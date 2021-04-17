The Public Pulse: Race, crime, data; No to Ricketts; Mayoral race

Race, crime, data
Having lived through the 1950s and ‘60s, many have witnessed the great strides this country has made with civil and voting rights, ending forced segregation in school and housing; and seeing the opportunities for minorities to participate and excel in education, business, sports and government. Not that racism doesn’t exist, but there is no comparison to what it was 60 years ago.
Yet Elixis Martinez, a young woman, says “this country is in the bondage of racism.” She uses as an example the recent surge of hate crimes against Asians, citing the White man in Atlanta who shot and killed eight people, six of them Asian women. Perhaps evidence will be forthcoming, but so far there is no evidence that it was a hate crime.
The 2019 Justice Department report on criminal victimization says that “of those committing violence against Asians, 24% were committed by Whites, 24% by Asians, 7% by Hispanics, and 28% by Blacks.” In New York City, where anti-Asian hate crimes soared nearly ninefold in 2020, only two of the 20 of people arrested and charged were White, according to the NYPD data analyzed by the Center of Hate and Extremism. Eleven were Black, six were Hispanic, and one was a Black-Hispanic. In New York City, bail reform laws have released too many criminals back on the street to reoffend. Overall homicides have risen 33% in our major cities in 2020, according to CNN. The killing of unarmed Blacks by policemen is 0.1% of the total killed overall.
Victor Massara, Omaha
Vulnerable children
I am saddened and shocked to read that Gov. Ricketts has refused President Biden’s request for help with the youth who have been picked up at our southern borders. These are children sent here by frantic parents trying to find a safe place for their children to escape the horrors of growing up in their home countries. These are countries torn apart by civil war, drug wars and poverty. I cannot imagine the sadness of the hearts of these parents. And our governor, a Christian, Catholic and father, refuses to help with this really terrible problem of protecting and guiding these children to a better life — whether that be here in America or in their home country. Can’t we be better than that here in Nebraska?
Coreen Miller, Omaha
Vote for Neary
R.J. Neary’s professional experience and service on the Omaha Planning Board, as well as his earnest vision of unifying Omaha into one city, are reasons why I support him to be our next mayor.
The current mayor made it into office eight years ago primarily on her campaign promise to eliminate Omaha’s 2.5% restaurant tax. So far, she has made no effort to fulfill her campaign promise and has failed to end the tax.
Omaha needs healing. R.J. Neary has the insight, character, business acumen and overall fairness to be a uniting and holistic mayor for all the citizens of Omaha. Vote for R.J. Neary for mayor on May 11, 2021.
Wynn Clemmer, Omaha
Stothert deserves support
I know of municipal governments the same size as Omaha that are facing insolvency as a result of the pandemic. That did not happen here, and I believe a major reason is due to our sound financial footing and repeated balanced budgets that are the result of Mayor Jean Stothert’s leadership. The manner in which she has handled the pandemic, working closely with health department director Adi Pour, to keep the public apprised in real-time of key developments is a credit to both. For this and other reasons, I will be voting for Mayor Stothert.
Ada Mahrt, Omaha
Mayoral race
I am looking forward to hearing more from both candidates for mayor as to what they will do if elected on May 11. Although the results from the primary showed a route by Mayor Jean Stothert, who led RJ Neary by 41.5 percentage points, it is much too soon to “call” this race. Let’s give Mr. Neary the opportunity to outline a platform.
Dennis Miller, Omaha
Don’t neglect them
Pete Ricketts does not speak for me.
I would willingly take in displaced migrant children, doing my best to give them the love and care every child deserves.
Mr. Rickets, if a deeply frightened, tired child stood before you, instead of out of sight/out of mind, could you still turn a hard back on her?
“Biden’s problem,” indeed. Would that you, too, could align with your soul’s light.
Tricia Lovejoy, Omaha
Ludicrous attack
In the latest of his increasingly bizarre and nonsensical communications from his own little world, Ricky Fulton seeks to enlist pronouncements from the Supreme Court as further proof that Creighton University was in grievous error when the school left the Missouri Valley Conference and that the huge and profitable crowds they have been drawing to the downtown arena for the past 20 tears are an illusion that only he can discern. He clearly is laboring under some delusion centered on some perceived injustice done to him by Creighton. That is unfortunate. The question is, why does the World-Herald persist in affording this sad little man a forum for launching these ludicrous attacks?
John Brodston, Omaha