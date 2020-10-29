The Public Pulse: Rally aftermath; Reelect Linehan; Barrett should be welcomed

Rally aftermath a disappointment
To the organizers of the Trump rally at Omaha: I witnessed actions that left me deeply disappointed. The rally was great, but the behavior of spectators and law enforcement was not up to the standards I would have expected from Nebraska.
After the rally was over, many, many spectators rushed to the shuttle buses, making it impossible for the elderly and handicapped to get a seat on the shuttle. Some of these people had the impossible task of trying to walk more than 3 miles in the cold. I witnessed shuttle buses and law enforcement drive right by these elderly and handicapped individuals without stopping to give assistance. This is a shameful way to act as Nebraskans!
Michelle Craig, Doniphan, Neb.
Eastman is stalwart for labor
As a former labor activist and 25-year shop steward, I find it disconcerting that some local unions have decided not to endorse Kara Eastman for Congress in District 2. Her opponent voted against the PRO Act, which is arguably the most labor-friendly piece of legislation to be introduced since the passage of the National Labor Relations Act of 1935. Ms. Eastman, however, has recently signed a pledge to help working Americans in every way possible, including the advancement of the ideals of organized labor. If you work for a living, you’ll want to vote for Kara Eastman this election.
Patrick J. Sweaney, Omaha
Reelect Linehan
While working with Nebraska state senators, I have found Sen. Lou Ann Linehan one of the most persevering in pressing for tax relief. She led the effort to overcome serious obstacles to push through needed and overdue property tax relief in LB 1107. Linehan recognizes that property tax relief requires comprehensive reform and continues to diligently create a formula to reach that objective. She also redoubled efforts to allow tax credits for scholarships to private and parochial schools, allowing educational choice for low-income parents. Lou Ann Linehan definitely deserves a second term in the Legislature.
Doug Kagan, Omaha
president, Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom
Barrett should be welcomed
Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in Monday as the newest (and 103rd ever) Justice of the Supreme Court. Your front-page headline called it a “political chasm,” and I find that disappointing and sad. This woman is arguably one of the finest and most qualified candidates to this court in years. Her position is that of a true supporter of the intent and law of the Constitution. She clearly believes in the separation of the branches of our government, and she is adamant about none of her personal preferences coming into play with any issue or ruling she will face. In other words, no politics. That is refreshing.
She is a mother of seven, has a strong faith, is not from the Ivy League (and that’s good), and can stand on her own with her core beliefs about the role of the judiciary in our society. That is also refreshing.
What is sad and disappointing is the fact that her nomination and confirmation should be sullied by the ugly brush of politics. Even though nothing is mentioned in our Constitution about when (or when not) to nominate a replacement for a retiring or deceased justice, it still became the story of the day. President Trump had every constitutional right to move on this nomination.
God bless America.
Mike Spinharney, Omaha
Elect Royers to Legislature
Tim Royers is an excellent choice for District 31 in the Nebraska State Legislature. He recently represented the Nebraska educators as the Nebraska Teacher of the Year.
The Omaha World-Herald, Oct. 7, editorially said, “Tim Royers, president of the Millard teachers union, demonstrates admirable leadership, energy and bridge-building skills.” Royers will bring fresh ideas and extraordinary experience as well as outstanding leadership skills to the office.
As a retired educators, we strongly support Tim Royers for District 31 in the Nebraska Legislature.
Dennis Kaiser and Beth Kaiser, Omaha
