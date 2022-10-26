The Public Pulse: Ranked choice voting; 'Strict scrutiny' language; Thoughts on Bacon

Ranked choice voting

Thank you for running the editorial by Walter Olson addressing Ranked Choice Voting (RCV). The fact that Mr. Olson is associated with a conservative organization shows that this method of voting works no matter what the political environment where it is adopted.

As pointed out in the essay, Virginia would most likely not have a Republican governor had they not adopted RCV. If we had RCV in Nebraska, we would have a more competitive political environment that would most likely lead to candidates who want to address the needs of all Nebraskans rather than satisfy their base.

We have been attempting to have Nebraska adopt RCV since 2020 with Sen. John McCollister offering up bills to adopt RCV on both the state and local level. Because we have not adopted RCV in any form, we have a Republican gubernatorial candidate running who only acquired 35% of the vote at the primary level. Sixty-five percent of Republican primary voters did not choose the candidate that could likely, ultimately, be our governor.

We can establish a system where over 50% of voting constituents will be represented by someone they voted for. Presently that is not the case. Talk to your elected officials, tell them that RCV is a more democratic system of voting and, as a democratically elected representative, they should support it.

After this election season, let’s revisit this better form of electing our representatives and join Maine, Alaska and Hawaii (and maybe Nevada in November) as bellwether states leading us towards a better democracy and a “more perfect union.”

Wes Dodge, Omaha

Vice-President of Rank

the Vote Nebraska

‘Strict scrutiny’

Iowans are facing an important choice when they go to the polls on Nov. 8, a choice that will affect the security and safety of citizens in all Iowa communities, whether large or small. Ballot Measure SJR 7-Proposition 1 is up for your consideration.

This ballot measure would not only add a right to own and bear firearms to the Iowa Constitution, but require “strict scrutiny” for any alleged violations of the right brought before a court.

Adding “strict scrutiny” language could erase all existing common sense restrictions on gun ownership such as firearm safety training, universal background checks and requiring a license to carry a gun in public. It would mean more untrained people carrying guns in public. It would make the work of law enforcement more dangerous and Iowans less safe. This is why law enforcement opposes this proposal.

Iowans, listen up! This amendment is not the Second Amendment. Vote no on Ballot Measure SJR7-Proposition 1.

Diana Benzing, Neola, Iowa

Firearm-related laws

There is an amendment on the Iowa ballot this year that reads almost like the Second Amendment. Almost — but not the same. They have included the phrase “strict scrutiny.” Because of that legal phrase, it would be very difficult to enact any common sense gun laws, like preventing felons and domestic abusers to get guns. Iowa does not need this amendment. Please vote no on this amendment.

Dolores Bristol, Council Bluffs

Nation’s challenges

The United States finds itself heading into this election cycle in deeply troubling times. Russia’s assault on Ukraine shows no end in sight, a rising China is licking their chops to take over supremacy on the world stage. Here at home, we face economic challenges and an increasing partisan divide.

With the lowest number of veterans in Congress since World War II, it would be a shame for Nebraska to lose a general who is advocating on our behalf. It would be a shame for Nebraska to lose an experienced congressman who is known for shrinking the partisan divide by working across the aisle.

John Adams once said “I must study politics and war, that my sons may have liberty to study mathematics and philosophy.” Congressman Bacon has considerable experience in both. His leadership — military and political — hold the most promise of a better future for Nebraska and the 2nd District.

There may be another time for Tony Vargas to serve, but the challenges our nation faces today require Don Bacon back in Washington.

Cori Bennett, Papillion

Bacon ads

The hypocrisy of Donald Bacon’s political ads are concerning.

Tony Vargas was criticized for attempting to increase Nebraska senators’ salaries from $12,000 a year to $24,000 a year. Donald Bacon is drawing a congressional salary of $174,000 per year, in addition to his military pension of over $100,000 per year.

Donald Bacon has criticized the Inflation Reduction Act for the additional funding to the IRS of $80 billion, but omits that the additional revenue as a result of the funding is estimated by the Congressional Budget Office to be $200 billion.

Laurence A. Lanphier, Omaha

Nebraska nonpartisanship

The time has come for all lovers of Nebraska values to act. One of the best institutions of Nebraska is its nonpartisan legislature. Our legislators can now act without fear of party retribution. That contrasts with the national scene, where political parties maintain deadlock. Our national Congress cannot act properly. That nonpartisan nature in Nebraska is under attack by the usual venal political parties. On the first day of the next session of the legislature, they will propose to eliminate the secret ballot on choice of committee chairmen, thus subjecting the vote to party discipline. If we want to keep the nonpartisan system, this vote must be defeated.

There is no time to wait until our new senators act. Voters must make it clear to all candidates to the legislature that they want our legislature to continue as nonpartisan. Please contact the candidates in your district and ensure they vote to organize the next session of the legislature in a nonpartisan way.

David Purdy, Omaha

Intimidated by Trump

I was watching “Meet the Press” and I heard Rep. Bacon refuse to answer the question regarding whether he would support President Trump if he chooses to run again. It is too bad that members of Congress seem to be so intimidated by the former president and worried about their own reelection that they refuse to take a stand for justice for the people who are their constituents. Do ordinary people want corruption in voter boxes and throwing of election results instead of working to unite our country and those who represent us, demanding collaboration and righteousness for those you were elected to represent?

Mary Stolzer, Omaha

Pansing Brooks support

I live in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District and I am voting for Patty Pansing Brooks. She is someone I trust to make decisions that will benefit her constituents rather the many who make decisions that further their self interests.

Patty has shown her ability to work with people in both political parties when she served in the nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature and I believe she can do the same in Washington. As a state senator, Patty gets bills passed that will make positive changes for all. She fought for property tax relief, increased penalties on sex traffickers and the elimination taxes on Social Security and veterans’ benefits.

Patty will fight for the rights of all Americans to get the health care they need and for their doctors to provide that care without fear of reprisal.

Her opponent, in the brief time he has been in Washington, has voted against the best interests of CD1 constituents. Patty is the only candidate in this race who will vote in our best interests. She is not going to use her office to cater to other politicians who use divisive tactics and rhetoric to promote their own self interests.

J.H. Eaton, Papillion

‘Qualified’ voter?

The letter from Mary Sunderman titled “Vague Language” presented some of my concerns regarding the Nov. 8 ballot. As I was reading my ballot the other day, I was not comfortable with the wording on the Voter ID initiative. If a voter has been appropriately identified as “qualified,” then they should be able to vote any way they wish. It seems to me that the real issue must be that we want to make sure someone is truly “qualified” when they register to vote. If the system only allows one ballot per “qualified” voter, then no picture ID should be required after registration; therefore, allowing ballots to be completed by mail.

Janyce Dawson, Omaha

Government spending

I write in response to Alvin Guenther’s comment (Pulse, Oct. 19) regarding Congressman Bacon’s lack of economic acumen. While I have great respect for teachers, the fact that Mr. Guenther taught high school economics does not make him an expert on recession causes and how to prevent them. While it is true that consumption slows prior to and during a recession, it is not always the case. The current recession was caused by too much government spending and loose monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. In fact, the Federal Reserve’s own analysis states: “fiscal stimulus boosted the consumption of goods without any noticeable impact on production, increasing excess demand pressures in good markets. As a result, fiscal support contributed to price tensions.”

The stimulus coupled with zero interest rates and the flooding of the economy with Federal Reserve spending, quantitative easing, set the stage for the current recession. Too much money chasing too few goods. I think what Bacon’s ads are saying is that excess government spending set the stage for the current recession and that it should be reduced! By the way, the government stimulus was excessive and led to inflation at a 40-year high of 9%. The Federal Reserve now is trying to bring inflation under control with massive rate hikes which will further increase the likelihood of a deeper recession and slower recovery. The answer is not more government spending, but less coupled with incentives for businesses to produce more such as tax and regulatory relief, the opposite of the Biden administration’s approach!

Jeff Sena, Bellevue

Put aside partisanship

The only congressional candidate who really listens to and rises to address the needs and hopes of the 1st District is Patty Pansing Brooks. She doesn’t parrot tired national party lines, rather, she works for what is best for Nebraskans, and, as a life-long resident of this great state, I will cast my vote for her.

Patty has a proven track record of putting Nebraska families first, whether it’s fighting for our right to control our own health decisions without government interference or protecting our choice of whom to marry.

She also doesn’t just pay lip-service to the need for bipartisanship. For example, she followed through by engaging state senators to work together to vote to eliminate state taxes on Social Security benefits and lower property taxes.

It’s time to put aside divisive partisanship and vote for the person who will best represent all of us: Patty Pansing Brooks.

Candace Becher, Columbus

Voter concerns

I have come to realize in my life that I want freedom for all people. I want respect for all religions, even if I do not believe what others do. I want all people to have a good life and I want to do my part to help them have a good life, as I do. I want to help our great teachers to be able to teach all history of all people. I want our police not defunded. Being a senior citizen, my main concern is not having our SSS, Medicare, and Medicaid privatized. Why? Because mega drug companies will take our prices up and cut our benefits. Their profits will go to the stock market to make them even more money. I am also a supporter of PFLAG and love my gay friends and transgenders. They pay taxes like I do and need to be treated as I am. My concerns are that climate change is not being addressed seriously in Nebraska. Other concerns are not taking care of caregivers and disabled, and privatizing medical marijuana. My last concern is getting the NRA and drug companies paying under the table to our elected leaders.

Tony Vargas only makes $12,000 a year as a state senator. Tony has passed over five bills into law to balance the budget and has worked hard on middle class tax cuts. Bacon makes $174,000 and added money from the NRA and drug companies. Bacon voted against the insulin to help diabetes. Bacon helped vote over $2 trillion for billionaires in tax cuts. It is time to elect leaders who work for all people. Our economy would be better if we had more fairness for all.

Vote for Tony Vargas .

Connie McMillan, Omaha

Rhoades support

I would like to urge you to vote for Crystal Rhoades for Douglas County Clerk of the District Court. She was formerly a member of the Nebraska Public Service Commission where she helped myself and my neighbors get our phone service restored when Century Link Communications was unable to help us.

Ron Cronkhite, Omaha

Nebraska spending

I would like to respond to Mr. Arnold Meister’s comments (“Something different”) on the repeated election of Republicans to various statewide offices and the perceived inadequate results that have come from those office-holders. His first concern is the high (or higher) taxes levied on the Nebraska citizens. He then comments on the prison overcrowding, child welfare services/foster care, brain drain, several medical deficiencies throughout Nebraska, and the need for more and better roads and bridges. It appears that all the problems noted around Nebraska can be improved with more taxes. It seems naive to complain about high taxes, then say we can fix our major problems by collecting and spending more tax dollars. The local, state and federal taxing agencies are always ready to accept additional money from us if we want to send more than the minimum to help solve these problems. I guess we all like to vent sometimes about the government’s spending priorities.

Steve Goergen, Omaha

Study the candidates

The anti-public education movement is working in Nebraska to elect local school board members, state school board members and state legislators who support school choice. There is tremendous funding for candidates who promise to use your tax dollars to fund nonpublic schools. How can you prevent this? Study the candidates, ask them if they want to use taxes to support school voucher s. Millard area voters have great candidates who support public schools in Tim Royers for LD-31, Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek for LD-4 and Robin Richards for LD-12; State Board of Education, Deborah Neary; and Millard Board of Education Lisa Schoenberger and Stacey Jolley. Well-funded public schools make our community better. Support candidates who support public education.

Lynne Elwood, Omaha

DuPree support

Metro Community College plays a vital role preparing our residents to meet the workforce needs of our business community. The quality of the education must remain high and the tuition reasonable. Kristen DuPree understands the importance of these two imperatives That is why I fully support her candidacy for the board’s at-large seat. Kristen will bring an impressive background and common sense approach to the board’s important mission.

State Sen. Steve Lathrop, Omaha

Non-existent problem

Gail Rule (Pulse, Sept. 30) responded to my Pulse letter titled “Unintended Consequences”, regarding the Voter ID initiative on the Nov. 8 ballot. Ms. Rule supports this proposed amendment to our constitution. I do not.

Governor Ricketts’ mother donated over $300,000 to get this initiative on the ballot. Vanguard Field Strategies, a political consulting firm, provided training and vetting of petitioners. Vanguard also pays petitioners $5 a signature, $200 per day up to $1,000 a week. Check their website. Rule stated she was a volunteer gathering signatures.

Rule stated 35 states have Voter ID laws. This is true. The states have various rules and regulations. Some strict and others not so strict.

There have been and are lawsuits in these various states against these laws. Some parts of laws have been thrown out. The Justice Department is suing Arizona, stating the law is a textbook violation of the National Voter Registration Act. Just this last week, Montana courts threw out three laws as being unconstitutional. You can track lawsuits using the Brennan Center for Justice Voter Rights Litigation Tracker. Do we Nebraskans really want the inevitable lawsuits? I don’t.

Rule thinks this initiative will provide more security to our system. Go to your election commission for the multiple layers of security we already have in Nebraska. Or check Civic Nebraska’s site.

We do not have an appreciable fraud problem. Do you really think many people will risk getting a Class 4 felony to commit voter fraud? Do you really want a law that our legislature will decide the rules after the initiative is passed? How will it affect you? We don’t know.

This is a proposed solution to a non existent problem. Please vote against this initiative.

Jean Reiner, Omaha