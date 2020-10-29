The Public Pulse: Rally aftermath; Reelect Linehan; Barrett should be welcomed

Reelect Linehan

While working with Nebraska state senators, I have found Sen. Lou Ann Linehan one of the most persevering in pressing for tax relief. She led the effort to overcome serious obstacles to push through needed and overdue property tax relief in LB 1107. Linehan recognizes that property tax relief requires comprehensive reform and continues to diligently create a formula to reach that objective. She also redoubled efforts to allow tax credits for scholarships to private and parochial schools, allowing educational choice for low-income parents. Lou Ann Linehan definitely deserves a second term in the Legislature.

Barrett should be welcomed

Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in Monday as the newest (and 103rd ever) Justice of the Supreme Court. Your front-page headline called it a “political chasm,” and I find that disappointing and sad. This woman is arguably one of the finest and most qualified candidates to this court in years. Her position is that of a true supporter of the intent and law of the Constitution. She clearly believes in the separation of the branches of our government, and she is adamant about none of her personal preferences coming into play with any issue or ruling she will face. In other words, no politics. That is refreshing.