that is important. He believes in fair and equitable application of the law, and is actively involved in the community he serves.

Vote for Aaron Hanson for Douglas County sheriff. You’ll be proud.

Mike Hermsen, Omaha

Retired Omaha Police officer