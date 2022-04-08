The Public Pulse: Race and social equity; Offensive campaign ads; Concealed firearms

LB 1077

I am a student at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and am deeply troubled by our state legislature’s consideration of LB 1077. During my time at UNO, I have taken a variety of enriching classes that helped me to understand the legacy of racism in our country and the ways in which racism continually impacts our society. As a student in the School of Public Administration, conversations around race and equity were absolutely vital to my accurate understanding of public service, as public servants are expected to fairly serve a diverse society. Through these conversations, my professors continually equipped and empowered me to find ways in my own work to pursue social equity and fairness.

As a White student, I never once was made to feel that conversations around race in the classroom were to “shame White people,” as some supporters of the bill have stated. I am grateful that these conversations around race helped me to recognize my own privilege and understand the importance of dismantling systems of racism. I believe that LB 1077 would do irreparable harm to our state’s education system and negatively impact the learning and growth of future students.

Learning about race and social equity during my time at UNO has been transformational in my personal and professional development. I plan to graduate in May and I know I will carry the many lessons I gained from these important classroom conversations to the real world. I feel better prepared after my time at UNO to be a life-long advocate for a fairer and more just world for all.

Josephine Hazelton-Boyle,

Omaha

Campaign ads

This year’s gubernatorial candidates’ campaign ads seem particularly offensive and demonstrably inaccurate. It has become increasingly evident that our state needs a long-overdue overhaul of its outdated campaign finance laws. Here are three suggestions for limiting offensive campaign ads:

1. Limit campaign donations from individuals. Most states set contribution limits for individuals, but not Nebraska.

2. Ban corporate contributions. Many states and federal levels have implemented a total ban on donations from corporations, but in Nebraska, the sky is the limit.

3. Regulate dark money. Contributions to dark money outfits should not be anonymous — donor names and addresses should be fully disclosed, as is required in many other states. Our lawmakers have made it legal for Nebraska voters to be left in the dark about how these secret groups are funded. Money could be coming from foreign sources — we just don’t know.

Those nasty campaign ads that run several times an hour don’t come cheap. If you want to get rid of the ads, get rid of unlimited campaign donations and rein in Dark Money.

Kate High, Lincoln

Game changers?

Mr. Herbster and Mr. Pillen were promised or sold a bill of goods by those who made up their TV ads. They probably were told that their ads would be game changers. They both should have those responsible for making these ads arrested for fraud and impersonating as campaign consultants. They should demand their money back.

Pete Menks, Omaha

Concealed firearms

Some Nebraskans want everybody to be able to carry a concealed firearm. Well, maybe some would like everyone to be allowed to drive on the public highways too. But we can’t drive here without a license to identify ourselves as authorized to drive and liability insurance to cover for the inevitable mistakes that drivers make. I’ve been driving for a long time but I still have to buy liability insurance to drive my car, and my company will only give that insurance to me six months at a time. I suppose if I were to drive stupidly and cause more than the usual amount of damage to others, my insurance company would drop me like a bent pool cue. So because I don’t want to lose insurance and with it my privilege to drive, I’m a cautious driver. And if I needed to carry liability insurance to carry a concealed weapon, I’d be awfully cautious about ever using it. Isn’t that the point?

Peter Vidito, Omaha

Well-regulated militia

The second amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms. This amendment also refers to a well-regulated militia. It is a reasonable assumption that the commander of such a militia will have assured that the members of the militia have been properly trained in the safe handling and use of their weapons, and that they have been instructed as to when and when not to use them.

As a military veteran, I can confirm that this is indeed the case. These instructions would presumably include training on how to tell the good guys from the bad guys, and to not shoot first and ask questions later.

When a private individual deems it necessary, for whatever reason, to be in possession of a firearm (a deadly weapon to be sure), while that individual may not be legally required to do so, that individual has a moral responsibility to be knowledgeable as to the safe handling and use of that weapon. That individual should also be able to tell the good guys from the bad guys, and yes, should refrain from shooting first and asking questions later.

In short, if one is in possession of a firearm, one should conduct oneself as though a member of a well-regulated militia, not as an old west gunslinger.

Robert Ranney, Omaha

Property tax solution

I am not sure if anyone in the legislature has given this thought, but my plan to reduce property taxes would be to incentivize more efficiency within the school systems. If the districts would operate their respective schools similar to what almost all colleges do, we would save precious needed money. If the high schools would stagger schedules (just like college courses offer now), you wouldn’t have physical school buildings empty more times than they are full.

I operate a driving school and all of my classes are staggered. I run some in the evening, some in the morning and some in the afternoon. (I offer this year-round.) The student selects which works best for their schedule (just like college) and it has worked well for the last 20 plus years. Some people would say, “What about sports. How would that work?” One only needs to look at the colleges to see how that has worked for over 100 years.

I could go on and on with examples, but the real problem is that many that run the school are not using their personal money per se. If the schools operated more under a business model in the finance department, we (the district) would be finding ways to streamline rather than sitting back wondering how we can cut taxes or cut programs to an extremely inefficient model that was built around an agriculture calendar model. I would think we could start this model/approach at the high school level and see how much we save. It simply amazes me to see brand new buildings that are both heated and air conditioned sitting empty. I taught at public schools for over 30 years and I would mention my ideas only to fall on deaf ears to many of my peers/administrators.

Dennis DeLong, Elkhorn

Candidate support

I would like to applaud Don Bacon for his stance against the RNC and his vote for the infrastructure bill. It shows that he is actually doing what Alaska Sen. Murkowski said about being elected to represent the people of Nebraska and not to represent the Republican party. Donald Trump retaliated against him for his infrastructure vote and called for someone to run against him just because he did not do Trump’s bidding. I cannot vote for Don Bacon in the primary election, but I urge those who can, to vote for him. I also urge Republican voters to cast their ballot for Brett Lindstrom for governor. The two so-called front-runners sound like they would just be doing what Donald Trump says. We already have a governor like that. So, please get out there and vote.

Jerry Baker, Omaha

Onus on schools

I would like to respond to the article “Tough Times in the Halls of Learning” (April 3).

What if we consider how many of these students who are misbehaving and acting out in school are really school-ready, possibly still struggling with basic literacy and undiagnosed and untreated learning disabilities?

Dyslexia is a learning disability that affects up to 20% of our school-aged population and was only recognized by the State of Nebraska as a “learning disorder” in 2018 through the passage of LB 1052.

That legislation was passed four years ago and I challenge any school district in Nebraska to answer the following question, “have you implemented universal Dyslexia screening/identification and reading remediation into your district?”

If school districts have not, this could be a key indicator of reading failure thus behavior problems that spiral out of control by the time these students age up into high school.

Students must learn to read to succeed. And the onus is not on the student who has “failed to learn to read.” The onus is on our school system to teach these students the way the individual student learns best, not just in the “one-size fits all-model” that exists in most public schools.

The legislation that was passed in 2018 addresses that need for more individualized, multi-sensory, evidence-based and scientifically driven reading programs.

But is that legislation really being addressed and thus practiced in your local public school?

Successful students

I dare schools to truly address reading issues in their early grades, treat them affectively and eventually see poor behavior rates in their schools drop.

There is a reason why state officials use third grade reading failure rates to predict how many prison beds will be needed in the future.

Emily Lischer, Omaha

Sanctions mean nothing

In some ways, it’s gratifying to see so many governments, organizations and entities around the world come together to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

It all looks good on paper, but one thing that’s become abundantly clear throughout Putin’s reign is that sanctions, economic isolation and the threat of consequences mean nothing to him.

Whether you agree that they make sense or not, Putin had very deep-seated reasons for his takeover of Ukraine. His political aims supersede any kind of economic considerations, which are temporary.

Sanctions aren’t going to be any more effective than they would be against the U.S. if we were bent on some policy or another.

The extraordinary array of measures taken by the world is inspiring and will have some effect. But we’re already seeing how well they’re working to put a stop to Putin’s schemes.

Eric Foster, Lincoln