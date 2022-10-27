The Public Pulse: Readers support local candidates; Voter ID costs







Neary support

Deborah Neary is one of two candidates seeking Nebraska State Board of Education’s District 8 seat. Neary is the clear choice.

First elected to the seat in 2018, I am even more proud to support Neary’s re-election today. As a longtime educator, she never fails to keep kids and their well-being at the center of her work.

Nebraskans benefit from Neary’s steady hand and legacy of success in both adult and youth education programs, from museums to mentoring. She carries her individual commitment to educational excellence to the state board, where she is a respected leader who builds consensus even when times are tough. She advocates for data-driven decisions and seeks to understand complex problems through the lens of children and families most impacted by education policy decisions.

A 2020 EducationWeek review of student performance rates Nebraska 20th among 50 states and District of Columbia. Nebraska ranked 14th on the “Chance-for-Success Index,” which analyzes the role education plays in promoting positive outcomes across an individual’s lifetime. This is a healthy foundation to build upon, yet impossible to do so by electing Neary’s opponent.

Neary knows children aren’t political footballs and our education system is not the arena for divisive politics. Let’s bring Nebraska back to educating young people and cultivating the character we hope to see in our future neighbors. Reelect Deborah Neary to the State Board of Education in November’s election.

JohnCarl Denkovich, Omaha

DeBoer support

As the election gets closer, the campaigns are getting nastier. Wendy DeBoer is the only person I know who understands that politics don’t have to be nasty, and I strongly urge you to vote for her this November.

Wendy has strong ethics, loves children and feeds the food insecure. I first got to know Wendy when she taught a Bible School class I attended at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. We had a homeless woman attend and I remember how kind she was as she talked to her and get her set up in the class. We both attend Holy Cross and she donates fresh vegetables to our pantry every week. She’s brought this generosity to the legislature by writing legislation to get money for the food bank of the Midwest. Wendy puts her theology to practice.

She is down-to-earth, approachable and very intelligent on a wide variety of issues. She has a law degree and a master’s in literature and theology and she puts her education to use as a senator. I love how considerate she is to people she meets when she knocks on doors. She always makes me feel like I am her first and highest priority whenever we talk, no matter how busy she might be. I heard she wrote the law to get taxes back on our homes, and we could benefit from that for sure.

I encourage everyone in District 10 to vote for Wendy this November.

Paula McDonald, Omaha

Maxwell-Ostdiek support

As a pediatrician, I am happy to see candidates for elected office that believe in science. I am voting for Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek for Nebraska Legislature to represent District 4. I trust her on issues regarding public health and children’s issues.

John Vann, MD, Omaha

Cavanaugh support

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh is a hard-working and vocal advocate for Nebraskans who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, and for their families, as well. Sen. Cavanaugh has been persistent in her efforts to address the waiting list of more than 3,000 people for I/DD residential and other services in our state. Thanks to Sen. Cavanaugh’s LB 376, which was signed into law this year, up to 850 Nebraska families will be able to care for their loved ones at home rather than turning to institutional care. I hope the voters of Legislative District 6 will join me in advocating for compassionate, quality care and services for the I/DD community by supporting Sen. Cavanaugh in her re-election campaign. Vote for Michaela Cavanaugh on Nov. 8.

Julie Symens, Omaha

Voter ID

Initially, I thought the Voter ID issue made a lot of common sense. I have an ID for a driver’s license, for Medicare, for my military service. I wasn’t really against this issue. However, voting is a right that we all have. I see that the proposal will require individuals to pay a fee to get their voter ID. This is wrong. If the state wants us to have voter IDs, the process should be transparent and free. The state should absorb the cost. Volunteers should be able to deliver individuals needing voter IDs to readily accessible locations to get the IDs. Charging a fee for a voter ID is a thinly disguised poll tax, which I thought was illegal. Incidentally, I did not have to pay for my Social Security card, my Medicare card or my military ID. I only had to pay for my driver’s license.

Bob Gronstal, Omaha