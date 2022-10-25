The Public Pulse: Questions for Pillen; Voter ID ballot measure; Candidates support

*Editor’s Note: Letters concerning the Nov. 8 election will not be accepted after 11:59 p.m. today . No election-related letters will be published after Nov. 2.
Questions for Pillen
I am hoping Jim Pillen will let the public know where he stands on the issues. He supports children, but does that mean sending them to work in the fields, placing them in foster homes or sending them to public schools? Where does he stand on abortion? What kind of God does he believe in? Does he believe in separation of church and state?
Elvin Siebert, Omaha
Voter ID
I too support Dave Peck’s position on the Voter ID Initiative 432, that will be on the ballot in the November election (Pulse, Oct. 20). I will not vote for Initiative 432 because it does not state specifically what those requirements to be a legal voter include.
People are also reading…
Donivan Huwaldt, Uehling, Nebraska
Pansing Brooks, Vargas support
If the urgency were not so great, I would be amused by the current political ads running in the metro area, particularly the ads for the U.S. House. With the exception of the unprecedented overturn of Roe after 50 years and its long-lasting implications and devastating results for the health care of women, the other issues addressed in the ads wane when one ponders the potential impact of the upcoming election.
I do not deny the pain of the current inflation on consumers, especially on families, minimum wage earners and those on fixed incomes. Let’s get real. The market, the cost of goods rises and falls and eventually evens out. The economy does not have a permanent effect. It is not like climate change where we are nearing the point of no return. It’s not like our democracy which is on the line since the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, the assault on certifying the election and the failure of certain leaders to condemn the actions of that horrific day.
Not one ad addresses the urgency of these issues. They spread fear about “bringing home the bacon,” the price of gas, doubling the $12,000 salary of the state senators and similarly real, but transitory issues.
Unless we take seriously the voting record of those seeking reelection and realize they are responsible for the risk and danger to our democracy, we will be contributing to its demise.
Votes for Patty Pansing Brooks (CD1) and Tony Vargas (CD2) are votes for our democracy.
Peg O’Dea Lippert,
Papillion
Schoenberger support
I support Lisa Schoenberger for Millard School Board. Lisa is a very thoughtful speaker and is extremely knowledgeable about all of the education areas from early childhood to K-12. She does her due diligence on every subject and will always be well-prepared for the duties of a Millard School Board member. She has been a driving force in looking at contracts, ensuring staff is hired in a timely fashion and is involved in the legislative direction of the Learning Community Coordinating Council. Lisa is a budget hawk and doesn’t spend more than is necessary. She looks for ways to cut costs, but not sacrifice good programming. Our children’s education depends on us putting the best people in office to support teachers, students and taxpayers. I’m proud to vote for Lisa Schoenberger and hope you do the same.
Joseph Johnson, Omaha
Millard school board
As a lifelong resident of Millard, it hurts my heart to see such blatant partisanship divide our community over the issue of the school board. Schools should serve all of our community, not just the special interests of those who have the financial resources to purchase control. Stacy Jolley and Lisa Schoenberger have the skills and drive to serve all students in this area, and foster a learning community that benefits every member of the Millard community. They will set the partisanship aside and get to work for our kiddos.
Morgan Rye-Craft, Omaha
OWH Public Pulse September 2022
Pulse writer says Scott Frost's loyalty to his assistant coaches may have led to the Huskers coach's downfall at UNL.
Pulse writer says the public hearing about local property tax increases was a waste of time.
Pulse writer says HR 8717 will improve the long-term solvency of Social Security.
Candidate Angie Lauritsen is truly capable of rising above partisan politics if elected to Legislative District 36, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer questions the sense of fairness of the Nebraska Board of Pardons in the case of Earnest Jackson.
The University of Nebraska should stop wasting time and money and give the head coaching job to Mickey Joseph for the next five years, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says the formation of Charles Herbster's new PAC will make the Nebraska Legislature more partisan.
The Public Pulse: Thoughts on Husker football; Biden's divisive message; Disparities in healthcare access
Pulse writers give their thoughts on the the state of Husker football.
Pulse writer offers perspective as the parent of an LGBTQIA child.
Pulse writer praises editors of Lee Enterprises’ Nebraska daily newspapers for standing up for student journalists.
Nebraska's judicial accountability and oversight system is in need of significant reform, Pulse writer says.
The Public Pulse: Student loan forgiveness an economic drag; Support for Bacon; Unicameral anniversary
Pulse writer says President Biden's plan for forgiving student loans will create a drag on the economy.
The Public Pulse: Pillen is censoring himself; Thoughts on Scott Frost; National Assisted Living Week
Pulse writer says a debate is the best place and an most efficient way for candidates to convey their message to Nebraskans.
Tony Vargas brings a perspective that can better represent the interests of District 2, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer sounds off on Husker football, and offers to be the next head coach.
The Public Pulse: Paper carrier celebrates 50 years; Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month; NU fight song
Pulse writers give praise to hard-working newspaper carrier celebrating 50 years.
Congressman Bacon has a dismal voting record on Labor and Retiree issues, Pulse writer says.
Downtown jazz club is a “Jewell” in our midst, Pulse writer says.
The Public Pulse: Praise for religious-order schools; Value of home visiting program; The house of Husker football
Pulse writers praise Creighton Prep and Marian high schools for setting their own policies on gender identity.
Cancelling thousands of dollars of federal student loan debt is a mistake, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says Malcolm X deserves to be the next induction into Nebraska's Hall of Fame.
Pulse writer says Nebraskans deserve a full investigation into the ethanol plant blamed for illness and widespread contamination in Mead.
Student journalists at Grand Island Northwest High School should be proud of their work, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer was inspired by article on Duane Hansen paddling an 846-pound pumpkin 38 miles down the Missouri River.
Pulse writer says that student loans should be the responsibility of the students, not the taxpayers.
Pulse writer says look to Husker volleyball to brighten your mood.