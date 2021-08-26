The Public Pulse: Put public health over politics; Don't encourage false beliefs about shots

The photo — along with hundreds of other such photos published in U.S. newspapers — is the very opposite of news. It merely reflects the dangerous and false belief that getting a shot is, in any physical sense, painful. To the extent that such photos induce ignorant or irrational people to avoid getting the vaccine, they are in a very real sense responsible for the infections and deaths that result. I write as a World-Herald subscriber for more than 70 years.

Rob Bligh, San Antonio, Texas

Say no

The fact that the FDA approved the Pfizer shot for COVID really shows how corrupt our government agencies have become. As of Aug. 13 the national VAERS data show 595,620 adverse events, including 13,608 deaths from the COVID injections. The swine flu vaccine effort was halted after 35 deaths and 500 cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome. One can honestly ask, “What is going on here?” Have they lost their minds?

The people of this country need to stand up and say an emphatic no to this shot!

Cindy Miller, Blair, Neb.

Turn to experts