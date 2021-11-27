The Public Pulse: Readers debate Ricketts' statements on race; Soccer excellence

White makes right?

This week the governor said, “Anti-racism is critical race theory. That’s saying that we need to discriminate against people today. We need to discriminate against white people today to make up for it.”

How can Nebraska be led by a man that thinks being against racism hurts anyone? How can anyone in modern leadership think equality is an attack on white people?

Declaring racism as a zero-sum proposition is ludicrous, and framing it as such should be disqualifying to serve Nebraskans. Our leaders should not be pitting races against each other for political points.

Minority drivers are twice as likely to get pulled over in Nebraska, lowering that doesn’t hurt white people. Minority workers get paid less than white workers; paying them more doesn’t hurt white people (unless you think all business owners are white). Minority Nebraskans are more likely to face cops who use force, banks that will deny their loan request, and employers who refuse to hire them even if more qualified, all of which hurts Nebraska as a whole.