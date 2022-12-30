 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Public Pulse: Readers weigh in on Pillen's campaign promises

Double-talk

I read the interview with our next governor that was printed in the World Herald (Dec. 25) with “some questions and answers edited for length and grammar.” So gee whiz, I find Pillen's responses to be a bunch of double talk with no answers or solutions, just rhetoric. “We’re gonna save the babies growing in mothers’ wombs.” How? And how are you going to provide for these mothers and babies? Who will be the person to replace Ben Sasse? Hold my beer. The whole article was a bunch of gibberish. 

Dale Brickell, Fremont

Pillen Q&A

In the Jim Pillen Q&A (Dec. 25), Pillen proposed changing property tax valuation from a market value approach to an income-based approach. He also referenced using square footage for non-ag commercial and residential property.

Lacking any further detail, it’s difficult to imagine how this will work, especially for residential property. There are several thousand entities that levy property tax in Nebraska. A typical property in Omaha has 10 entities contributing to the consolidated levy. A drastic change in valuation approach could result in significant reapportionment of tax burden among Nebraska residents and businesses and a corresponding reapportionment of tax revenue among taxing authorities leaving some with insufficient funds to operate and others with a windfall.

Separately in “The Pillen Playbook” at jimpillen.com, he proposes valuing ag land with “an income-potential assessment system” that some states use. South Dakota uses such a system with a complex multi-step formula based on revenue. I doubt changing to an income approach accomplishes anything other than add administrative overhead for entities responsible for determining valuation.

However, one aspect of the South Dakota formula may be useful. They average the income-based valuation calculation across eight years. Perhaps keeping our existing market value approach but averaging across multiple years would be a better way to go for Nebraska. This serves to smooth out fluctuations in market value caused by short-term economic factors. Averaging valuations across years would be a less disruptive and more efficient change compared to Pillen’s proposal.

Another simple improvement is for the state to automatically calculate tax credits on annual property tax statements for the 2020 Nebraska Property Tax Incentive Act. Currently, taxpayers must apply for that credit via income tax filing. This credit has been claimed by only two-thirds of taxpayers leaving the state holding $200 million in unclaimed funds.

Bob Stein, Omaha

