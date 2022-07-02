 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Public Pulse: Raikes advocates for strong schools; Not a show trial; Privileged few overturn abortion

  0

Knowledgeable leader

Nebraska’s schools provide outstanding education to every child who resides in the state. Ranked No. 8 nationally by WalletHub and No. 9 by U.S. News, we enjoy exemplary schools marked by low spending in comparison to other states.

Let’s keep this tradition alive by electing people to the State Board of Education committed to supporting and enhancing high-quality education for our future leaders.

One of these people is Helen Raikes, a candidate in District 5 that covers much of southeast Nebraska. She is a leader in early childhood education and an advocate for “strong schools that make strong communities.”

As a “local control” state, the school board in each district determines policies, curriculum, and instructional strategies employed in their schools. The State Board of Education creates a vision and provides leadership to insure access to high quality education.

Having served as an educator in Beatrice, Norris, Waverly, and Lincoln schools, I have witnessed the commitment to excellence demonstrated by local school board members, staff, and the community to ensure the best instruction and environment for children. Decisions are made in a collaborative atmosphere where active community participation is sought.

During my tenure at the Nebraska Department of Education, I collaborated with state board members who were committed to supporting and guiding schools to maximize student success. Every step of the process used developing guidance for local schools is based on input from stakeholders.

We need knowledgeable leaders, like Helen Raikes, who recognize the importance of supporting and improving our public schools. We risk jeopardizing public schools’ ability to offer instruction based on facts and research-based practices.

You can ensure the recognized excellence of Nebraska public schools by voting for Helen Raikes to the Nebraska State Board of Education for District 5.

Carol McClain, Lincoln

Not a show trial

Chris Talgo, in his piece “Jan. 6 committee is putting on a show trial,” made a number of statements that cannot go unchallenged. He whines about a lack of Republican representation. For that, the blame lies squarely at the feet of Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy went into the whole thing determined to sabotage the work of the committee. That’s why he selected two bomb-throwers, Jim Jordan and Jim Banks. McCarthy thought he was being oh so clever. He knew full well that both Jordan and Banks had been actively promoting ex-president Trump’s election-fraud lies. When Speaker Pelosi rightly refused to seat either one of them, she offered to let McCarthy choose other conservative representatives. McCarthy refused, and stupidly and foolishly thumbed his nose at the committee. So Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger were chosen. And that is why there are no more Republicans on the committee. It’s McCarthy’s fault. He had his chance and he blew it.

Interesting that Mr. Talgo makes no mention of the police officers who were injured by the mob of right-wing barbarians. He focuses his attention on making a martyr out of Ashli Babbitt. Ashli Babbitt had no business being where she was. She had no business trying to break down and climb through a barricaded door. She is not a martyr.

He characterizes the committee as a partisan show trial. He fails to mention that, so far, all the witness have been Republicans, most of them Trump supporters, and many of them former appointees and/or employees of the Trump administration. How does that add up to a partisan show trial? I won’t even mention that this is a hearing, not a court trial. Mr. Talgo doesn’t seem to know the difference.

Talgo should try dealing with facts sometime instead of just partisan fantasies and lies.

Mary M. Roeser, Omaha

SCOTUS got it wrong

As as lifelong staunch Republican, I never thought I would agree wholeheartedly with anything the Democrats came up with. Too many of their platforms are socialistic garbage.

But I fully applaud the Democrats in their sharp criticism of the Supreme Court for overturning Roe vs. Wade. More than two-thirds of Americans were in favor of Roe vs. Wade. Yet, six persons on the Supreme Court rule to overturn it. That does not represent Democracy.

Roger Anderson, Omaha

Unwanted children

Have the proponents of anti-abortion laws considered the results of a large number of unwanted children being born? There is already a lack of foster homes. What assistance will be given to the unwilling mother? Will she be given child care while she seeks to educate herself for a job that will allow her to financially support this unwanted child? Will the physically or mentally challenged child be given appropriate medical and educational needs. Or transportation? How will the siblings’ lives be affected by the stretching of the families resources due to this unwanted burden. Will this child ever feel truly loved?

Valerie Murray, Omaha

Judicial overreach

With the Bruen ruling, six SCOTUS justices have amended the Constitution, effectively ruling the 10th Amendment void, without an amendment passed by Congress and the ratification of such an amendment by the American public. It is an unbridled unconstitutional display of judicial overreach and activism; to this observer’s eyes clear grounds for impeachment. They have besmirched their own judicial reputations as well as that of the Court itself.

Kenneth Pullen, Omaha

Bacon’s leadership

Bacon’s military experience shines through most on the Armed Services Committee. In 2019, when floods ravaged much of eastern Nebraska, parts of Offutt AFB were destroyed, putting the future of missions at Offutt in jeopardy. Since then, the Nebraska delegation has been diligently working to steer earmarks toward Offutt to fully restore the base to pre-flood conditions. With Bacon announcing that he was able to secure another $360 million to complete the flood repairs at Offutt, all of Nebraska should rejoice. Offutt is the No. 2 employer in the entire state, so this has real world implications. Hats off to Bacon and the entire Nebraska delegation for being successful advocates for the base.

Jeff Birkentall, Omaha

No surprise

Anyone surprised by the votes of all four in the Nebraska congressional delegation on recent federal gun legislation? Weakly “associated to Second Amendment” rights of contributing gun lobby and allegiance to Republican party support once again trumps the best interest of public safety and welfare for these four politicos.

Patrick Durow, Omaha

Opposite sides

Why is the public against the trolley car, but our elected officials and outside business interests are for it? Maybe the public has a better grip on the financials than the other side.

Tom Dahulick, Omaha

