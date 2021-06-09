The Public Pulse: Readers respond to column on North Omaha development

Don’t forget Latinos

Regarding Mr. Mills’ column wherein he opines rather strongly and with a measurable factual basis that the City of Omaha should “go north for development”: I agree with that notion because it’s been evident for a long time that African Americans in Omaha have suffered disproportionate racism and discrimination in too many ways to describe here.

But there’s something that sticks in my craw about hearing and reading the same opinions from elected officials and many of the city’s economic gurus that “going north” as Mr. Mills opines, “clearly needs a measurable increase in economic opportunity for people of color”: Well, Mr. Mills, the last time I looked in the mirror I think it’s safe to say that I qualify as one of them “persons of color.” As do thousands of my fellow Latinos who live and work in South Omaha. How about us?