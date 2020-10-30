The Public Pulse: Rally was positive experience; Rule by political minority; Vote policies

Rally was a positive experience

We were fortunate to attend the presidential rally. We would like to comment on the positivity of the crowd. Despite the cold and shuttle delays, we did not hear anyone complaining. We saw folks at the back of the line pressing forward those with disabilities. Being able to see a United States president up close is a special event for the Midwest. We are in our 60s. I have seen three presidents in my lifetime, and this was the first for Jeff.

We would also like to thank the Omaha Police Department and Arrow Stage Lines. The police force was very visible, helpful and kind. We enjoyed seeing the mounted police. We thought that officers on horseback was something we only have out west. And the driver of the bus that picked us up after we decided to walk back to the car was so polite. He must have been frustrated by the traffic delays but he did not show it.

We are so thankful that we could be there. Thank you, Omaha, for the memory.

Jeff and Peggy Orr, North Platte, Neb.

We’re ruled by a political minority