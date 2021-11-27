The Public Pulse: Readers debate Ricketts' statements on race; Soccer excellence

White makes right?
This week the governor said, “Anti-racism is critical race theory. That’s saying that we need to discriminate against people today. We need to discriminate against white people today to make up for it.”
How can Nebraska be led by a man that thinks being against racism hurts anyone? How can anyone in modern leadership think equality is an attack on white people?
Declaring racism as a zero-sum proposition is ludicrous, and framing it as such should be disqualifying to serve Nebraskans. Our leaders should not be pitting races against each other for political points.
Minority drivers are twice as likely to get pulled over in Nebraska, lowering that doesn’t hurt white people. Minority workers get paid less than white workers; paying them more doesn’t hurt white people (unless you think all business owners are white). Minority Nebraskans are more likely to face cops who use force, banks that will deny their loan request, and employers who refuse to hire them even if more qualified, all of which hurts Nebraska as a whole.
Why is the governor saying any effort to correct these obvious wrongs is a threat to white people? If he continues to be our governor, Nebraska is officially governed by the opinion that white makes right, and that is unconscionable.
Ross Macholan, Omaha
Ricketts is right
Thank you, Gov. Ricketts, for confronting UNL administrators’ “Commitment to Action,” which is nothing more than a veiled attempt to push critical race theory under the guise of “Journey to Anti-Racism” and kowtow the the woke mob.
John Toney, Bennington
Soccer excellence
I just wanted to celebrate Diego Gutierrez being the Big East soccer player of the year for the second time. Along with Keith Sawarynski, also from Ralston, they are the two highest scorers in Nebraska history. When John Boomer Goodell and I decided in 1973 to start a soccer team, we hoped it would amount to something, I’m proud of these young men, as I’m sure John is. Go Rams.
Philip Durham, Omaha
Recycling vision
After reading the article in the Omaha World-Herald about a 50% increase in the amount recycled since the new recycling program started — I say, congratulations to the citizens of Omaha. That increase is a step in the right direction for Omaha. The new program has created more awareness about recycling and how to do it. It has given people the ability to recycle with the new trash and recycling bins. It also has helped keep the landfills from filling up with things that could be recycled.
I hope that the new program will include recycling for components that can be taken apart and for year-round yard waste collection in the future. All in all, it has been a good step forward for Omaha, and I hope we can continue to take steps toward sustainability.
Jacob Feuerbach, Omaha
Library needs
The main library is considered underutilized, but if moved four blocks south it will suddenly become well used. The main library is considered outdated and inefficient. I am assuming the new site suffers from the same problem, as it needs major renovations. What am I missing? Can’t the existing building be renovated and extra space be rented out? From that rent, can’t we have more books and services?
Then for the new main library we tear down Do Space. I so look forward to visiting one of the busiest intersections in Omaha with little parking.
There is too much talk about buildings and not enough about what is really important.
Services and books. Books and services.
Judy Gacek, Omaha