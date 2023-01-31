 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Public Pulse: Raising the debt limit; Harry and Meghan; Permit-less carry works

  Updated
  • 0



Yellen’s buying time

In the Jan. 20 edition, it was reported that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is taking what she, the reporter and the Washington machine, call “extraordinary measures” to give time for “the swamp” to do something about the U.S. debt limit.

When private people do such “extraordinary measures” to gain time, the Washington machine calls it “cooking the books.” When corporations do “accounting tweaks”, the U.S. government calls it fraud. When American businesses use “accounting maneuvers” to “buy time,” the government agencies call it criminal.

Once again, Washington has one law for itself and another law for we, the people.

Jay S. Purdy, Omaha

Self-imposed calamity

Just read, “Yellen says Debt Limit Standoff Risks ‘Calamity’ ” in the Jan. 22 Sunday World Herald. Unlike Secretary Yellen, many of us believe that continuing to spend money we don’t have and enslaving our children and grandchildren with this mountain of debt is the calamity. We already have debt well in excess of 100% of our annual GDP. GDP is a measure of all of the goods and services our country produces in an entire year.

If the U.S. dollar were not the world’s reserve currency, our current level of debt would have already destroyed our economy and standard or living.

The level of spending by our Federal government is irresponsible and totally unsustainable.

Many are fearful of global warming and what that will do to our environment. Our current level of spending will destroy us long before it does.

Dave Reeble, Omaha

Harry and Meghan

Anyone who has had to deal with family drama during the holidays ... that crazy uncle, the difficult in-law, or the competitive sibling, can perhaps experience a bit of schadenfreude at the continuing drama of Harry and Meghan.

At least we don’t have a famous brother who writes a tell-all book about the family’s fights and problems. And we don’t have to fret about whether we’ll be invited to our father’s coronation in the spring.

This recurring royal family drama just reinforces my long held-belief that most families are dysfunctional ... even rich and royal ones. Thanks, Harry and Meghan, for reminding us of that.

Rebecca S. Fahrlander, Ph.D., Bellevue

Permit-less carry

In response to Ernie Boykin’s, “No on LB77” letter, it’s apparent that he is not aware of the current Nebraska CHP rules that already protect him from some of his fears regarding concealed carry. For example, a current CHP holder is not allowed to carry at professional or collegiate sports events. Concealed carry weapons are allowed only by security personnel in churches. One also cannot carry into hospitals or schools.

Therefore, anyone who does carry a concealed weapon into those places (unless authorized by employment) is breaking Nebraska laws that are already in place.

Legislative Bill 77 doesn’t change those laws.

See, that’s the problem with laws. Outlaws (and there are many), do not care about laws. That is precisely why more law-abiding citizens should carry.

I encourage people to get up to speed on these laws. There are many prohibitions within concealed carry in Nebraska. Permit-less carry works in other states that employ it. Notwithstanding, training should still be a requirement, but can certainly be better than the expensive, tedious process we have in place today.

Rick VanRoy, Omaha

MUD rate increases

My MUD bill is up 39% from last January. The streetcar advocates are asking me to pay even higher MUD bills for a project that is ill-advised by many experts? No way!

Gus Dworak, Omaha

Stark verdict

The real question to be answered coming out of the Dr. Jack Stark trial is why? The 30-minute jury deliberations says it all. Tom Osborne just represented the 1,000-plus people who could have testified on Dr. Stark’s character. I ask again, why did this sham even get to trial?

Tim Schmad, Omaha

No the the pros

I have been a NU football fan since 1956. I worked in the Lexington library. My boss introduced me to listening to Lyle Bremser. He had the ability to make you feel the crisp, cool beautiful day. With his voice, he drew a picture of the game presenting the good plays for both teams. My husband and I started attending the games in Lincoln. We sat in the south end zone. It is the perfect place to watch the play develop. An I-back run, a beautiful pass, a fumblerooski or a quarterback sneak. We were there to cheer our team not to see a slugfest. I do not watch pro football. They know if they can hurt the quarterback they have a good chance to win. In my opinion, pro basketball is not played with good sportsmanship either.

It’s played with elbows and body slamming. Not for this sports fan.

Mary Andrews, Omaha

