The Public Pulse; Racism is real; Pandemic power ordinance; Ricketts rejects rental assistance

Equity and inclusion

Diversity truly makes us stronger. We will not have true equity and diversity until we talk about our challenges openly. Please encourage all children, but especially children of color, to believe in our future. Help them set and reach goals through school and work. Tomorrow’s strong, inclusive, equitable and diverse leadership depends on it. Of course racism is real. Many people reading “inclusive, equitable, and diverse” will have rolled their eyes. Not all people of color are awesome people. Not all White people are awesome people. Awesome people stick together and help each other, regardless of color.

James Daley, Elkhorn

Pandemic proposal

Doctors have malpractice insurance because if, God forbid, they make a mistake or a bad decision that negatively impacts the health of a person, they can be sued. So now that Stothert, Palermo, Melton, Harding, Begley and Rowe have decided to take a decision regarding my health and the health of my family out of the hands of an actual doctor, they better get some insurance. By taking on the responsibility of making a decision that can be life or death, they open themselves all up to a lawsuit. I don’t take my car to a fast food restaurant to get the oil changed and I certainly don’t want politicians making a big decision during a pandemic that affects my health. Better find a good lawyer.

Janice Mohs, Omaha

Out of touch

I don’t know what world the governor lives in, but he is not in touch with the working Nebraskans who are suffering, who send their elderly to understaffed nursing homes, who need help with a disabled child, who have a family member in prison not receiving life-skills programs. The callous actions of our governor — who cut funding for all of these needs and more — are cruel. Further, our lawmakers admirably tried, in vain, to force the governor to apply for federal pandemic rental assistance. He refused. This willful indifference to people’s hardships is nothing short of cold-hearted.

Anne Marie Kenny, Omaha

On animal cruelty

I would like to respond to the letter from Robert Hathaway (“On hypocrisy”) regarding his response to Robert Rieck (“Animal cruelty”).

Mr. Hathaway seems to think if one cannot do virtually everything under the heavens to help animals, one should not bother by doing anything. This is flawed logic, at best.

There is a breathtaking amount of cruelty and barbaric things done to animals by humans, and the horrors of using these innocents as lab test subjects is a prime example. So anything an individual chooses to do to alleviate that suffering, even a little, helps. Remember the prayer of St. Francis, “Lord help me to change the things I can and to accept the things I cannot.”

One can refuse to eat meat, thereby helping countless animals, and still take medicines and receive procedures possibly tested on them, and would thereby be labeled hypocrites only by those who choose to do absolutely nothing.

Go even one day a week, Mr. Hathaway, without your beef, pork and chicken, and you will help more than you know, as well as doing wonders for your health.

And please try to not be so judgmental to those who are choosing to do something. This will do wonders for your soul.

Jeanne Gray, Omaha

Pantos support

The county attorney has been described as the most powerful arm in the criminal justice system. The office decides whether to charge, the severity of those charges or if a defendant is offered diversion.

I wrote a letter last year (“Systemic racism”) highlighting comments made by Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine at a legislative hearing. Kleine testified in opposition to a bill that would require data collection from charging decisions coming from his office. Elected officials who strongly oppose transparency concerns me and should concern the voters of Douglas County.

Unlike the last election, Kleine has a challenger in 2022. Dave Pantos is an experienced attorney who embraces fairness and transparency. He understands the need for tracking data to monitor racial bias coming from the most powerful office in the criminal justice system. Pantos knows Black Nebraskans are incarcerated at a rate of almost nine times that of White Nebraskans, and he has plans to reduce this disparity.

Dave Pantos is truly invested in improving our community, not only because it’s the right thing to do, but because he recognizes the link between economic disadvantages and crime. Pantos’ platform focuses on strategic methods for addressing the underlying causes of crime rather than simply treating the symptoms and adding to our prison overcrowding crisis. Take a few minutes to learn about his plans for reducing crime and improving fairness in Douglas County.

Kristen DuPree, Omaha

Candidate differences

I am very disturbed by the “Pillen for Governor” commercials. Insinuating that those with political beliefs different than his hate anyone who loves America is an incredibly divisive lie. I am personally deeply insulted by this commercial from Pillen. He obviously would not be willing to see all sides of any issue set before him, should the unthinkable happen and he be elected our governor. State Sen. Carol Blood, on the other hand, has shown the ability to study all sides of an issue, and vote according to the common sense needed to govern a state. Pillen would pit Nebraskan against Nebraskan, while I believe Sen. Blood would help all Nebraskans to work alongside one another.

Jonathan Wilhoft, Omaha

Legislative overreach

Nebraskans voted to allow casino gaming at licensed horse racetracks. Period!

Going on almost two years later, some in the Legislature want to redefine the initiative and alter voter intent, saying casinos/racetracks can only go here or there based on an arbitrary number of miles between them. No Nebraska business should be shackled by this kind of restriction!

So even though Madison County voters approved of the initiative by nearly 63%, and a Nebraska company has already applied for a permit and bought the land to build a new facility here in Norfolk, some politicians in Lincoln now want to say, “Sorry, we decide and we won’t let you.” As a board member and past chair of the State Chamber, I took it to the board and asked them to conditionally oppose the proposed legislation with specific opposition to the mileage minimum between casinos/racetracks and they agreed overwhelmingly!

However you might feel about gaming, the fact is Nebraskans made it a legal business activity with their votes. For the government to come in now and change the rules is unfair, undemocratic and anti-free market. Picking winners and losers is not a good game for the government to start playing.

Instead, respect the voters’ will and let the marketplace determine where these new business ventures will go. Like in so many industries, it has a pretty magical way, when unfettered, of meeting demands for goods and services where they exist and can be sustained.

Many Nebraskans, and many Norfolkans, think gaming at racetracks is an entertainment option that also contributes to economic development and tax relief. They said so in their votes. Lincoln should let their voices and votes be respected and upheld.

Dirk Petersen, Norfolk