The Public Pulse: Race, crime, data; No to Ricketts; Gun-happy state

Vulnerable children

I am saddened and shocked to read that Gov. Ricketts has refused President Biden’s request for help with the youth who have been picked up at our southern borders. These are children sent here by frantic parents trying to find a safe place for their children to escape the horrors of growing up in their home countries. These are countries torn apart by civil war, drug wars and poverty. I cannot imagine the sadness of the hearts of these parents. And our governor, a Christian, Catholic and father, refuses to help with this really terrible problem of protecting and guiding these children to a better life — whether that be here in America or in their home country. Can’t we be better than that here in Nebraska?