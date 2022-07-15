The Public Pulse: Questions for Fischer; Voter ID; Danger within

Questions for Fischer

Senator Deb Fischer said: “Biden should apply some of his approaches to successful diplomacy abroad to Washington. I think it would only be helpful for the president if he would reach out to us in our country.” What does Sen. Fischer want? Is she willing to compromise on gun reform? Guess not, she voted against it. Is she willing to compromise on voting rights? Guess not, she voted against it. Just exactly how can he reach out to her? Is she willing to compromise on anything that comes from Biden and/or a Democrat?

Sharon Williamson, Omaha

Voting requirements

If the requirement to vote is simply about citizenship, why is a birth certificate not sufficient? If Department of Justice and law enforcement can’t guard schools and voter locations, what’s to prevent a voter ID giveaway to anyone that shows up?

Scott Boone,

McCook, Nebraska

Danger from within

How can we take pride in a country that is sliding into dissolution and chaos?

We praise ourselves for ending slavery. Yet racial prejudice is still very much with us.

We pay low wages and refuse to change the minimum wage to a living wage. We call all people equal under the law, yet privilege and money or the lack of it make legal decisions unequal every day.

We have liars, cheats and criminals in our supposedly democratic government. They are chosen primarily by a stacked voting system that is funded by monied corporations with a vested interest and the wealthy. They also have a vested interest, which is to remain in a position of power.

We declare all are entitled to liberty, justice and the pursuit of happiness, yet how can people be happy without security that they will not go bankrupt because of hospital and medical bills?

How can we be proud of a country where the Supreme Court Justices of the land arbitrarily take away our rights to make decisions about our sex lives and personal decisions about our bodies? Or who chooses to exercise the power of a ruling class against the will of the people?

In a country founded on freedom of religion, we are more and more governed by those who propound a certain religious mindset.

We are not yet living under a dictator, and have freedoms not dreamed of in dictatorships, but we need to wake up.

The United States of America is in danger, not from enemies abroad, but from within.

Barbara Peckham, Omaha

Jan. 6 actions

I noticed all of the flags waving on the Fourth of July and was reminded of how proud I am of this great country, the United States of America, the “land of the free and home of the brave.” The country all of our veterans fought and died for. Our armed forces today are fighting not only to keep this a free land, but for our U.S. Constitution designed as a framework to build this country.

What happened on Jan. 6, 2021, was an embarrassment and degrading situation for all American citizens. The despotic people involved went to our nation’s Capital armed with weapons and body armor with the intent of breaking and entering, destruction and other violent acts. It doesn’t matter what party they were, or what race, nor age, or religion or if they were rich or poor.

Some of them say they went to hear the president speak or help others. Do you climb trees with semiautomatic weapons to listen to him? Do you help others by pushing police and breaking windows and destroying objects of history that can never be replaced?

I don’t understand why anyone would do what they did that awful day. Anyone involved in planning such a horrific attack should be tried and, if found guilty, be punished to full extent of the law.

It is a privilege to be a U.S. citizen. This crime was an offense against all decent law-abiding Americans.

If people disagree what is being done, then follow the proper channels or leave. I’m sure Russia or Iran would be glad to have you.

Be proud to be an American citizen and always God bless America.

Jean Kral, Omaha

Fathers’ interests

Michael Bac (Pulse June 25) has framed the abortion question as a matter of “reproductive rights,” and says, therefore, that only women should have a say in whether or not abortion is legal. He fails to account for the fact that roughly half of aborted babies are male, and all of them have DNA from a male parent.

How very sexist to assume that fathers have no interest or say in what happens to their own children.

Alice Wood, Bellwood, Nebraska

Gun rights

So it was the opinion of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade because, as they stated, abortions involve taking a life.

So why is it different when we want to ban automatic weapons? Don’t automatic weapons involve taking a life?

An abortion kills cells. Atomatic weapons kill children. Many children.

The hypocrisy is amazing and ridiculous.

I fear that delusion and blindness to the truth is flushing this nation directly down the toilet.

Cindy Sass, Omaha

More love

I want to address an issue dear to my heart. I had two premature babies, one was 10 weeks early they other five. I fell in love with them, I didn’t just love them, I fell in love with them. They gave my life meaning and I cherish the memories of their birth and each year as they have grew up. Since, my daughter, has given birth to four beautiful babies, I have grown in love with them as well.

Love, love changes one’s life. It seems the song, “What the world needs now is love, sweet love.” We need a huge dose of love. Love that changes lives, love that gives life meaning. Love that embraces and gives hope.

There is just too little of it in our world.

“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” — John 15:13. God is love. Think about it.

Dee Rice, Omaha