The Public Pulse: Put public health over politics; Don't encourage false beliefs about shots

Genuine health need
Today I received a notecard from the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services looking to recruit nurses. They promoted that one of their many great benefits included “no mandated COVID-19 vaccination required.” As a nurse, I am disgusted that this is what they consider a great benefit (their own words).
Well into a year and a half of this pandemic, we are still in crisis, and the State of Nebraska is pandering to those who refuse to be vaccinated. It is an insult to any medical professional who works tirelessly with COVID patients. It is a direct slap in the face to our own Douglas County Health Department that has worked endless hours trying to boost vaccination rates and help keep our community safe. What an embarrassment.
I applaud the health care systems in Douglas County that have pushed aside the ridiculous politics of this issue and put patient and staff safety first by requiring vaccinations of their employees. It is common sense. It is not political. It is public health.
Julie Lawlor, Bennington
False belief
The World-Herald’s Aug. 24 front-page photo of a local vaccination scene certainly does not reflect reality in a very significant sense. I have witnessed dozens of inoculations, beginning with the Salk Polio vaccine decades ago. I cannot recall a single person who grimaced and squirmed like the student in the OWH photo. I’d expect that is similar to your, probably somewhat shorter, experience.
The photo — along with hundreds of other such photos published in U.S. newspapers — is the very opposite of news. It merely reflects the dangerous and false belief that getting a shot is, in any physical sense, painful. To the extent that such photos induce ignorant or irrational people to avoid getting the vaccine, they are in a very real sense responsible for the infections and deaths that result. I write as a World-Herald subscriber for more than 70 years.
Rob Bligh, San Antonio, Texas
Say no
The fact that the FDA approved the Pfizer shot for COVID really shows how corrupt our government agencies have become. As of Aug. 13 the national VAERS data show 595,620 adverse events, including 13,608 deaths from the COVID injections. The swine flu vaccine effort was halted after 35 deaths and 500 cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome. One can honestly ask, “What is going on here?” Have they lost their minds?
The people of this country need to stand up and say an emphatic no to this shot!
Cindy Miller, Blair, Neb.
Turn to experts
I am just now recuperating from total knee replacement surgery. An expert surgeon performed the surgery. I am so glad I had an expert, and not someone who thinks they know better than the experts. I didn’t argue with this expert. He knows more about knee replacement surgery than I do. I asked questions because I’m curious and I wanted to understand. But I didn’t try to tell him how to do his job.
The nurses and physical therapists are all experts, too. I don’t try to tell them how to do their jobs. We discuss. We make decisions together. That works.
I would guess we’re all probably experts at something. But nobody is an expert on everything. I would never assume to know more about a surgical procedure than my surgeon. And neither do I assume to know more about the spread of infectious diseases than infectious disease experts, who are peer reviewed and scrutinized by other experts.
Marylyn Felion, Omaha
Hammer control
Last weekend a citizen was attacked with a concealed hammer in the New York subway. When are politicians going to do something about these needless hammer attacks?
I urge all law-abiding citizens to write their representatives and demand they pass hammer laws. To stop the violence the following would be just the starting point. We also need a three-day cooling off period before purchasing a hammer, limit one hammer purchase a month, ban the sale and possession of black assault hammers, mandate locks on all hammer handles stored within one’s home, close hammer shows where felons buy their hammers, make hammer manufacturers responsible for crimes committed with their hammers, require our children to pass a background check before we can pass down our hammers.
Maybe a better solution would be to ban hammers entirely. That way, all the criminals would turn in their hammers and the law-abiding citizens would be free not to worry about any more attacks.
Gary Tuma, Blair
Where credit belongs
I find it hilarious that Joe Biden is claiming responsibility for the economic recovery but blaming everyone else for the debacle in Afghanistan. He has no more to do with the economic recovery than I do; in fact, his energy programs are actually slowing the recovery down. We are recovering and getting back to work because we are coming out of a pandemic and the restrictions on people are being removed so they can get back to work.
So don’t listen to the usual political rhetoric coming from Washington and look around and thank your state and local governments for putting this country back on the road to prosperity.
John Wright, Omaha