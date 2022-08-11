The Public Pulse: Put streetcar to a vote; Music ruins experience; Rights of the unborn

Streetcar a rip-off

Do you really want a streetcar? Then it should be voted on by the people of Omaha. Taxpayers’ money is wasted on many other things and this streetcar is the biggest rip-off. How many people are going to ride this? Those buses that come from downtown traveling west hardly have any passengers on them, so what makes city government think streetcars will be any different?

Jim DiCola, Council Bluffs

Piped-in music

I can’t think of a worse idea for the new downtown mall than piped-in music. Park officials, busy trying to find music to please everyone, have forgotten that it’s 2022 and anyone that wants to listen to music while walking in the park can put on headphones and hear exactly what they want.

This is an outdoor public space in a world already plagued by unrelenting noise. Give us a break. Turn off your Muzak and stop infringing on our freedom to enjoy some peace and quiet.

P. Griffin, Omaha

Uninformed on firearms

There is a quote from Ronald Reagan that goes: “The trouble with our Liberal friends is not that they’re ignorant; it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so.” That quote applies today more than ever, particularly for those uninformed on firearms. David Feyerherm (Pulse, Aug. 6) referred to the AR-15 as “spraying bullets.” I had to refrain from laughing.

When I was on active duty in the Marine Corps, our unit’s M-16 A-1s (which were fully auto) were replaced with the M-16 A-2, which had a choice of “safe,” “semi” or “three-round burst” (this wasted less rounds than the fully auto version, which by the way, is already illegal). Even the M-16, let alone the AR-15, does not “spray” bullets and is single shot.

The AR-15 is almost the civilian counterpart of the M-16. The AR-15 (Armalite Rifle) came out in the late 1940s. The M-16 was first shipped to troops overseas in Vietnam in 1964. But the AR is heavier with a shorter range and slower rate of fire, which is why it is NOT a weapon of war.

The 2nd Amendment is not about fishing, hunting, or even collecting. The Bill of Rights are not the “bill of needs.” If you need to ban weapons to govern, you should really consider brushing up on the Constitution and civics training.

Mel B. Shelnutt,

Clarinda, Iowa

Inflation Reduction Act

Regarding the Inflation Reduction Act, the reason the Republicans (namely Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota) gave for not voting for it is that corporations will raise prices, referring to the 15% tax.

Well, we see how much they lowered prices when Trump lowered the tax that corporations paid. And what about “trickle down” that Reagan had? How did that work out for the lower and middle class?

Susan Peters, Omaha

Rights of the unborn

Responding to Trey Coley Lusk’s letter, “Reproductive Justice” (Aug. 3), some terms could be defined. The Random House dictionary defines conception as “becoming pregnant.” Pregnant is defined as “being with child or young.” Fertilization: “In biology, the union of male and female reproductive cells to form a cell that will develop into a new individual.”

At conception, the inception of pregnancy, fertilization — different words for the same reality — our height, eye color, foot size, is all determined. All that is needed now is more time and nourishment.

Many women, once they realize they are pregnant, will stop smoking or taking drugs, like alcohol, in order to protect the health of their baby, which is a separate body.

The human body is completely formed within 10 to 12 weeks. Once ultrasound is used, one can see the child sucking its thumb and doing somersaults. The average time of pregnancy before the child is born is 270 to 284 days.

When the term “reproductive health care” is used as a euphemism for abortion, it makes the unborn child sound like some kind of cancer or other disease.

Msgr. Paul K. Witt, Lincoln

Thoughts on gubernatorial candidates

Considering Nebraska gubernatorial candidates: The difference between Senator Blood and Mr. Pillen is clear in their interviews broadcast on NTV.

Senator Blood answers every question on issues important to all Nebraskans with solid solutions. She demonstrates knowledge, diplomacy, intelligence, and work ethic.

Mr. Pillen merely parrots the questions. He is not able to answer any question with any knowledge or viable solution.

An example is the responses concerning high property taxes. Mr. Pillen says these taxes are too high and something must be done.

Not one idea on what to do is offered. None. Nothing.

Senator Blood discusses how unfounded mandates are affecting tax levels and how a strategic plan would provide proactive solutions.

It’s time for Nebraskans to smarten up and vote for candidates who are smart, who know how to work, and who can build and implement solutions on issues which affect the future of ALL Nebraskans.

Carol Gottsch, Omaha