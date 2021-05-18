The Public Pulse: Reactions to Omaha election; Fringes in control

Omaha in right place

The 2021 municipal elections in Omaha shows that Omahans don’t want what we saw in other cities this past summer of riots and tolerating anarchy. The city of Omaha has for many years and continues to be the city of moderation and inclusion but draws the line when it comes to outlandish positions that some champion as their reason for change.

The recent electoral victories of Mayor Stothert and Council members Harding, Melton, Rowe and Begley were all challenged by progressive candidates who advocated for many of the same policies that other major cities have implemented. And Omaha voted against those progressive candidates.

Omaha is not the same size of New York City, Chicago, Portland or Seattle, but being the largest city in Nebraska, Omaha set the tone and message that we want positive economic and sociological growth. Omaha must react to attract the best talent rather than relay on organic growth while balancing out the “Nebraska Nice” attitude many of us hold.

Omaha is in a good place, and I’m glad the mayor has a balanced city council that is reasonable and positive-thinking.

Chris Routhe, Omaha

Big factor for Stothert