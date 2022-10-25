The Public Pulse: Questions for Pillen; Voter ID ballot measure; Candidates support

*Editor’s Note: Letters concerning the Nov. 8 election will not be accepted after 11:59 p.m. today . No election-related letters will be published after Nov. 2.

Questions for Pillen

I am hoping Jim Pillen will let the public know where he stands on the issues. He supports children, but does that mean sending them to work in the fields, placing them in foster homes or sending them to public schools? Where does he stand on abortion? What kind of God does he believe in? Does he believe in separation of church and state?

Elvin Siebert, Omaha

Voter ID

I too support Dave Peck’s position on the Voter ID Initiative 432, that will be on the ballot in the November election (Pulse, Oct. 20). I will not vote for Initiative 432 because it does not state specifically what those requirements to be a legal voter include.

Donivan Huwaldt, Uehling, Nebraska

Pansing Brooks, Vargas support

If the urgency were not so great, I would be amused by the current political ads running in the metro area, particularly the ads for the U.S. House. With the exception of the unprecedented overturn of Roe after 50 years and its long-lasting implications and devastating results for the health care of women, the other issues addressed in the ads wane when one ponders the potential impact of the upcoming election.

I do not deny the pain of the current inflation on consumers, especially on families, minimum wage earners and those on fixed incomes. Let’s get real. The market, the cost of goods rises and falls and eventually evens out. The economy does not have a permanent effect. It is not like climate change where we are nearing the point of no return. It’s not like our democracy which is on the line since the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, the assault on certifying the election and the failure of certain leaders to condemn the actions of that horrific day.

Not one ad addresses the urgency of these issues. They spread fear about “bringing home the bacon,” the price of gas, doubling the $12,000 salary of the state senators and similarly real, but transitory issues.

Unless we take seriously the voting record of those seeking reelection and realize they are responsible for the risk and danger to our democracy, we will be contributing to its demise.

Votes for Patty Pansing Brooks (CD1) and Tony Vargas (CD2) are votes for our democracy.

Peg O’Dea Lippert,

Papillion

Schoenberger support

I support Lisa Schoenberger for Millard School Board. Lisa is a very thoughtful speaker and is extremely knowledgeable about all of the education areas from early childhood to K-12. She does her due diligence on every subject and will always be well-prepared for the duties of a Millard School Board member. She has been a driving force in looking at contracts, ensuring staff is hired in a timely fashion and is involved in the legislative direction of the Learning Community Coordinating Council. Lisa is a budget hawk and doesn’t spend more than is necessary. She looks for ways to cut costs, but not sacrifice good programming. Our children’s education depends on us putting the best people in office to support teachers, students and taxpayers. I’m proud to vote for Lisa Schoenberger and hope you do the same.

Joseph Johnson, Omaha

Millard school board

As a lifelong resident of Millard, it hurts my heart to see such blatant partisanship divide our community over the issue of the school board. Schools should serve all of our community, not just the special interests of those who have the financial resources to purchase control. Stacy Jolley and Lisa Schoenberger have the skills and drive to serve all students in this area, and foster a learning community that benefits every member of the Millard community. They will set the partisanship aside and get to work for our kiddos.

Morgan Rye-Craft, Omaha